Alisson returns for Liverpool as Klopp starts Salah, Mané, Firmino and Jota

Liverpool have been handed a much-needed boost at the back for their Gameweek 6 meeting with Sheffield United.

With Virgil van Dijk‘s (£6.4m) long-term injury still fresh in Jurgen Klopp’s mind, he welcomes back first-choice goalkeeper Alisson (£5.9m) from his shoulder problem.

It is a first start since Gameweek 3 for the Brazilian, Liverpool giving up nine goals in two matches during his absence.

That development is sure to be music to the ears of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) owners, who sit in 35.6% and 19% of team respectively.

However, there is arguably even more exciting news further up the pitch for Liverpool, as this week’s most captained player worldwide Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) could well be handed a centre-forward role.

Diogo Jota (£6.3m) has been welcomed into the starting line-up for a rare foray into a 4-2-3-1 formation, which also features Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) and Sadio Mané (£12.0m).

It has been some time since we have seen Klopp shape his troops in this way, but the last time a fourth attacking midfielder was added to the team, Firmino was handed a number 10 role behind Salah.

Meanwhile, interest in Sheffield United assets continues to wane, with Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) the only player owned by more than 7% for Gameweek 6.

He starts against his former club, paired with Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) up-front.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, D Jota; Salah.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; Brewster, McBurnie.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United

West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Southampton v Everton

Wolves v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT