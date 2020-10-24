323
Dugout Discussion October 24

Alisson returns for Liverpool as Klopp starts Salah, Mané, Firmino and Jota

323 Comments
Share

Liverpool have been handed a much-needed boost at the back for their Gameweek 6 meeting with Sheffield United.

With Virgil van Dijk‘s (£6.4m) long-term injury still fresh in Jurgen Klopp’s mind, he welcomes back first-choice goalkeeper Alisson (£5.9m) from his shoulder problem.

It is a first start since Gameweek 3 for the Brazilian, Liverpool giving up nine goals in two matches during his absence.

That development is sure to be music to the ears of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) owners, who sit in 35.6% and 19% of team respectively.

However, there is arguably even more exciting news further up the pitch for Liverpool, as this week’s most captained player worldwide Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) could well be handed a centre-forward role.

Diogo Jota (£6.3m) has been welcomed into the starting line-up for a rare foray into a 4-2-3-1 formation, which also features Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) and Sadio Mané (£12.0m).

It has been some time since we have seen Klopp shape his troops in this way, but the last time a fourth attacking midfielder was added to the team, Firmino was handed a number 10 role behind Salah.

Meanwhile, interest in Sheffield United assets continues to wane, with Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) the only player owned by more than 7% for Gameweek 6.

He starts against his former club, paired with Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) up-front.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, D Jota; Salah.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; Brewster, McBurnie.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

  • Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United
  • West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City
  • Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
  • Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
  • Liverpool v Sheffield United
  • Southampton v Everton
  • Wolves v Newcastle United
  • Arsenal v Leicester City
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

323 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lev Yashin
    • 7 Years
    just now

    What a VARce.

    Open Controls
  2. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Trent get out of my team

    Open Controls
  3. Right In The Stanchion
    just now

    What a bonus. Clean sheet gone

    Open Controls
  4. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    As someone who sold TAA this week and who isn’t watching the game, that’s a penalty all day.

    Open Controls
  5. Joey Tribbiani
    just now

    nice

    Open Controls
  6. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    I was slightly worried about Robbo and TAA ownership as I don't cover Liverpool def. Cool as a cucumber now. Just need the Salah brace+ now

    Open Controls
  7. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    just now

    TAA get out of my team NOW

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.