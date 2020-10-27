158
Video October 27

FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 7

158 Comments
Share

A quick turnaround ahead of Gameweek 7 puts the pressure on Fantasy Premier League managers to find the best advice in time – which is where Fantasy Football Scout comes in.

With just a few days left until the next deadline, another Friday night one, we have compiled the listings for all the best video content in the community this week.

Make sure you check them all out to help pick your team for Gameweek 7.

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 26th October

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 7

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 7

Tuesday 27th October

07:00: TTFPL – Best way to predict FPL Points

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 7

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 7

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 7

Wednesday 28th October

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 7 Preview

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 7

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 7 Preview

21:00: FC – Gameweek 7 Preview

Thursday 29th October

12:00: FC – Q&A Video

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 7

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

21:00: FPLBB – Gameweek 7 Preview

Friday 30th October

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 7

20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Preview

Saturday 31st October

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 7

10:15: LTFPL – Gameweek 7 Deadline Stream

10:15: FC – Gameweek 7 Deadline Stream

Sunday 1st November

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 6 Review

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

158 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    I want to start Mitchell because of a higher chance of a CS but can't ignore Lampteys attacking potential. Start whom?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Mitch

      Open Controls
    2. Dexters Laboratory
        41 mins ago

        Mitchell.. half the site has a Spurs player (C)

        Open Controls
      • Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Lamptey. Both teams will concede, one can get an attacking return.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
      • kime67
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        mitchell

        Open Controls
      • HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm hoping PVA finally starts .. but I have been wrong for the last 2 weeks

        Open Controls
    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      58 mins ago

      Kane had 4 touches in the penalty box this week, hmm.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think he averaged only 5 every match before that so not much of a difference.

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        They didn't look like scoring, so lucky to win

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Nonsense. They were looking increasingly dangerous throughout the second half. No surprise when they scored.

          Open Controls
    4. mazkills
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Who would you bring in on two frees, and Digne in your current lineup?

      McCarthy
      Lamptey-Saiss-Digne! (mitchell-holding)
      Mo-Son-Bruno-Klich (mendy)
      DCL-Wilson-Kane

      AVL defender?
      Bamford?
      Ings/Raul?

      1.1itb

      Open Controls
      1. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bamford

        Open Controls
      2. kime67
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        konsa and grealish

        Open Controls
    5. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Your help is needed please
      Apart from selling Aguero are there any changes that I could do with a -4

      Martinez Areola

      Semedo Keane Chilwell Lamptey Dallas

      Son Grealish Havertz Lookman Trossard

      Kane Aguero DCL

      0.3 ITB 1 FT No WC

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
    6. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Jimenez has had just 2 shots in the box over the past 2 weeks, with 0 big chances... and he has 2 goals. Can't see him being a good pick until we see Wolves pick up their attacking numbers

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        I think he's a don't buy, don't sell sort of a player at the minute

        Open Controls
      2. kime67
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        also should have been sent off

        Open Controls
      3. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        He's one of the most consistent FPL players ever, I'd rather Ings mind

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Agreed, first time I've removed him from my team in the last 2 seasons

          Open Controls
    7. kime67
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Chilwell or Robertson?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Chilwell but I'd go cheaper

        Open Controls
      2. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ayling

        Open Controls
    8. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Would you rather have
      A) Foden Coman Lewandowski
      B) Traore Sterling Salah

      I'm leaning towards the latter. Coman isn't usually THAT attacking and I think Sterling and Salah can both really haul. Your thoughts? Both moves for a -4

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
          16 mins ago

          wildcard?

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Tribbiani
              15 mins ago

              oh nvm, probably first one if Coman starts

              Open Controls
              1. Nice to Finally Michu
                • 7 Years
                15 mins ago

                Hm interesting. I expect Coman will start and that Costa makes way for Gnabry.

                Are you wildcarding?

                Open Controls
                1. Joey Tribbiani
                    14 mins ago

                    Im using limitless.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nice to Finally Michu
                      • 7 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Do you reckon this is the optimal week for it?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Joey Tribbiani
                          12 mins ago

                          To me it seems great, want to keep early momentum going, then wildcard next week.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nice to Finally Michu
                            • 7 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Makes sense to keep that early momentum. I was considering it because of how much involvement I have in Barca & Atalanta but I think a hit will do the trick for me this week and next week i'll use a chip I imagine. Good luck!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Joey Tribbiani
                                8 mins ago

                                you too

                                Open Controls
                              • Joey Tribbiani
                                  just now

                                  Also, go with your gut, I got both Sterling and Salah this week so Im thinking theyll do well

                                  Open Controls
                2. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  49 mins ago

                  What's the story with this Wesley Fofana chap that Leicester are playing. In for Soy longer term? Likely to retain his spot so? 5.0m
                  Any feedback welcome as dont want to go Castagne and Justin will lose out to Ricardo in weeks ahead (who is also pricey). Thanks.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Why go Fofana? Absoutely zero attacking threat. Would rather take Justin for the short term then reassess if he's dropped in 6 weeks time

                    Open Controls
                3. AJ24
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Ryan, McCarthy
                  Trent, Saiss, Wan-Bissaka, Justin, Mitchell
                  Salah, Son, James Rod, Podence, Bissouma
                  Jimenez, DCL, Mitro

                  3.3m ITB - 1FT - All chips intact. Overall Rank 962,000 and 60 points behind top of my money league.

                  This season hasn't seemed to happen for me as of yet. Unsure whether to Wildcard now or try and hold off.

                  Any initial thoughts, in need of a helping suggestion or 5

                  Open Controls
                4. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  34 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this two week punt before a WC in GW9 ??

                  Sterling + Maupay --> Kane + Grealish (-4)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Apwilkin
                      just now

                      I don’t really like a -4 for a two week punt...

                      Open Controls
                  2. toonstar2010
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    16 mins ago

                    McCarthy
                    Chilwell, Saiss, Cash
                    Salah, Son, Grealish, Pulisic
                    Kane, DCL, Maupay

                    Bench - Ryan, Jorginho, Justin, Mitchell

                    Got 2 FT - Any changes needed? Man City Midfielder for Pulisic/Grealish? Someone for Maupay?

                    Or just let it roll?

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
                  3. The Mandalorian
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    City 3 goals in 3 games they look in trouble upfront with no striker.
                    They must be kicking themselves missing out on Haland.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                    • 6 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    2FTs What to do? I don't know where to start. Was gonna do Grealish to Zaha, but more concerned now about Brighton.... and Aurier, Saiss security

                    Martinez, McCarthy
                    Chilwell, Aurier, Saiss, Lamptey, Lewis
                    Salah, Son, James R, Grealish, Jorginho
                    Kane, DLC, Maupay

                    £0.4 ITB

                    Any recommendations out there?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Make ManeMane Make ManeMane
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Grealish to Zaha seems like a waste, got to get Aurier out of there though. I would wait and see with Saiss.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Was surprised Aurier wasn't on bench? Something up?
                        Surely he will start against Brighton?

                        Last 2 weeks dithered on Grealish to Zaha and refrained for that reason....... hindsight eh!

                        Open Controls
                        1. HashAttack
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Think it was more to do with the fixture and the need to win - see who plays on Thursday night

                          Open Controls
                  5. The Mandalorian
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Zaha and Bamford are both well owned in the top 10k and will hurt rank if they score.
                    I can afford one but not both, probably Bamford but prefer Ings.

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.