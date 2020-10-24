Alisson returns for Liverpool as Klopp starts Salah, Mané, Firmino and Jota

Liverpool have been handed a much-needed boost at the back for their Gameweek 6 meeting with Sheffield United.
With Virgil van Dijk‘s (£6.4m) long-term injury still fresh in Jurgen Klopp’s mind, he welcomes back first-choice goalkeeper Alisson (£5.9m) from his shoulder problem.
It is a first start since Gameweek 3 for the Brazilian, Liverpool giving up nine goals in two matches during his absence.
That development is sure to be music to the ears of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) owners, who sit in 35.6% and 19% of team respectively.
However, there is arguably even more exciting news further up the pitch for Liverpool, as this week’s most captained player worldwide Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) could well be handed a centre-forward role.
Diogo Jota (£6.3m) has been welcomed into the starting line-up for a rare foray into a 4-2-3-1 formation, which also features Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) and Sadio Mané (£12.0m).
It has been some time since we have seen Klopp shape his troops in this way, but the last time a fourth attacking midfielder was added to the team, Firmino was handed a number 10 role behind Salah.
Meanwhile, interest in Sheffield United assets continues to wane, with Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) the only player owned by more than 7% for Gameweek 6.
He starts against his former club, paired with Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) up-front.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, D Jota; Salah.
Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; Brewster, McBurnie.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6
- Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United
- West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City
- Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
- Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
- Liverpool v Sheffield United
- Southampton v Everton
- Wolves v Newcastle United
- Arsenal v Leicester City
- Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
- Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
