Best FPL Punts – Gameweek 6

The first Friday night kick-off of the season has managers, including myself, on their toes to be raring to go earlier than usual.

Last week’s punt picks fell foul to surprising results. Fulham notched against George Baldock’s Sheffield United through new signing Ademola Lookman and West Brom managed to keep Burnley quiet in the first 0-0 draw of the campaign. Elsewhere, Eberechi Eze was assigned to bench-warming duties for Crystal Palace.

As the deadlines keep coming and managers start turning to chips, here are three low ownership differentials to watch for Gameweek 6.

Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) | West Brom | Ownership: 0.1%

It must be 2010 with Branislav Ivanovic around. The FPL legend used to rake in the points for FPL managers in his Chelsea days and now finds himself at the opposite end of the table with West Bromwich Albion.

If his debut against Burnley was anything to go by, however, the Serbian’s fantasy potential may not be dead yet. No defender managed more attempts on goal than Ivanovic’s three last week, all of which came inside the box. As a result, only Brighton’s Adam Webster managed a better xG than Ivanovic’s 0.45 in Gameweek 5.

It’s no coincidence that Ivanovic’s arrival in the side coincided with The Baggies’ first clean sheet of the season either, with Birmingham Live naming the “colossus” man of the match. This weekend’s opposition in Brighton will prove tougher to keep out, but manageable if their dreary showing at Selhurst Park last week is anything to go by.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) | Everton | Ownership: 1.0%

The injury to James Rodriguez is a huge blow for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side, but it’s an absence that will benefit Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The midfielder has struggled to outmuscle the infamous Colombian to prize his way into The Toffees’ starting XI, despite his goal and two assists in the EFL cup and a brace against Romania on international duty for Iceland.

This week, Sigurdsson will have the chance to prove his critics wrong against a Southampton side who have conceded nine goals in five games this season. What’s more, the 31-year-old has a say on penalties, free-kicks and corners with a ready-to-leap Dominic Calvert Lewin and in-form Michael Keane to aim for in the middle.

Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m) | Crystal Palace | Ownership: 0.8%

Michy Batshuayi’s return to Crystal Palace this summer had FPL managers excited and hoping for a return to the form that saw him net five times in nine starts for Palace in 2019.

Jordan Ayew had kept the Belgian out of the side so far this season, but a positive COVID-19 test saw Batshuayi afforded a starting berth against Brighton and that is set to continue this Gameweek for the side’s trip to Fulham. In his first start, the striker picked up an assist after winning the penalty that Wilfried Zaha converted. In a drab game, the forward didn’t register attacking stats to note, but points are points and he’ll be hoping for more this week against a Fulham side who simply can’t keep a clean sheet, conceding 12 already this season.