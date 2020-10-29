The Sky Sports Fantasy Football players who are going under the radar

The form players and big names are usually the ones we gravitate towards but which performers have gone under the radar in Sky Sports Fantasy Football so far this season?

Sky managers are allowed up to five transfers per week, so here is a selection of players who you could bring into your XI ahead of Gameweek 8.

These assets may not deliver double-figure hauls every week but they have the potential to bring in the averages to boost your overall score and fire you up the league table.

Tom Cairney – £7.7m

Five games played, five tier two passing bonus points – and no, that is not a typo. In each of Tom Cairney‘s matches this campaign, he has registered over 70 passes for his side, which has given him three additional points per game. Add this to the 13 he posted against Crystal Palace courtesy of his goal, passing and tier one shot bonus points, and it is fair to say that Cairney has started the season positively.

Scott Parker’s team face West Brom, West Ham, Everton and Leicester in their next four, so there is the potential for further returns in that run. If Fulham are to earn their first win of the season in any of these, you would bet that the Scot would be at the heart of it. With a selection percentage of just 0.95%, he could be a real differential option in the short-term.

Ben Chilwell – £9m

It has been quite the start to life at Chelsea for Ben Chilwell, with 35 points from his first three appearances, but his lowly selection percentage of 11.96% suggests the England international is going slightly under the radar currently.

Two clean sheets, two assists and a goal alongside some bonus points emphasise his potential and his selection percentage will surely increase substantially with Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle up next for Chelsea.

Che Adams – £7.9m

Is the tide turning for Che Adams? Frustrating many in his first four games of the season, he has posted 21 points from his last two, finding the net against Everton and scoring and assisting against Chelsea, tallying tier one shot bonus points in both.

Adams could be brought in after your existing players have been in action on Friday and Saturday, with the Saints not facing Aston Villa until Sunday. He can then be utilised as your captaincy pick for their match with Newcastle next Friday, allowing you to get a “two-for-one” deal with your transfers. Sky Fantasy managers only get 40 transfers per season, so when you use them, it is paramount that you get it right.

Danny Ings (£9.9m) is the obvious alternative who many others will go for but Adams does offer a substantial saving on his strike partner.

Gabriel – £8m

Another player racking up the bonus points is Gabriel, who has attained tier two passing bonus points in all but one of his Premier League matches (he picked up tier one against Manchester City) and who is proving a potential value pick for bringing in the averages against whoever Arsenal face.

The new signing is the highest-scoring defender in Sky Fantasy Football thus far with 39 points, with over half of those coming on his debut against Fulham. I would advise not to trust an Arsenal defender normally but times may be changing and the 14.66% of managers who own the Brazilian highlights this. Manchester United on Sunday will be another stern test but one which he could pass with flying colours.

Ferran Torres – £8.5m

Pep Guardiola recently came out and said that, due to another injury to Sergio Aguero (£11.8m), Ferran Torres could lead the line for the next few weeks for Manchester City. Based on that, the Citizens’ trip to Sheffield United on Saturday seems very inviting, with Torres classed as a midfielder in the Sky game (six points per goal rather than five) and opportunities plentiful for those City frontmen.

Again the Spanish international is a potential differential to others, but the fact that Man City come up against Liverpool and Tottenham could hinder his selection in some teams. With only 0.56% of managers on board, Torres could be a steal at just £8.5m.

