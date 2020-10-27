397
Scout Network October 27

How Scout Network managers are finding balance in midfield

Midfield is proving a difficult position to maintain for Fantasy Premier League managers this season, so we spoke to the Scout Network to see what they have to say.

There are certainly plenty of options to choose from, with Mohamed Salah (12.4m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (11.7m), Bruno Fernandes (10.5m) and the Manchester City double of Kevin De Bruyne (11.5m) and Raheem Sterling (11.6m) each receiving plenty of attention in pre-season.

Since the start of the campaign, Son Heung-Min (9.5m), Wilfried Zaha (7.2m), Jack Grealish (£7.2m) and James Rodríguez (8.0m) have joined the conversation, but we would be lying if we said all of these options have been reliable from one week to the next.

The Scout Network shared how they are managing this problem, which premiums they are investing in and which midfielders they currently trust the most for FPL points.

Midfielders: Who to pick and how to spread the budget

Ted Talks FPL

Ted Talks FPL top five Midfielder graphic

FPL is a long-term prediction game. We should only worry about a player blanking when it’s over a sustained period, such as four to six Gameweeks, as this gives the player sufficient time to convert underlying statistics into goals and assists without battling the volatility of individual games.

Therefore, blanks for Salah, Fernandes and Sterling don’t overly concern me. They may have let their owners down in Gameweek 6 but they were either afforded or created clear cut chances. These opportunities are likely to be converted next time round.

In fact, one very effective way of picking players is to bring in those who have had the best underlying statistics, rather than looking at the most recent points tallies.

We want to predict what might happen in the future, not in the past, so picking the players who get in the best positions and show the most intent is a good start for predicting FPL points.

With this in mind, the graphic above shows the top five midfielders with the best statistics, along with their next six fixtures. Note that there are three premiums and two mid-priced players. Unless you are making sacrifices elsewhere in your team, it is unlikely that most if us can afford this midfield.

I would suggest going with two premiums and two mid-priced players, maybe with a budget enabler depending on your preferred formation.

It is worth noting that the players who occupy sixth through tenth on this list include Zaha, Leandro Trossard (£6.0m), Sadio Mané (£12.0m), De Bruyne and Sterling so there are plenty of options to choose from.

When determining whether we can trust a player to convert chances, it is worth considering the difficulty of his fixtures and team form. If he is playing against weaker opposition and the team is full of confidence, it is likely he will continue to have plenty of chances to score or assist.

Ted Talks FPL

FPL Greece

We believe two big hitters (since Son is considered one) is the minimum number of premium midfielders for a successful team, irrespective of structure. Then depending on the funds spent up front, it can go up to three.

Salah and Son are the only premium midfielders that have shown the consistency to be considered nailed in most of FPL teams, and Gameweeks like the most recent are not the ones to justify massive team ‘surgeries’.

Salah hit the post in a rare one-on-one miss, and Bruno was involved in a match so tight and conservative, that you cannot learn many long-term lessons from. Sterling also missed a one-on-one while his team is ravaged by injuries and is still looking to find some form.

Thus, in low scoring Gameweek like this one, it is a good time to sit back and analyse the bigger picture behind key underlying statistics, and run a new long-term plan without dwelling too much on the recent blanks. Banking a transfer will also give flexibility when a bandwagon or a new pattern is formed in the next Gameweek.

FLP Greece

Mikkel Tokvam – Transfer Algorithm

The Transfer Algorithm – GW 7 – Top 15 Midfielders

The Transfer Algorithm is designed to solve problems exactly like this. The formula imports all relevant underlying data, analyses it, and fits it into a money limiting vector field to find the optimal combination of players to go ahead with.

As of Monday afternoon, the Transfer Algorithm rated Son and Salah as distinguished from the rest as the optimal players – as can be shown in the BCV (budget constrained value) sorting below.

A blank like Salah managed in Gameweek 6 has not worried the Algorithm at all. His underlying statistics for the Sheffield United match were amazing, it just wasn’t his day. After all, even the best players blank about half of the time anyway, and long-term data holds substantially more value than the short-term noise.


Below Son and Salah there are a wealth of decent midfield options to fill up with which hold about the same value, making it difficult to form a clear template midfield. Peeking at the forwards rankings, it seems budget also has to be allocated for Kane still – which mean Grealish, Phil Foden (6.6m), Ross Barkley (6.0m) and Zaha seem excellent fillers. From next week, Jarrod Bowen (6.3m) will say hello too.

Mikkel Tokvam – Transfer Algorithm

FPL Family – Sam

Marcus Rashford playing for Manchester United

The movement of Aubameyang and Marcus Rashford (9.5m) in to the midfield category at the start of the season fundamentally changed the way that many FPL Managers looked at these slots.

During Project Restart it was all about De Bruyne, Salah/Mané, Bruno Fernandes and maybe an out there chance on Son however it seemed acceptable to fill the rest of the midfield slots with cheaper options.

Fast forward to the start of the 2020/21 season and suddenly we are trying to squeeze an extra premium midfielder in to our starting line-ups. As the first six Gameweeks have shown though, there are not as many set-and-forget options as we had hoped. Salah and Son have been the most consistent to return, although even they have had four Gameweeks between them where they haven’t returned.

For me, this season is all about staying loyal to the premium assets you choose and moving around with the cheaper options to ensure that you hit good fixture runs and purple patches as they arrive.

Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) has been unlucky so far this season and his expected goals (xG) data suggests a haul is incoming. With West Ham’s fixtures due to change for the better in Gameweek 9, he is both a helpful enabler as well as being a potential points gold mine if his team can keep up their form once the fixture shift happens.

FPL Family – Sam

397 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Alli Way
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Really struggling this season, good GW1 but big red arrows down to 2.8m going into GW5, 92 points in GW gave hope but I just scored 31 points with the exact same team and pretty back down to where I was.

    Any hope I can still get top 10k? I've finished top 10k 3 times in last 5 seasons but never had this bad of a start before.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Don't panic. You know what you are doing so trust in yourself.

      Open Controls
      1. The Alli Way
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, needed to hear this

        Open Controls
    2. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I had an absolutely miserable start (around 1.5m at the half way mark) last time around and ended up with my best ever finish. Stick to the strategy that has served you so well in the past.

      Open Controls
      1. The Alli Way
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        This gives me hope, thank you!

        Open Controls
    3. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      It's so early, it really doesnt matter yet. Just think that your players got you 92 + 31 = 123 over the two week. You'd take 61 per week, so it's ok.

      Open Controls
      1. The Alli Way
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        True, we are not even a quarter of the way through the season yet

        Open Controls
    4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'm the same mate. Patience and you'll prevail eventually... Had a big score last week but well below average and sitting at 3m OR myself.

      Open Controls
      1. The Alli Way
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Aye, coming to think of it, I always gained my biggest rank gains during the latter stages of the season, just got to try and stay in the pack/mix come the DGW/BGW's

        Open Controls
    5. Tingate
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Same mate, worst start in 10 years, i'm not even in the top 4.5 million

      Open Controls
      1. The Alli Way
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah one of my best mates who runs an FPL advice instagram and twitter, who usually finishes top 50k every year, is 5.8m at the moment and has just been super unlucky.

        In our main mini league, those who usually finish bottom, are currently top of the league.

        Open Controls
    6. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      top 5k still easily achievable

      Open Controls
  2. nod_dinho
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anyone else still on TAA + Robbo? What's your reasoning for keeping?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes.
      Inertia.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Trent likely gone this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Can't keep a CS.
          Arguably TAA has been unlucky, but can't hold on in hope forever.

          Open Controls
      2. nod_dinho
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Care to elaborate on that?

        Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      most likely keeping for one more week then possibly TAA>Chilwell

      Open Controls
    3. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      TAA a whisker away from points each week. Robbo even more attacking than last season. It'll pay off any day now...

      Open Controls
      1. nod_dinho
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yes I'm hoping my mini-league rivals ditch them and they become slight differentials.

        Open Controls
    4. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      TAA went before GW5 but Robbo will stay for now as he's looking better than ever

      Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I don't really need the extra money that much with bargains in mid and fwd positions too so im still keeping

      Open Controls
  3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Salah, Son and Kane owners - Who we sticking the armband on?

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Keep getting it wrong. Son seems to be safest.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Follow your spirit, and upon this charge
      Cry 'God for Harry, England, and Saint George!'

      Open Controls
    3. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Sticking with Salah for another home game.

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Son marginally over Kane right now

      Open Controls
    5. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    6. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Son or Jimenez

      Open Controls
    7. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sitcking with Salah as it stands. Expect Klopp to go back to the 'normal' shape and feel like WHU more likely to get spanked than Brighton despite their smattering of good results so far

      Open Controls
    8. Dexters Laboratory
      18 mins ago

      It'll be a Spurs player anyway. Leaning towards Son slightly

      Open Controls
  4. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Ideas here, not liking my mid and defence this gw but despite this, feel like bringing Kane in. Have 1Ft and 2.4m itb

    Martinez
    Taa - Saiss* - James* --- Mitchell* Lamptey (tot)
    Salah(c) - Son - Havertz - Barnes
    Jimmy - DCL - Watkins

    - James, Saiss, Mitchell not nailed on
    - Havertz and Barnes not been firing

    A: Jimmy >> Kane
    B: Havertz + Barnes >> Grealish + Hamez (-4)
    C: Barnes >> Foden and next gw Jimmy/Watkins > Kane/Antonio (-4) exact funds

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Spurs double up seems to be the difference between success and failure at the moment and easy enough to get off if it does stop working.

      Open Controls
  5. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Right captain choice now - worth handing Kane the armband?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Between him and Son for me now over Salah I think

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why is that?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think Son is now playing as the striker and Kane the provider. That coupled with the extra point for goals and clean sheets leans me towards Son right now.

          Open Controls
    2. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Of course my horse

      Open Controls
  6. Tangosteps
    40 mins ago

    Already done 2FT 🙁

    Aubameyang for De Bruyne or Sterling for -4 ??

    Open Controls
    1. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sterling was shite. KdB looked sharp already

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would probably do it yeah..
      Sterling

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      No.
      Kev doesn't normally do much away and Raheem just not firing yet.

      Open Controls
  7. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who do you think has higher chance of an attacking return this week?
    Trent vs West Ham or Chilwell vs Burnley?

    Open Controls
    1. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Probably Trent. He was class at the weekend

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
    3. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      God I hope both. Really need TAA points now that everyone sold him.

      Open Controls
  8. El Lobito 10
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Mane or Salah?

    Why?

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Both!

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Salah.
      Pens.

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      30 mins ago

      both.

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Get one and, unless injured, stick.
      Mo for me.

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Just pick one and stick.

      Open Controls
      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This has to be the strategy

        Open Controls
    6. kinghenry14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      both for me

      Open Controls
  9. BrooklynGooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Really enjoyed this 25-min YouTube of four Liverpool fans chatting about the Sheffield match.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djLGw0m86Pk

    Open Controls
  10. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    I have 2FT and not sure whether to just burn a transfer which feels wrong? Or maybe do Robertson to Chillwell and Maupay to Ings? I was thinking of getting Werner in but that might just be the Chelsea fan in me...

    Martinez
    Robertson Saiss KWP
    Grealish Salah Son Hamez
    Kane Maupay DCL

    Forster Dallas Bissouma Mitchell

    Any help appreciated, have dropped down to 1.5m overall after a good wildcard score the week previous.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Maupay looks the biggest issue. Antonio?

      Open Controls
      1. hustler7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good shout, he hadn't entered my mind! Thanks.

        Open Controls
  11. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts here with1ft 0.2itb

    Martinez
    robbo konsa lamptey Mitchell
    Salah sterling son
    Werner jimi dcl

    Forster soucek burke dunne

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably hold unless something comes up this week.

      Open Controls
  12. NateDogsCats
    33 mins ago

    Had a mare of a week (mind you I've had worse) but I actually don't really feel like I have a desperate need to make a change this week?

    Guaita
    Robbo Semedo Lamptey
    Havertz Bruno Son James Pereira
    DCL Vardy

    Subs: Martinez, Mitchell, Brewster, Justin

    Looking at a few players like Reguilon, Chilwell, Castagne but not really convinced on defensive reliability and they seem good short term but might need to be swapped out in a few weeks. Then looking at a few other possible differentials like Jota, Lookman, Adams and Antonio but depends on if Liverpool look like they'll stick with their current formation, Antonio's injury issues and, well I've always liked Lookman but he's in a poor team and I'm already in the same boat with Pereira so that's probably a pointless move. Definitely looking at moving out Pereira, Havertz in the coming weeks, tempted to get rid of Semedo too for his price especially if Kilman keeps his place but it seems like he's playing okay so maybe I should just stick.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      If just 1FT hold.
      If two, I'd punt on Lookman for Pereira this week and hold your other or maybe just downgrade one of your keepers.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDogsCats
        1 min ago

        Thanks, I only have the one so I think I'll hold and hopefully won't have any other issues to contend with.

        Open Controls
  13. claretparrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Over the last two GW, Che Adams scored the same as Bamford. Not really got anything to say about it but as an Adams owner was pleasantly surprised when I noticed!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nice. I dumped him before he was cool.

      Open Controls
      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I was so close to chopping him but felt he'd been unlucky. Ironically he's been a bit lucky since!

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Super troll

      Open Controls
  14. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is antonio injury serious? Will he be back for fulham match?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/west-ham-news-michail-antonio-hamstring-injury-a4572957.html

      Looks like Moyes doesn't know for sure yet either

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers thanks

        Open Controls
  15. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Wanted to sell Mitro, he plays WBA home. TAA too but he plays WHU home. Wilson too. Not sure what to do, opinions on these lads?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      West Brom who aren’t good, West Ham without Antonio, Wilson against Everton defence. Yeah sell em all!

      Open Controls
    2. Tingate
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Mitrovic is getting the chances, I wouldn't be getting rid of him before this weekend or TAA before West Ham.

      Wilson could go but if you only have 1FT and these are your only concerns I'd roll and re-evaluate after this weekend with 2FTs next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thing is I already have 2FT. I could only do Wilson to Bamford but not sure if that gonna pay off

        Open Controls
    3. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’m thinking about buying Wilson lol

      Open Controls
  16. Qaiss
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Does anyone here not own Son and Kane and are not planning to bring them in?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        I guess I’m one of the only ones!

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          I think I'd get Son at least if i were you. He's scoring double digit hauls for fun

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yes I am thinking about it. But I want KDB more for some reason.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yeah don't get rid of kdb. Can u lose someone else for him?

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                No, I have Auba, don’t ask why, as I wanted a placeholder for KDB. Now I want to get Kevin back in. However, Son is also tempting and I could get Son but then involves hits and taking Werner out and I don’t really wanna do that. Have exact funds to do Auba, Harrison, Werner to KDB, Son, Bamford.

                Would you do this?

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  For -8, I don’t often take hits but these looks tempting moves.

                  Open Controls
                2. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  U have auba not becuase you wanted a placeholder but but youre a typical stubborn arsenal fan that thought he'd win golden boot and arsenal will get top 2.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    No, I brought him in for KDB when got injured and I was always going to get KDB back this week.

                    Open Controls
    2. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Own Son but no Kane and may not bring him in.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don’t need to own both, many other good options. But having one is sensible perhaps.

        Open Controls
        1. COK3Y5MURF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          I tend to look at them in isolation. I've basically got Sterling in place of Kane whose next two are not as good as Kane's next two. But it'll cost me hits to make this change. I wish Bale had started yesterday. If he had started and looked good, I may have just done Sterling to Bale which would've been a simpler move

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Man City are going to start firing sooner or later, could be this weekend and you get way ahead of the curve. That’s why I want KDB. I also think they are fixture proof, as they’ve proven before.

            Open Controls
          2. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            I have Sterling and am making the Kane switch (-4) this week, barring any injuries.

            City's stats are terrible right now; Sterling has actually done quite well to get a couple of goals in the last three, and I see much more risk in remaining without Kane than selling Raheem and re-assessing him in a few weeks. I think Kane is a much safer bet.

            Open Controls
            1. COK3Y5MURF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Who did you get in Sterling's place in midfield? I seem to be in the minority here, but I don't like any mid-priced mids for next week. Zaha away to Wolves meh, Grealish and Villa being unpredictable, Rodriguez in an Everton side with two key suspensions...

              Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Own Son but no Kane and I'm really confused. I can either bring him in this week or get Bruno next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        I think Bruno next week. You won’t want Kane from City at home.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Probably but the next two fixtures are so good for Spurs and any points he scores x 1.5 times are going to count against me.

          Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Own both. Only son this last week but took a hit to get Kane(C) for the weekend. Looks essential the next two got me

      Open Controls
    5. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dont have Kane, doing fine without him, wont get him in.

      Do have Son though, would recommend that you should have at-least one of them.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        just now

        But that means taking out Werner..

        Open Controls
  17. Littlefish92
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Aguero replacement? Got Kane and Dcl

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is he out of the sheff game?

      Open Controls
      1. Littlefish92
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah said on site he’s Expected back 21 Nov

        Open Controls
  18. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Kane salah captain decision will be a good indicator of casuals vs pros

    If u watch football u pick salah...if u dont and pick captains based on who scored more points last few weeks u go kane simple as that. Period

    Open Controls
    1. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      More nonsense

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      What's the argument against Kane(c)?

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      17 mins ago

      you are funny 😀

      Open Controls
    4. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gravless noob.

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        that sounds like an almost medieval Monty Python insult. love it.

        Open Controls
    5. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nonsense.

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's nowhere near that polar.

      But I too will be on Salah (c). It'll likely be a coin flip just like this past week.

      Open Controls
    7. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It’s not as simple as that (obviously) - Kane is a good pick this week, but the fewer people on Salah the better from my perspective.

      Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Go nuts with TAA (C)?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Umm i wouldn't. Never captain a defender imo

      Open Controls
    2. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd rather sell him

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nope. They can’t defend and he doesn’t get forward as much

      Open Controls
    4. kinghenry14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
  20. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Stick with Pereira one more week for his match against Leeds or make the switch to Zaha now?

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Unlucky to not have a return yesterday.
      Keep this week

      Open Controls
  21. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    So Salah, Kane or Son captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. kinghenry14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      think i'm going son

      Open Controls
    4. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Salah

      Open Controls
  22. kinghenry14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    what would you do with this lot? 2FT 0.1ITB

    martinez
    saiss dallas kwp
    salah mane son grealish trossard
    kane dcl

    forster lamptey brewster ferguson

    thinking of doing trossard to bamford but not sure if that's worth 2 FT, and i am 0.1 short of trossard brewster to antonio 4.4

    any other ideas? cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Antonio will drop in price anytime now. But i think he's injured anyways. Getting trossard out is right move. Maybe for Bowen? Or Jorginho?

      Open Controls
      1. kinghenry14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers, didn't even notice he was that close to dropping but yeah will have to monitor his injury. bowen not possible in a straight swap

        Open Controls
  23. JS27
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sitting with 2 FT (0.7m itb) and not really sure what to do with them. Want to use one so as not to lose it, any thoughts?

    Martinez
    Chilwell Robertson Dallas
    Salah Son Pulisic Grealish
    Kane Maupay DCL

    Steer KWP Anguissa Mitchell

    Open Controls
  24. Lev Yashin
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    The newest of articles:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/10/27/get-late-entry-to-fanteams-e250k-champions-league-game-and-start-on-57-points/

    Open Controls
  25. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    I think I need to strengthen my defence, currently have
    Chilwell KWP Mitchell Taylor Justin

    Thinking Mitchell or Taylor needs to go. 1.1m in the bank. Who should I bring in? Wolves defender?

    Open Controls

