1172
Spot the Differential October 30

Bowen can exploit Liverpool defence ahead of West Ham fixture swing

1,172 Comments
Share

Differentials did a lot of the talking in Gameweek 6, with the likes of Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m), James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) all registering attacking returns for their owners.

There’s no shortage of candidates to consider this week either.

This time, we’ve selected differentials from West Ham United, Leeds United and Chelsea who we think have the potential to make a big impact in Gameweek 7 and beyond.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Jarrod Bowen

  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £6.3m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: liv | FUL | shu | AVL | MUN

Since his January arrival, Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) has proven to be a hit in East London.

The 23-year-old racked up a combined five attacking returns in 11 Premier League starts last season, as David Moyes’ side narrowly avoided relegation. His post-lockdown performances against Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United caught the eye, as he emerged as one of West Ham United’s key players.

Despite a testing opening schedule in 2020/21, Bowen has already netted three times, averaging just over five points per game, and ranks in the top 10 midfielders for shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG). 

While a trip to Anfield in Gameweek 7 is hardly the most enticing of matchups, the Reds are struggling for numbers at the back and have at times this season looked vulnerable down their left-side, conceding 17 chances from that flank compared to 10 on the other. That boosts Bowen’s appeal, having started on the right-wing in all six appearances so far. 

However, their main threat on Saturday may arrive from set-pieces. In the absence of Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), Everton were able to capitalise from a dead-ball situation in the Merseyside derby, and it’s surely something the Hammers will look to benefit from too. That’s important with Bowen on most corners and a share of free-kicks. 

Bowen and West Ham have been in good form this season, and with a promising run of fixtures from Gameweeks 8 to 20, could be set to make a real impact. Getting on one of their key men a week early could prove a shrewd decision.

Illan Meslier

  • FPL ownership: 4.0%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: LEI | cry | ARS | eve | che

After becoming Leeds United’s first-choice goalkeeper in the second half of last season, Illan Meslier (£4.5m) has gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young prospects.

Despite having already faced Liverpool and Manchester City, the 20-year-old ranks joint-fourth in the goalkeeper standings, behind only Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m), Karl Darlow (£5.0m) and Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m), two of whom have benefitted from penalty saves.

The Whites defence did not make the best of starts back in the top tier, conceding four goals at Anfield and three against Fulham. However, since Gameweek 3, they have become more resilient at the back and conceded just two goals across their last four games. No team has given up fewer over the same period. 

The Frenchman has secured clean sheets in the victories over Sheffield United and Aston Villa, as well as making key saves throughout. In fact, his shot-stopping abilities have helped him collect an additional save point in four out of his six fixtures so far, as well as three bonus points. 

The immediate fixtures look promising for Leeds defensively: Monday’s opponents Leicester City have scored just one goal in their last three matches, with Crystal Palace and Arsenal to follow. They also welcome West Ham United, Newcastle United and Burnley to Elland Road before the end of the year.

Meslier is becoming a reliable figure who has settled extremely quickly in the top tier, and could be the pick of the budget FPL keeper options right now.

Christian Pulisic

  • FPL ownership: 4.0%
  • Price: £8.3m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: bur | SHU | new | TOT | LEE

Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) is still looking for his first league goal of the season, but having got off the mark in Europe in midweek, it is surely only a matter of time before he opens his account.

Chelsea strolled their way to victory on Wednesday night with a comfortable 4-0 Champions League win over Russian side FC Krasnodar. 

Arriving from the bench with just 19 minutes to go, Pulisic’s strike capped off a productive evening for Frank Lampard’s attacking assets, and offered a glimpse of what might be to come now everyone is fit and firing.

It’s easy to forget just how much of an impact Pulisic made upon the Premier League’s resumption back in June. The United States international produced a goal or assist in seven of Chelsea’s final nine league fixtures, and went on the score in the FA Cup final too. 

It’s the kind of output that suggests a big season lies ahead, and now looks like the time to invest.

If the Season Ticker were to focus solely on the next three Gameweeks, Chelsea would be top of the pile. Heading to Burnley in Gameweek 7 is far from straightforward, but the firepower at Blues’ disposal should be enough to see them off, while it’s worth noting Pulisic scored a hat-trick on his last visit to Turf Moor.

Timing is key for Pulisic, but now up to speed he could prove the difference maker at Chelsea, and be an effective differential moving forward. 

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 7

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

1,172 Comments Post a Comment
  1. C_Manan
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Really stuck between Rashford, Pulisic and Zaha. Who to go with ?
    Have a feeling that Rashford scores against Arsenal, but will shift to RW next week on.
    Pulisic seems strongest to me right now

    Open Controls
    1. The Prophet
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Maybe just Pulisic over Rashford this week.

      Open Controls
    2. H-SF
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm going pulisic because I can't afford Rashford

      Open Controls
  2. Fernando Torres
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best midfielder under 9.5m???

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Under? Son is 9.5

      Open Controls
      1. Fernando Torres
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I've got Son and Grealish. Can be 9.5m or less

        Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rash if you can afford

      Open Controls
    3. djoker_nole
      9 mins ago

      Robbo/TAA

      Open Controls
      1. SmasherLagru
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Rashford

        Open Controls
  3. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Guys sorry to ask again. Play one.
    A, KWP
    B, Brewster.
    C, Struijk

    Open Controls
    1. The Prophet
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hi mate. C if he’ll play?

      Open Controls
      1. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks mate.......GL this wknd.

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah. Another unlucky annoying blow with JRod as already on a hit. Bad season matey

          Open Controls
          1. SmasherLagru
            • 1 Year
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bottomed. Pages flying...

    -4 team... JRod out for another -4? Or just hope Davies / Mitchell get some gametime? OR WC?

    McCarthy
    Chilwell, Saiss, Justin
    Salah(C), Pulisic, JRod*, Son, Grealish
    Kane(v), DCL
    (Nyland, Davies, Mitchell, Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      WC I would sort McCarthy, Davies, Saiss, Justin, Mitchell, JRod, Davis

      Open Controls
  5. zizoo10
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would Dunne > 4.0 Williams (predicted to start @ CB for Liverpool) be a dumb move? Would let me roll FT again (have 2) while solving a potential no show in defence this week, however I lose a 3rd pool spot down the track.

    Open Controls
    1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think youll find its the wrong williams on fpl
      Rhys hasnt been added has he ?

      Open Controls
      1. zizoo10
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You sir are absolutely correct, luckily I didn’t pull the trigger

        Open Controls
  6. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Chances of both Saiss and Kilman playing? Wanted to keep Rod and DCL

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think 1 gets dropped

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        A) DCL + JRod > Rashford + Bamford for -4
        B) JRod > Zaha for free

        That way don't have to play botj

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Tricky. Why not just switch Saiss out?

          Open Controls
          1. Von Lipwig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Hmmm. I wanted Creswell next week, Can't afford an upgrade without taking a minus 4... But Saiss + Maupay > Bamford + Chilwell for -4 an option.But will Kilman play?

            Open Controls
            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Just go Cresswell now. Might get set piece points

              Open Controls
  7. The Prophet
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Lads,

    Trent/James to Chilwell/Pulisic worth a 4 point hit going forward or have I lost my head??

    Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    is Bowen Fit to play , is he right choice for short term ?

    Open Controls
  9. DycheDycheBaby
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    a) JRod/DCL --> Rashford/Adams for -4 (I have Ings as well)
    b) JRod --> Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good question! I had so wanted to keep a FT this week. Leaning towards A, but with Bamford. Don't trust Wilfred

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same bit annoying with JRod really. I can't do Bamford as 0.1 out.

        Open Controls
        1. Von Lipwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          So annoying

          Open Controls
  10. adstomko
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    If you bought Rodriguez at 7.5m, would you sell?
    A) Yes
    B) No

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes. What difference would profit make if you're upgrading?

      Open Controls
    2. MESSINHO
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      It depends on other factors too. I have 2 FTs, weak bench, so I'm selling. He'll drop to 7.9 for sure, so it will be 0.2 loss, which is not a big issue for me.

      Open Controls
  11. cheeky moses
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Got 2FT and 2.0 ITB,

    A) Hamez to Rashford (roll 1 FT)
    B) Hamez and DCL to Pulisic and Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Damn it...

    Play Dallas (for Jrod) and roll ft for Rashford nxt wk??

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah i'd do that

      Open Controls
  13. The Mighty Whites
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start Mitchell or Lamptey or make a hit to get James out

    Open Controls
  14. BrutalLogiC
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    ditch jrod then because he's deffo out?

    Open Controls
  15. Amey
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Any palace fan around cam tell whether Eze would start this GW or not ??

    Open Controls
  16. toonstar2010
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    What to do here? Got 2 FT. Suggestions please...

    McCarthy
    Chilwell Saiss Cash
    Salah Son Pulisic Grealish
    Kane DCL Maupay

    Bench: Ryan, Jorginho, Justin, Mitchell

    Replace Maupay with someone, or something else?

    Or is this G2G?

    Cheers All

    Open Controls
    1. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Anything itb? Maybe Cash -> Konsa/Targett to free up cash ( pun unintended)

      Open Controls
  17. djoker_nole
    16 mins ago

    Martinez
    Saiss Robbo Coady Ayling
    Salah Son Zaha
    Bamford Jimmy Kane (c)

    good to go?

    Would you start Jorginho over Ayling?

    Open Controls
  18. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Try help others out too guys

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hway the lads Rafa. Some town Newcastle. Bob Trollops is a mighty pub.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha aye

        Open Controls
  19. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Used my 1FT for JRod -> Zaha

    GTG?

    Martinez
    TAA Semedo Dallas
    Salah Grealish Son Zaha
    Maupay Kane DCL

    Steer Bissouma Kilman Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. djoker_nole
      just now

      would start Kilman over Dallas personally

      Open Controls
  20. SoapAFC
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Are those who got jrod at 7.5 getting rid? Seems like a player you'd want again, but for he has to drop .3 to be able to buy him back

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'm leaning towards holding. They have some good fixtures after United.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He has a bad injury history. Might not return as scheduled. Get him back in with 2 FT or taking a hit if you need to. Plenty of options this season.

      Open Controls
  21. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA, Dier, Saiss, Ayling
    Salah, Son, Rodriguez*, Podence
    Kane, Jimenez

    Steer, Soucek, Justin, Brewster

    £1.7m ITB and 1FT. Worried about Saiss being dropped but want to keep this week to see.

    A) Justin to Chilwell
    B) Dier to Chilwell
    C) Podence to Foden
    D) Rodriguez to Pulisic
    E) Save

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rodriguez to Grealish.

      Open Controls
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks, good suggestion

        Open Controls
    2. djoker_nole
      5 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      James to Rash, play Soucek

      Open Controls
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Annoyingly £0.1m short to get Rashford in

        Open Controls
      2. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who would you play Soucek over?

        Open Controls
  22. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Maupay + DCL > Bamford + Vardy
    For free
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    Open Controls
  23. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hamez to: (already own Salah, Grealish and Son)

    A) Zaha -4
    B) Pulisic -4
    C) Havertz -4
    D) Other? -4
    E) Keep and play Justin alongside Chilwell, Saiss and Ayling

    Note: Mitchell is my other defender who is flagged. There are rumors Chilwell might be rested and Saiss might be dropped. If two of Mitchell, Saiss and Chilwell miss out I'll run out of players.

    Open Controls
  24. Bumbaclot
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Werner and podence to Kane and bissouma?

    Leaves soucek as 4th mid.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I don't know, I'd love to have Kane but the move looks sideways this week.

      Open Controls
  25. 420king
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Martinez
    Robertson, Chilwell, Dallas
    Salah, Son, Rodriguez*, Grealish, Zaha
    Kane, DCL
    (Forster, Lamptey, Brewster, Ferguson)
    2FT 0.0 ITB

    Only wanted to use 1FT but I don't see anything obvious...

    What about Rodriguez and DCL to Rashford and Bamford/Watkins? Only losing 0.1m on each.

    Open Controls
    1. Bumbaclot
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probs would hold DCL

      Open Controls
  26. Fernando Torres
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Rashford + Wilson
    B) Zaha + Ings
    Which is better long term

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish and Ings?

      Open Controls
  27. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Predicted wolves line up at the back tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I know the Euro millions numbers....

      Open Controls
  28. olelukoje
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Was almost certain to do Mitchell > Chilwell this gw, but with James R. out I am not sure if I should swap to Rashford instead.

    What do you guys think?

    2.5 itb and 2 ft
    Saiss-Robbo-Konsa in D +
    Soucek-Ayling-Mitchell on bench

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.