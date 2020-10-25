Fit-again Vardy only among the substitutes as Barnes looks set for forward role

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) returns from injury for the final Premier League match of the day – but the long-serving striker is only among the substitutes for Leicester City’s clash with Arsenal.
Kick-off at the Emirates is at 19:15 GMT.
Vardy is joined on the bench by Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) and it appears from the teamsheets as if Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) is leading the line for the Foxes in north London.
James Maddison (£7.0m) is also handed his first Premier League start of the season, with Ayoze Perez (£6.2m) making way.
Brendan Rodgers has changed to a back three for this game, with Christian Fuchs (£4.5m) drafted into the centre of defence alongside Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) and Jonny Evans (£5.0m).
Arsenal are much changed from the midweek win over Rapid Vienna but compared to their starting XI at Manchester City last weekend, there are only two alterations.
Willian (£7.8m) isn’t fit to feature and Nicolas Pepe (£7.7m) drops to the bench, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) recalled and Thomas Partey (£5.0m) given his full Premier League debut.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m), Arsenal’s most-owned FPL asset, is aiming to avoid a fourth straight blank – he previously hasn’t gone more than three successive Gameweeks without an attacking return since moving to England in 2018.
All of Leicester’s midfielders, including Barnes, are owned by less than 5% of Fantasy bosses.
Their two most popular options are wing-backs James Justin (£4.8m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m), who each sit in more than one in five FPL squads.
Those two defenders are the only players from either side who have a double-digit “effective ownership” among the top 10,000 FPL managers.
Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Maddison, Barnes.
