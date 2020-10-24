Mitchell retains left-back berth as van Aanholt named among Palace subs again

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m) has held off the return of Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) once again as he starts at left-back for Crystal Palace in Gameweek 6.

The youngster has recently made the spot his own in the absence of van Aanholt, but the Dutchman is now back on the scene following a long-term injury.

Mitchell’s 26.7% ownership had feared that Gameweek 6 would spell the end of his viability as a Fantasy Premier League asset but Roy Hodgson has afforded him at least one more outing.

In fact, his one change to defence comes on the other side of the back-four as Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) comes in for Joel Ward (£4.5m).

And the returning key man comes in midfield rather than at left-back as the penalty-taking Luka Milivojevic (£5.7m) makes his first start of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see whether or not he will take spot-kicks back off Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) at the first time of asking. He starts up-front with Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m).

Alexsandar Mitrovic (£5.8m) is still the main Fantasy focus at Fulham, owned by 10.3% of managers.

For the second match in a row, the Serbian international is flanked by new signing Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), who scored on his full debut and will be under the microscope for managers looking for value in midfield.

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Ream, Adarabioyo, Aina; Lemina, Zambo Anguissa; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cairney; Mitrović.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend; Zaha, Batshuayi.

