Pressure on Lamptey and Brighton assets after tough start to Gameweek 6

Fantasy Premier League managers in possession of Brighton assets will be turning to the Amex Stadium this evening in desperate need.

With Gameweek 6 proving particularly cruel for the majority of players worldwide, the Seagulls have the potential to ease the pain of a select few.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) is Brighton’s most popular outfield player, currently sat in 11.4% of teams. Can he reward those managers for their patience?

The right wing-back is without a Fantasy return since Gameweek 3 and is still yet to record a clean sheet of his own this season, although West Bromwich Albion arrive in Sussex having registered the lowest number of big chances across the first five Gameweeks.

Once again, Lamptey is deployed on the flanks of a midfield quartet protecting a back-three. Solly March (£5.0m) is stationed on the other side of that while Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) and Ben White (£4.5m) sit in a deep central pairing.

Supported by Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) and Adam Lallana (£6.3m), Neal Maupay (£6.6m) leads the line once again, hoping to continue his impressive start to the season.

There are clearly still trust issues between the Frenchman and FPL managers, as he is owned only by 6.9% for Gameweek 6, but he is the best Brighton player for points per million spent this season (5.2).

Patrick Bamford (£5.9m), Callum Wilson (£6.5m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) are the only FPL forwards to better Maupay for that figure so far this season and, as we all know, West Brom are not without their defensive issues in 2020/21.

The Baggies’ Fantasy assets remain among the ultra-differential with non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m) the most-fashionable at 4.7% ownership.

Of regular starters, Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) is the most popular, currently sat in just 2.8% of teams.

There will be eyes on Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) tonight though. The former Chelsea defender’s debut coincided with West Brom’s first clean sheet of the campaign at Burnley, while he finished the trip to Turf Moor as his team’s chief threat in the penalty box.

Each team has some attacking presence on their benches, which feature Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Callum Robinson (£5.5m) respectively.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Veltman; March, Bissouma, White, Lamptey; Trossard, Lallana; Maupay.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Townsend, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore; Diangana, Krovinovic, Gallagher, M Pereira; Grant.

