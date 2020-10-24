190
Dugout Discussion October 24

Werner central again as Lampard selects back-three for Chelsea

190 Comments
Timo Werner‘s (£9.3m) double-figure haul in Gameweek 5 has earned him a second successive Premier League start as Chelsea’s centre-forward.

The German international spearheads a front-three once again, this time as they travel to face Manchester United, who have conceded nine goals in two matches at Old Trafford this season.

Frank Lampard has gone with Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Kai Havertz (£8.4m) either side of Werner, which means Mason Mount (£6.9m) finds himself on the bench.

After two successive benchings, Reece James (£5.0m) is back in the team, operating as a right wing-back in what looks to be a 3-4-3 formation.

Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) keeps his place in the team to fulfil the according left-sided role, while Kurt Zouma (£5.0m), Thiago Silva (£5.5m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) staff the back-three.

Fresh from a week on the front pages, as well as the back, Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) starts up-front again for Manchester United, with Anthony Martial (£8.8m) serving the second of his three-match suspension.

Daniel James (£6.3m) and Juan Mata (£5.9m) provide the width either side of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) in attacking midfield while Paul Pogba (£7.8m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) and Edinson Cavani are the options on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bench.

Despite a promising midweek performance, Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m) is among the substitutes, Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and Victor Lindelöf (£4.9m) the preferred options at centre-back.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; D James, B Fernandes, Mata; Rashford.

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): E Mendy; Zouma, T Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Kanté, Jorginho, R James; Pulisic, Werner, Havertz.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

  • Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United
  • West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City
  • Fulham v Crystal Palace
  • Manchester United v Chelsea
  • Liverpool v Sheffield United
  • Southampton v Everton
  • Wolves v Newcastle United
  • Arsenal v Leicester City
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

190 Comments
  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    ajax 13-0

    
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wow.

      
    2. ivantys
      9 mins ago

      Farmers league...

      
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Even for a farmer.... its a lot of cheese!

        
  2. ivantys
    15 mins ago

    Anyone played both Guaita and Mitchell?

    
    1. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Benched Guaita, played Mitchell.
      Go Pickford!

      
      1. ivantys
        6 mins ago

        10m on keeper?

        Open Controls
        1. Mile Plankton
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah. And they don't deliver either.

          
  3. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    How are Guaita owners feeling?

    7 -> 1 after 95 mins is obscenely unlucky

    
    1. ivantys
      12 mins ago

      Already laughed over it last week. From 10 points to 8 with a silly yellow then to 1

      
    2. fantasyfog
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Last two game weeks have cost me 25 points from last minute goals, you wanna guess how I'm feeling?

      
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Marginally less pissed off about it as it happened last week too.

      It's definitely a problem though. Fixtures aren't easy now. Unlikely to get CSs in the next two.

      Don't like a keeper transfer, but just a bit sick of him. The YCs are just unnecessary.

      
    4. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'm actually considering adrain...

      
  4. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone else taking all of the money out of their defenders?

    
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      In fairness I cant take much money out of mitchell.

      
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Done that except Chilwell.

      
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      8 mins ago

      yup. Next week my most expensive defender will be 4.7

      
    4. Mac90
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      here

      
    5. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Most expensive I have is Digne and I'd never go higher.

      
    6. Kannbury
      1 min ago

      Been thinking about it for my wildcard.

      
    7. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You don’t have any money in defenders

      
  5. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ajax 13-0
    Need to start playing dutch fantasy

    
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d still manage to have no goal scorers

      
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      19 yld Lassina Traore on 5 goals.... A name to remember for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        i have him in Champions League, only cameo

        
      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Plus 2 assists!!! Holly molly!

        Thats 31 points right there!

        
    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I'd probably have VVV-Venlo's keeper.

      
    4. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Google “Dutch Fantasy” and see what comes up

      
  6. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    DCL to Lassan traoroe for free?

    
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Bit sideways

      
  7. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who is the best reece james replacement for this defence please? Up to 5.5m

    Martinez
    Taa saiss james lamptey mitchell

    Thanks

    
    1. Mac90
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sure you can't downgrade someone by 0.3? Chilwell seems so tempting

      
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I do have money to upgrade to Chilwell.

        But it means I can't afford Watkins to Antonio gw8.

        Although Antonio may be crocked....

        Best to get Chilwell?

        
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Watch him rip it up today, 2 assists.

      
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    1 from 2 any good?

    
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m absolutely flying on 4 from 2

      Open Controls
    
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If you’re golfing it’s amazing

      
  9. JBG
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Go on Fernandes! Repay me for picking you over Sterling.

    
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That was always the better pick, but hope bruno gets red carded anyway

      
  10. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    I can see 2 Man Utd players who can score (Bruno Rashford) and Chelsea is lining up with 5 defenders and 2 defensive midfielders.
    Maybe I should've played Chilwell...

    
    1. ivantys
      4 mins ago

      Chelsea only need to mark those 2, the others no need care lol.

      
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Harsh on Mata and Slabhead

      
  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    yawn only had 3 players so far and my h2h rival had 2 of them ,no players here

    
  12. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bruno penalty time prediction?

    
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      6min

      
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      7m

      
    3. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      55mins

      
    4. FPL_Hazards
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      18 mins

      
      1. FPL_Hazards
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        *every 18 mins

        
    5. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      13 mins, retake at 14

      
    6. Joey Tribbiani
      3 mins ago

      1 minute after full time whistle.

      
    7. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      VAR to give one once the final whistle has been blown just to make he gets it.

      
    8. King Carlos
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tuesday

      
    9. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      19 and 86

      
      1. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mins

        
      2. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        17, 42 and 78.

        
    10. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      2

      
    11. Kannbury
      just now

      72 mins.

      
  13. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bruno owners how many penalties are you expecting this game?

    
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      2

      
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I would not be surprised with 3 penalties

        
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Jbg.

          
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Zero, I like to keep my expectations low, just happy he’s starting

      
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      As many as Salah & Vardy got vs LEE & MCI

      
  14. GreenPL
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cavani is favourite to score the first goal??

    
  15. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Salah at ST is going to ruin my rank

    
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It depends

      
  16. Crouching Tiger
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Did so horrible choices on wildcard.. had Zaha instead of Grealish but decided to go Grealish as it seemed wise. Oh well.

    
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It was. A wildcard isnt a free hit

      
  17. Shultan
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Gave no one is this game so gully expecting all highly owned assets to return

    
    1. Shultan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Have

      
  18. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone getting rid of Guaita? So sick of his yellow cards and lack of saves. It's pathetic.

    
  19. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Ajax just won their league game

    13-0

    
  20. The Littlest Robbo
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Decent day so far with Foden & Zaha, need a Mo hat trick later to round the day off nicely

    
  21. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    just now

    What score do you expect ?
    Im confident that Chelsea will win...

    

