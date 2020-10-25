440
Dugout Discussion October 25

Fit-again Vardy only among the substitutes as Barnes looks set for forward role

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) returns from injury for the final Premier League match of the day – but the long-serving striker is only among the substitutes for Leicester City’s clash with Arsenal.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 19:15 GMT.

Vardy is joined on the bench by Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) and it appears from the teamsheets as if Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) is leading the line for the Foxes in north London.

James Maddison (£7.0m) is also handed his first Premier League start of the season, with Ayoze Perez (£6.2m) making way.

Brendan Rodgers has changed to a back three for this game, with Christian Fuchs (£4.5m) drafted into the centre of defence alongside Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) and Jonny Evans (£5.0m).

Arsenal are much changed from the midweek win over Rapid Vienna but compared to their starting XI at Manchester City last weekend, there are only two alterations.

Willian (£7.8m) isn’t fit to feature and Nicolas Pepe (£7.7m) drops to the bench, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) recalled and Thomas Partey (£5.0m) given his full Premier League debut.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m), Arsenal’s most-owned FPL asset, is aiming to avoid a fourth straight blank – he previously hasn’t gone more than three successive Gameweeks without an attacking return since moving to England in 2018.

All of Leicester’s midfielders, including Barnes, are owned by less than 5% of Fantasy bosses.

Their two most popular options are wing-backs James Justin (£4.8m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m), who each sit in more than one in five FPL squads.

Those two defenders are the only players from either side who have a double-digit “effective ownership” among the top 10,000 FPL managers.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Maddison, Barnes.

  1. ivantys
      7 mins ago

      Barnes CS secured

    • Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Boooooring

    • Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Barnes disasterclass. Cheers.

      1. beric
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        3 points is huge

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Not when I don't own Kane or son

    • caldracula
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Guiata
      TAA Chilwell Saiss
      Salah Son Zaha Grealish
      Kane DCL Watkins

      Steele, Bissouma, Lampety, Mitchell.

      2FT 0.0 ITB

      Thinking Mitchell and Saiss > Kilman and Konsa, leaves exact money for Watkins to Antonio next week.

    • beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Back to the scorelines we all know and love then

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Barnes > Rodriguez fail!

    • McClements
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Martinez (Forster)
      Semedo/Saiss/Lamptey (Taylor/Mitchell)
      Bruyne/Son/Rodriguez/Salah/Foden
      Jimenez/DCL (Brewster)
      0.9 in bank
      2 FT

      Thoughts with 2FT?

      Thinking Semedo, Bruyne and Brewster to Chilwell, Kane, 5.9m for -4.

    • Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      This is the second awful game to watch ever... The first is palace vs wolverhampton next week

      1. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Every game with Wolves or Palace are pure torture

    • ivantys
        3 mins ago

        Grats Schmeichel owners on 10 point haul

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 4 Years
          just now

          There’s not many of them so wouldn’t worry.

          1. ivantys
              just now

              11% though

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would be a splendid time to bust that Leicester cleanie.

        3. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bloody useless Barnes go back to the dumpster where you belong you trashman

        4. King Mo
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Can anyone watching tell me how Leicester look? Waiting on Castagne CS. Already lost one late CS today and fully expecting it to happen again 🙁

        5. BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Serves them right for putting this match behind a paywall

        6. The Mandalorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          JRod has a tight hamstring according to Carlo. Sounds like a reoccurring injury. No other news if he'll start next week.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Rest up J-Rod.

        7. DAZZ
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure i can hold triple Wolves. Podence will be benched wont he. 6.3 to spend on a MF? Any suggestions.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Not sure he'll be benched. He looked good again today.

          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Pereira to target fulham

        8. AzzaroMax99
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Harvey 3 point haul XD

        9. Meinhoff
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Arteta is probably the most boring person in the world.

        10. Niho992
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Barnes 3 points looking like haul tbf

        11. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Omg fofana has a heart shaped out in his hair cut?

          Cringe

        12. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          This Arsenal team have 0 creativity from midfield. Only Saka and Bellerin look like they might be able to make something happen.

