Another start for budget FPL defender Kilman as Darlow is passed fit for Newcastle

The second of three Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Newcastle United.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 16:30 BST.

With the exception of Adama Traore (£6.4m), there is good news all round for owners of Wolves’ most-popular Fantasy Premier League assets.

Max Kilman (£4.1m) is handed his third straight start at centre-back, with Romain Saiss (£5.2m) again deployed at left wing-back.

Kilman was the most-bought FPL defender of Gameweek 6, with almost 340,000 Fantasy managers recruiting the budget asset for this fixture.

Traore’s third benching in a row means that Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) is again joined in attack by Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m), meanwhile.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s only change to the side that beat Leeds United is a like-for-like one, with Ruben Neves (£5.4m) replacing Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) in central midfield.

The team news for the visitors is a bit more complicated, with Steve Bruce making four alterations from his starting XI in Gameweek 6.

There isn’t a change between the posts, however, with Karl Darlow (£5.0m) passed fit to feature.

Emil Krafth (£4.4m) and Joelinton (£5.8m) are both benched, with Isaac Hayden (£4.9m) also among the substitutes as Steve Bruce opts not to risk his half-fit midfielder.

Jonjo Shelvey (£5.4m), who is set for groin surgery, misses out completely.

Fabian Schar (£4.9m), Ryan Fraser (£5.8m), Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) come into the Magpies’ rather offensive-looking starting XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Rui Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Saiss, Neto, Jimenez, Podence.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Almiron, Hendrick, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Murphy.

