FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 7

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 26th October
13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 7
15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 7
Tuesday 27th October
07:00: TTFPL – Best way to predict FPL Points
13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 7
15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 7
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 7
Wednesday 28th October
03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 7 Preview
13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 7
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 7 Preview
21:00: FC – Gameweek 7 Preview
Thursday 29th October
12:00: FC – Q&A Video
13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 7
20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream
21:00: FPLBB – Gameweek 7 Preview
Friday 30th October
14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 7
20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Preview
Saturday 31st October
9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 7
10:15: LTFPL – Gameweek 7 Deadline Stream
10:15: FC – Gameweek 7 Deadline Stream
Sunday 1st November
20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 6 Review
LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6
- Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United
- West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City
- Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
- Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
- Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United
- Southampton 2-0 Everton
- Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United
- Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City
- Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
- Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
I want to start Mitchell because of a higher chance of a CS but can't ignore Lampteys attacking potential. Start whom?