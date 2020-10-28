Scoutcast Episode 350 – Cheap strikers take centre stage in Halloween special

Joe and Az are joined by Karam to look ahead to Gameweek 7.

For the Scoutcast’s 350th episode, our trio get into the spirit of Halloween, with some frightening props and a scary set of sound effects.

The occasion seems timely after an abysmal Gameweek 6 for all three, where they all failed to reach the average score.

Is going more ‘casual’ the answer? The crew consider where they would be in the overall Fantasy Premier League rankings if they’d have done nothing since Gameweek 1. The pros and cons of under and over managing an FPL team are also considered as they look to turn around their season.

A rethink in defence may be needed, with former whipping boys showing signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, cheap strikers, such as Patrick Bamford (£5.9m), are back in vogue. Given the Leeds United forward’s hat-trick last time out it, is little wonder FPL managers are looking to cut costs as they attempt to boost points hauls up top.

Karam takes his turn to pick a differential. Taking into account the Scoutcasters’ previous choices struggle for gametime, even appearance points would be a victory.

There are next four fixtures to frisk, with a keen eye on West Ham and their budget striker Michail Antonio (£6.3m).

This episode finishes off with transfer and captaincy plans for the week ahead.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

