842
Dugout Discussion October 24

Mitchell retains left-back berth as van Aanholt named among Palace subs again

842 Comments
Share

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m) has held off the return of Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) once again as he starts at left-back for Crystal Palace in Gameweek 6.

The youngster has recently made the spot his own in the absence of van Aanholt, but the Dutchman is now back on the scene following a long-term injury.

Mitchell’s 26.7% ownership had feared that Gameweek 6 would spell the end of his viability as a Fantasy Premier League asset but Roy Hodgson has afforded him at least one more outing.

In fact, his one change to defence comes on the other side of the back-four as Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) comes in for Joel Ward (£4.5m).

And the returning key man comes in midfield rather than at left-back as the penalty-taking Luka Milivojevic (£5.7m) makes his first start of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see whether or not he will take spot-kicks back off Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) at the first time of asking. He starts up-front with Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m).

Alexsandar Mitrovic (£5.8m) is still the main Fantasy focus at Fulham, owned by 10.3% of managers.

For the second match in a row, the Serbian international is flanked by new signing Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), who scored on his full debut and will be under the microscope for managers looking for value in midfield.

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Ream, Adarabioyo, Aina; Lemina, Zambo Anguissa; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cairney; Mitrović.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend; Zaha, Batshuayi.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

  • Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United
  • West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City
  • Fulham v Crystal Palace
  • Manchester United v Chelsea
  • Liverpool v Sheffield United
  • Southampton v Everton
  • Wolves v Newcastle United
  • Arsenal v Leicester City
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

842 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kopite65
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Played Mitchell for first the time ,over Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. Stand By Mee
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      same boat, I played him over Ayling

      Open Controls
      1. kopite65
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Feel your pain

        Open Controls
      2. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It was the right decision. Just unlucky.

        Villa could have scored a few in that game, even having a shot cleared off the line. Fulham looked fairly toothless all the way through and only scored with a long shot outside the area.

        Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Even when martinez concedes 3 he outscores guiata

    Open Controls
  3. Klaren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Mitchell was the single player I didn’t want to perform well this GW (benched him over Wood) so despite a terrible score so far I’ll be happy with the outcome.

    Open Controls
  4. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    If I don't refresh the page Mitchell keeps those points.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice try 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Mac90
      • 7 Years
      just now

      atta boy. you do that hope it works for me too

      Open Controls
  5. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Honestly Guaita is abolsutely useless, doesnt even get save points, only yellows and wiped cs in dying minutes.
    Words cant even..

    Open Controls
  6. AnfieldLad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/toogoodfpl/status/1319992448786042880?s=21

    Is there a story behind this that I missed ?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_Hazards
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      He won fpl last season but was dobbed in for racist comments so they awarded it to the guy in 2nd

      Open Controls
    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      This is the guy who originally won FPL last year and was then stripped for making racist comments about Sterling - obviously having another dig today.

      Open Controls
    3. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      He won FPL last season but was stripped of the title because of a racist comment about Sterling in a private group chat.

      I was critical at the time as I thought he could have just said something in a private conversation without really thinking or meaning it but with that comment I can see that it was the right decision. You’d at least expect him to regret what he said but instead he just keeps going on.

      Open Controls
      1. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I haven’t seen the comment last year but I can imagine and already think they made the correct decision. As you say though, his tweet today clearly confirms that. Disgraceful.

        Open Controls
    4. Joey Tribbiani
      23 mins ago

      why would he tweet that...

      Open Controls
    5. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      This tweet is essentially saying "the target of my racist comment is the reason behind my lack of success". What an idiot.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Absolute mug. Even with Sterling's performances - he would have won had he just not been racist.

        How can he be so oblivious to the fact that his attitude is the problem. Take that out of the question and he'd have won...

        Open Controls
  7. The VAR Team
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    How did Grealish look against Leeds yesterday?

    Open Controls
  8. fantasyfog
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    The last two game weeks have cost me over 25 points from last minute goals

    Facked off

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.