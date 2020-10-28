76
Podcast October 28

Scoutcast Episode 350 – Cheap strikers take centre stage in Halloween special

76 Comments
Joe and Az are joined by Karam to look ahead to Gameweek 7.

For the Scoutcast’s 350th episode, our trio get into the spirit of Halloween, with some frightening props and a scary set of sound effects.

The occasion seems timely after an abysmal Gameweek 6 for all three, where they all failed to reach the average score.

Is going more ‘casual’ the answer? The crew consider where they would be in the overall Fantasy Premier League rankings if they’d have done nothing since Gameweek 1. The pros and cons of under and over managing an FPL team are also considered as they look to turn around their season.

A rethink in defence may be needed, with former whipping boys showing signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, cheap strikers, such as Patrick Bamford (£5.9m), are back in vogue. Given the Leeds United forward’s hat-trick last time out it, is little wonder FPL managers are looking to cut costs as they attempt to boost points hauls up top.

Karam takes his turn to pick a differential. Taking into account the Scoutcasters’ previous choices struggle for gametime, even appearance points would be a victory.

There are next four fixtures to frisk, with a keen eye on West Ham and their budget striker Michail Antonio (£6.3m).

This episode finishes off with transfer and captaincy plans for the week ahead.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

  1. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Morning

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Morning champ

      Open Controls
    2. Fantasy Gold
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Morning mate!

      Open Controls
    3. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Morning 🙂
      All good?

      Open Controls
  2. LC1
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Morning all!

    Team gtg for this weekend;

    Martinez
    TAA James Castagne Saiss
    Salah Son JRod
    Kane(c) Mitrovic DCL

    4.0 Podence Mitchell 4.5

    1 FT.

    Planning on saving and bringing in Zaha and Antonio next week.

    Don't feel great benching Podence, though!

    Any suggestions are welcomed!

    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hold. 2FTs next week best option.

      Open Controls
    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      G2G imo. James could be benched so Podence will get in.

      Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any update on Antonio's injury? I want to make a similar move next week.

      Open Controls
    4. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks stronk

      Open Controls
  3. AzzaroMax99
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    A) Sell Digne and get Castagne
    B) Bench him and play Lamptey vs Tot

    Guaita
    Digne** Saiss Chilwell
    Salah Mahrez Son Zaha
    Kane DCL Wilson

    Forster Lamptey Anguissa Mitchel

    1 FT
    0.5 IDb

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Can't see Lamptey getting much from that, but don't see Castagne getting too much in next few weeks either. Hold.

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      bench and play mitchell

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Double Cry def vs Wolves?

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          yeah, wolves are toothless in attack

          Open Controls
          1. AzzaroMax99
            • 4 Years
            just now

            And Crystal can't keep their cs longer then 90 min xD

            Open Controls
    3. kime67
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      play mitchell and do mahrez to grealish

      Open Controls
  4. kime67
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    with digne ban reduced are we gunna hold? tbh he was someone i was looking to remove because james seems to take all the corners etc..

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Remove. No CS and better options. Can get him back in if they find some form

      Open Controls
  5. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Brewster likely time start against Man City?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      *to not time

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Will he start? probably
        Will he get something? probably not.

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Seems like they had a better showing last week with him starting and they badly need points - starts for me

      Open Controls
  6. HARLEY
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    GTG?

    McCarthy
    Robbo Chilwell KWP
    Salah Son Zaha Grealish
    DCL Kane(C) Wilson
    (Steer Lamptey Kilman Bissouma)

    1 ft 1.0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. kime67
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      kwp to saiss

      Open Controls
      1. HARLEY
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't think Wolves got cleansheet in this gameweek

        Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Have 2FTs, what would you?

    1. Lamptey to Kilman
    2. Maupay Stephens to Brewster Foden
    3. Maupay to Bamford/Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      2 looks nice, 1 is also something I consider to free up some funds

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      3 but wait on pressers, dont rule out adams imo

      Open Controls
  8. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thinking of something different Zouma+Chilwell double up (already have Chilwell).
    They have Bur Shu New coming up. At least 2 cs, right? Go for it?!

    Open Controls
    1. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could well be some attacking returns too, do for it

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      love it, if your keeper is Ryan or worse, then also consider Mendy at 5m if you have some spare cash

      Open Controls
  9. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    2ft, 0.1itb i dont have a clue how to use them

    Johnstone Button
    Trent Saiss KWP Mitchell Dallas
    Mo Sterling Son Grealsih Soucek
    Werner DC: Brewster

    Any strong vibes here?

    Open Controls
    1. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would downgrade one of sterling and Werner to upgrade one of Brewster and Soucek.

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Werner and Soucek to Antonio/Adams and Zaha?

        Weirdly gravitating towards Bats

        Open Controls
        1. Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I’d prefer Grealish or Foden, but Zaha is OK.

          Adams is good, but would consider Callum Wilson too (I know Newcastle are bad, but he isn’t)

          I wouldn’t touch batshuayi - not nailed at all.

          Open Controls
  10. Goonsquad245
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Seeing a fair few looking to bring Antonio in - I’m almost resigned to having to sell him. Have we heard any more on his injury? Latest was it was potentially worse than Moyes feared..

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      not until the press conference, so tomorrow or friday we should know more

      Open Controls
  11. Jdpz
    22 mins ago

    McCarthy, Nyland
    TAA, Taylor, Justin, Konsa, Tierney
    Bruno, Son, JRodriguez, Podence, Bissouma
    Kane, Ings, DCL
    1 free transfer, 1.6M itb.

    A) keep
    B) Podence to Foden
    C) DCL to Antonio
    D) TAA to Chilwell, Podence to Zaha/Grealish
    E) Bruno to Mane

    Open Controls
  12. PlayPercentage
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    A week ago, the Villa triple-up was suggested by some people.
    How about a Leeds triple up for the next few games, such as Ayling-Harrison-Bamford?
    Relatively cheap, you can still have the expensive big-hitters in your team. And Leeds will attack whoever they play.

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      i think a balance is the way to go, Ayling/Konsa, Barkely/Harrison and Bam/Watkins, no real logic to go all in on one of Leeds or Villla

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tripling up on mid table sides is a disaster. Villa triple up was always ending in tears and so will a Leeds triple up

      Open Controls
      1. Goonsquad245
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Has a villa triple up ended in tears though? Really? It’s been one bad game.

        I own none, but would not be worried in the slightest if I owned 3. They’re basically all exceptional value.

        Open Controls
  13. Ninjaa
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Current front 8
    Salah Son Podence Jwp fodder
    Aguero DCL Adams

    Obviously Aguero the priority to get out but for who???. Money no object..

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kane..?

      Open Controls
  14. The Mighty Whites
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Start one of the following or make a transfer to get one of them out?

    Lamptey
    Taylor
    Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Start Mitchell, Taylor first sub imo

      Open Controls
      1. jennmenn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Mitchell

        Open Controls
  15. Nellis1966
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    1st season in FPL... used wildcard last week.. would appreciate thoughts/comments on current squad (Have 2 FT & £0 itb for this week)

    Martinez / McCarthy
    Walker P / Saiss / Robertson / Dallas / Mitchell
    Grealish / Son / Salah / McGinn / Pulisic
    Brewster / Calvert l / Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not much to change there

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Maybe Peters to Coufal/Masaku

      Open Controls
  16. JamieC180
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Chilwell, Zaha + Ings
    VA
    KWP, Fernandes + Antonio/Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. JamieC180
      • 2 Years
      just now

      *vs

      Open Controls
  17. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Is having Adams and Ings too much?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  18. Jdpz
    11 mins ago

    which two to play?
    A) Taylor (CHE)
    B) Konsa (SOU)
    C) Tierney (mun)
    D) Justin (lee)

    I prefer Taylor and Justin

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not sure why you prefer Taylor over Konsa

      Open Controls
  19. Make America Greta Again
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Harry is going to pass out Mo in the captains poll. Surprised Son is in third, not nearer first.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Harry Maguire that is i hope

      Open Controls
  20. AdamJ91
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    1 FT; 0.0 ITB

    Martinez, Steer
    Regulion, Chilwell, Saiss, Lamptey, Ferguson.
    Salah, KDB, Son, Trossard, Anguissa
    Kane, DCL, Watkins

    A) Save
    B) Watkins > Bamford/Adams

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  21. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one:
    Jorginho, Foden, Watkins.
    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jorgi

      Open Controls
  22. lindeg
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    What would you do here with 1FT and 2.2 ITB? I'm looking to get Antonio next GW.

    McCarthy, Nyland

    TAA, Dier, Targett, Justin, Branthwaite

    Steling, Havertz, Son, Foden, Costa

    Werner, Adams, Maupay

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  23. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do with Maupay?

    A. Bamford
    B. Antonio
    C. Wilson
    D. Adams
    E. Keep

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B of fit, otherwise D

      Open Controls
    2. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A
      D
      E
      In that order 🙂

      Open Controls
  24. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Suggestions here 1FT and 2.4m. Not liking my mid and defence but also want Kane.

    Martinez
    Taa - Saiss* - James* --- Mitchell* Lamptey (tot)
    Salah(c) - Son - Havertz - Barnes
    Jimmy - DCL - Watkins

    - James, Saiss, Mitchell not nailed on
    - Havertz and Barnes not been firing. Salah might be injured

    A: Jimmy >> Kane
    B: Havertz + Barnes >> Grealish + Hamez (-4)
    C: Something else. Save FT and hope for the best?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Just do Barnes > Grealish imo.

      You also have the super Chelsea option of Barnes > Pulisic.

      Open Controls
  25. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Those that have watched West Ham games this season. How are Cresswell and Masuaku setting up and who is looking more threatening for attacking returns?

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Detailed article on West Ham coming up in an hour or so 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Zouma
        1 min ago

        Yes lateriser!

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Masuaku gets forward slightly more based off the heat maps, but less nailed on

      Open Controls
    3. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cresswell has set pieces and crosses from deep, but Arthur technically more advanced.

      Open Controls
  26. Jdpz
    2 mins ago

    McCarthy, Nyland
    TAA, Taylor, Justin, Konsa, Tierney
    Bruno, Son, JRodriguez, Podence, Bissouma
    Kane, Ings, DCL
    1 free transfer, 1.6M itb.

    A) keep
    B) Podence to Foden
    C) DCL to Antonio
    D) TAA to Chilwell, Podence to Zaha/Grealish
    E) Bruno to Mane
    What to do?

    Open Controls
  27. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Adams or Watkins?

    Those Villa fixtures!

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Watkins is the Bobby Firmino of Villa, no go

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.