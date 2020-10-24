Werner central again as Lampard selects back-three for Chelsea

Timo Werner‘s (£9.3m) double-figure haul in Gameweek 5 has earned him a second successive Premier League start as Chelsea’s centre-forward.

The German international spearheads a front-three once again, this time as they travel to face Manchester United, who have conceded nine goals in two matches at Old Trafford this season.

Frank Lampard has gone with Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Kai Havertz (£8.4m) either side of Werner, which means Mason Mount (£6.9m) finds himself on the bench.

After two successive benchings, Reece James (£5.0m) is back in the team, operating as a right wing-back in what looks to be a 3-4-3 formation.

Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) keeps his place in the team to fulfil the according left-sided role, while Kurt Zouma (£5.0m), Thiago Silva (£5.5m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) staff the back-three.

Fresh from a week on the front pages, as well as the back, Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) starts up-front again for Manchester United, with Anthony Martial (£8.8m) serving the second of his three-match suspension.

Daniel James (£6.3m) and Juan Mata (£5.9m) provide the width either side of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) in attacking midfield while Paul Pogba (£7.8m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) and Edinson Cavani are the options on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bench.

Despite a promising midweek performance, Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m) is among the substitutes, Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and Victor Lindelöf (£4.9m) the preferred options at centre-back.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; D James, B Fernandes, Mata; Rashford.

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): E Mendy; Zouma, T Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Kanté, Jorginho, R James; Pulisic, Werner, Havertz.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United

West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Chelsea

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Southampton v Everton

Wolves v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

