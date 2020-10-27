FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 7

A quick turnaround ahead of Gameweek 7 puts the pressure on Fantasy Premier League managers to find the best advice in time – which is where Fantasy Football Scout comes in.

With just a few days left until the next deadline, another Friday night one, we have compiled the listings for all the best video content in the community this week.

Make sure you check them all out to help pick your team for Gameweek 7.

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Monday 26th October

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 7

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 7

Tuesday 27th October

07:00: TTFPL – Best way to predict FPL Points

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 7

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 7

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 7

Wednesday 28th October

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 7 Preview

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 7

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 7 Preview

21:00: FC – Gameweek 7 Preview

Thursday 29th October

12:00: FC – Q&A Video

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 7

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

21:00: FPLBB – Gameweek 7 Preview

Friday 30th October

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 7

20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Preview

Saturday 31st October

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 7

10:15: LTFPL – Gameweek 7 Deadline Stream

10:15: FC – Gameweek 7 Deadline Stream

Sunday 1st November

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 6 Review

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

