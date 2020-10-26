1005
Dugout Discussion October 26

Pressure on Lamptey and Brighton assets after tough start to Gameweek 6

1,005 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers in possession of Brighton assets will be turning to the Amex Stadium this evening in desperate need.

With Gameweek 6 proving particularly cruel for the majority of players worldwide, the Seagulls have the potential to ease the pain of a select few.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) is Brighton’s most popular outfield player, currently sat in 11.4% of teams. Can he reward those managers for their patience?

The right wing-back is without a Fantasy return since Gameweek 3 and is still yet to record a clean sheet of his own this season, although West Bromwich Albion arrive in Sussex having registered the lowest number of big chances across the first five Gameweeks.

Once again, Lamptey is deployed on the flanks of a midfield quartet protecting a back-three. Solly March (£5.0m) is stationed on the other side of that while Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) and Ben White (£4.5m) sit in a deep central pairing.

Supported by Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) and Adam Lallana (£6.3m), Neal Maupay (£6.6m) leads the line once again, hoping to continue his impressive start to the season.

There are clearly still trust issues between the Frenchman and FPL managers, as he is owned only by 6.9% for Gameweek 6, but he is the best Brighton player for points per million spent this season (5.2).

Patrick Bamford (£5.9m), Callum Wilson (£6.5m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) are the only FPL forwards to better Maupay for that figure so far this season and, as we all know, West Brom are not without their defensive issues in 2020/21.

The Baggies’ Fantasy assets remain among the ultra-differential with non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m) the most-fashionable at 4.7% ownership.

Of regular starters, Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) is the most popular, currently sat in just 2.8% of teams.

There will be eyes on Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) tonight though. The former Chelsea defender’s debut coincided with West Brom’s first clean sheet of the campaign at Burnley, while he finished the trip to Turf Moor as his team’s chief threat in the penalty box.

Each team has some attacking presence on their benches, which feature Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Callum Robinson (£5.5m) respectively.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Veltman; March, Bissouma, White, Lamptey; Trossard, Lallana; Maupay.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Townsend, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore; Diangana, Krovinovic, Gallagher, M Pereira; Grant.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,005 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Maupay to Bambi (-4)??

    Open Controls
  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Reguilon benched. You love to see it.

    Open Controls
  3. Front 442
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Watch the Maupay to Bamford exodus begin!

    Open Controls
    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
      1. Front 442
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Its going to take some balls to take out DCL for Antonio in GW8 if Banford hauls again

        Open Controls
  4. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    KaneDB

    Open Controls
  5. Runaway
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Happy to keep that 1 point, well done Lamptey! It is a solid contribution to my GW score of 21, not that negligible, seriously.

    Next in FPL today:
    - Son withdrawal at the HT (injury)
    - (K)ane penalty miss and YC
    in a 1-0 Burnley win

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      🙁

      Open Controls
  6. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Who REALLY has something to moan at? Im currently ranked over 4m. If not worse than that think yourself lucky

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      3.5 here buddy

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Lucky you

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      There's one other guy who's almost 5m 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. ivantys
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Imagine owning a striker who can only score penalties

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Id take any goal right now

      Open Controls
  8. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Best pick up to 5.0 to replace James?
    a)Justin
    b)Coleman/Godfrey
    c)Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I like Cresswell and Bellerin

      Open Controls
  9. Shultan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Way this GW is going expecting
    A red card for Son
    Penalty miss from Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Suits me.

      Open Controls
  10. BarryManilows
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I hope Kane gets sent off & scores an own goal

    Open Controls
  11. lindeg
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Ive got Dier in my team lol

    Open Controls
  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    All up to captain Son now.

    Open Controls
  13. lindeg
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Happy with my decision to go with Maupay over DCL! Double the points!

    Open Controls
  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    How on earth is the average as high as 33?

    Open Controls
    1. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I have 33 exact

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        24 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      As at yesterday too

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Man U and Chelsea clean sheets? No idea!

      Open Controls
    4. Front 442
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Ings, Bamford and Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Jimenez as well

        Open Controls
    5. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Bamford.. high EO.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Grrr

        Open Controls
  15. Front 442
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Great result for non Brighton owners

    Open Controls
  16. FC Hakkebøf
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What to do here you guys? 2 FT 0.4 ITB

    Martinez
    TAA Chilwell Saiss
    Salah Son Pulisic Grealish
    Kane DCL Maupay
    _____
    Forster Lamptey Stephens 3.9

    A) Maupay (TOT) -> Watkins/Bamford/Mitrovic (one week punt before getting Antonio)
    B) Maupay + Grealish -> Bamford + Hamez (if Hamez is deemedfit)
    C) Stephens to Bissouma / Soucek (thought Stephens was a nailed on cheap alternative to Bissouma / Soucek)
    D) Something else

    Leaning towards A with Bamford or Mitro. Bamford could be a long term pick, but Mitrovic has the better fixture

    Open Controls
    1. Front 442
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Interesting!
      Very similar to my starting XI but I guess you had a bigger TV when wild carding.
      Im in the same dilemma .
      I have Robbo instead of TAA and Watkins instead of Maupay.
      Dallas instead of Lamptey.

      With A at least you're getting some change an its hardly a punt getting Bamford, it's actually a good move. Antonio's fitness is a slight doubt after listening to Moyes so I think Antonio isn't a given in GW 8 just yet if the Bamford and DCL return again.

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah prolly doing Maupay to Bamford. Should have done it before the pricechanges I guess, as I have another spare FT in case injuries occure during midweek

        Open Controls
    2. Front 442
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Or Lamptey for Balbuena, Coufall or Cresswell?

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        That sounds like a GW 8 move

        Open Controls
  17. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Lamptey's still not the finished article yet, needs to work on his delivery. Pass the ball on the floor more, hold up play, cut inside and shoot. 2/3 years off that
    We have unrelastic expectations for now, plus players like Maupay are whack

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Unlucky not it get an assist. Unlucky to be subbed pre 60 mins a few GWs back.

      Plenty of promise, luck just coming at the wrong time.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        well Potter is bad, its logical tbh you would sub Lamptey at that point, not Trossard.
        Odd sub imo

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Wasn't he subbed because of an injury concern?

          Open Controls
  18. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I will be destroyed in my mini leagues if Kane scores

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      When, not if (as I don't have him)

      Open Controls
  19. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Should i keep Maupay for Spurs or switch to Antonio now? Was plan to switch in GW8 but still think Antonio has more chance of scoring against Liverpool than Maupay against Spurs

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Look in my post above..

      Open Controls
  20. aborg
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Are they serious!?! Matt Ryan is man of the Match !! What the F***....he did not even get me 3 saves

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      I didn't even see him on the pitch first half. Then fell asleep . . and it's the middle of my day in CA.

      Open Controls
      1. aborg
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol 🙂

        Open Controls
  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Knowing this game, next GW Lamptey will get a CS, assist and 3bps vs. Spurs while on everyone's bench

    Open Controls
  22. aborg
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Saiss is my only player so far that produced some kind of return, and JUST because he was subbed before they conceded a goal !

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Same here

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same haha!

      Open Controls
  23. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    No red för Barnes? Laughable

    Open Controls
  24. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would Davies go to CB and Reg come on if Toby or Dier had to go off? Seriously clutching at straws here!

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rodin on bench.

      Open Controls
  25. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    When you see the joke decisions that see players sent off for "dangerous play" getting away scot free here is odd.

    Open Controls
  26. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Barnes goal disallowed for offside

    Open Controls
  27. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Pope got away with one there

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.