Dugout Discussion October 25

Another start for budget FPL defender Kilman as Darlow is passed fit for Newcastle

The second of three Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Newcastle United.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 16:30 BST.

With the exception of Adama Traore (£6.4m), there is good news all round for owners of Wolves’ most-popular Fantasy Premier League assets.

Max Kilman (£4.1m) is handed his third straight start at centre-back, with Romain Saiss (£5.2m) again deployed at left wing-back.

Kilman was the most-bought FPL defender of Gameweek 6, with almost 340,000 Fantasy managers recruiting the budget asset for this fixture.

Traore’s third benching in a row means that Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) is again joined in attack by Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m), meanwhile.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s only change to the side that beat Leeds United is a like-for-like one, with Ruben Neves (£5.4m) replacing Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) in central midfield.

The team news for the visitors is a bit more complicated, with Steve Bruce making four alterations from his starting XI in Gameweek 6.

There isn’t a change between the posts, however, with Karl Darlow (£5.0m) passed fit to feature.

Emil Krafth (£4.4m) and Joelinton (£5.8m) are both benched, with Isaac Hayden (£4.9m) also among the substitutes as Steve Bruce opts not to risk his half-fit midfielder.

Jonjo Shelvey (£5.4m), who is set for groin surgery, misses out completely.

Fabian Schar (£4.9m), Ryan Fraser (£5.8m), Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) come into the Magpies’ rather offensive-looking starting XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Rui Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Saiss, Neto, Jimenez, Podence.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Almiron, Hendrick, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Murphy.

  1. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wilson has to go. Newcastle are hopeless.

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      just now

      They're playing 4 wingers due to injuries, lack of fluidity is an understatement

      Open Controls
  2. Zilla
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    " Since their return to the Premier League in 2018-19, Wolves have failed to score in the first half of 58 games - more than any other side in the division."

    Open Controls
  3. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Why didn't Balbuena play the first couple of West Ham games and why is he playing now?

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      And yes, I am looking at Balbuena as a pick, please don't judge me.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Diop was playing.
        Then he got Corona.

        I'd rather look for Coufal or Creswell mate

        Open Controls
        1. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
  4. Bookkeeper
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Podence stinking up my team
    Going after this game

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      But he does skill moves

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        like in Fifa? When you mean to shoot but do a special move instead and the keeper jsut collects it from you

        Open Controls
      2. Bookkeeper
        • 3 Years
        just now

        chasing his own shadow

        Open Controls
  5. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Really need NEW to somehow nick a goal here and take away those CS pts!

    My healthy green arrow is currently grey

    Sorrynotsorry!

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      ASM hopefully 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ll allow it 🙂

        Open Controls
  6. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Digne to Chillwell bit of a no brainer I suppose?

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Right In The Stanchion
      7 mins ago

      You trust Chelsea for clean sheets? I’m thinking of going cheap

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        With Mendy in goal yes I do. Last year Chelsea defensive stats were third in the league. Kepa was the clear issue

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do you think he'll keep up scoring rate without set plays ?
      Ziyech would take them off him surely

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He is so attacking

        Open Controls
  7. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I guess I have to take Saiss 6 Podence 3 Jimenez 2. Dull...

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Saiss will fail somehow

      Open Controls
  8. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Assuming no mid-week injuries: Foden+Jimi to Mane+Bamford? (already have Salah)

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Brave. Who is in your midfield?

      Open Controls
  9. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    At this rate Kilman looks like a season keeper for me

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let's discuss this after 2 gw's 😉

      He's got a lot of competition. Can't see him nailing that spot

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He looks nailed. Magnus has him too. He knows

        Open Controls
  10. I'M 2 OLD FOR THIS HIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Those wolves are puppies!

    Open Controls
  11. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Saiss goal would be lovely

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Taken on at 58th more likely

      Open Controls
  12. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    72% of the Wolves' goals came in the 2nd half last season

    Open Controls
  13. Baked baines
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wow....
    Just how bad is Jimenez looking not just this game but this season!
    Was fortunate to have 8 points last game!
    This game 3 shots and no where near the target...all 10 yards wide!
    They do have nice fixtures coming up but may need to consider moving him on!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah, but for who ?

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It doesn't matter, he will end up on 180 pts somehow anyway

      Open Controls
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Neto you waste-man.

    Open Controls
  15. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    imagine an ASM goal

    Open Controls
  16. Lucky Z
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Martinez
    Reguilon | PVA | Chilwell
    Son | Salah | JRod | Grealish | Pulisic
    Kane | DCL

    Forster | Lamptey | Mitchell | Brewster

    2FT, 0.5ITB

    Guys, really messed up. Any advise?

    Open Controls
  17. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Who to prioritize in midfield Grealish or Hames? Barnes will go unless he explodes tonight

    Open Controls
  18. Royal5
    • 9 Years
    just now

    ASM having a nightmare

    Open Controls
  19. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Can't think of a single reason why anyone will be going without Kane (C) next GW, unless you don't have him

    Open Controls

