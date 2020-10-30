Bowen can exploit Liverpool defence ahead of West Ham fixture swing

Differentials did a lot of the talking in Gameweek 6, with the likes of Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m), James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) all registering attacking returns for their owners.

There’s no shortage of candidates to consider this week either.

This time, we’ve selected differentials from West Ham United, Leeds United and Chelsea who we think have the potential to make a big impact in Gameweek 7 and beyond.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Jarrod Bowen

FPL ownership : 2.2%

: 2.2% Price : £6.3m

: £6.3m GW7-11 fixtures: liv | FUL | shu | AVL | MUN

Since his January arrival, Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) has proven to be a hit in East London.

The 23-year-old racked up a combined five attacking returns in 11 Premier League starts last season, as David Moyes’ side narrowly avoided relegation. His post-lockdown performances against Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United caught the eye, as he emerged as one of West Ham United’s key players.

Despite a testing opening schedule in 2020/21, Bowen has already netted three times, averaging just over five points per game, and ranks in the top 10 midfielders for shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG).

While a trip to Anfield in Gameweek 7 is hardly the most enticing of matchups, the Reds are struggling for numbers at the back and have at times this season looked vulnerable down their left-side, conceding 17 chances from that flank compared to 10 on the other. That boosts Bowen’s appeal, having started on the right-wing in all six appearances so far.

However, their main threat on Saturday may arrive from set-pieces. In the absence of Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), Everton were able to capitalise from a dead-ball situation in the Merseyside derby, and it’s surely something the Hammers will look to benefit from too. That’s important with Bowen on most corners and a share of free-kicks.

Bowen and West Ham have been in good form this season, and with a promising run of fixtures from Gameweeks 8 to 20, could be set to make a real impact. Getting on one of their key men a week early could prove a shrewd decision.

Illan Meslier

FPL ownership : 4.0%

: 4.0% Price : £4.5m

: £4.5m GW7-11 fixtures: LEI | cry | ARS | eve | che

After becoming Leeds United’s first-choice goalkeeper in the second half of last season, Illan Meslier (£4.5m) has gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young prospects.

Despite having already faced Liverpool and Manchester City, the 20-year-old ranks joint-fourth in the goalkeeper standings, behind only Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m), Karl Darlow (£5.0m) and Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m), two of whom have benefitted from penalty saves.

The Whites defence did not make the best of starts back in the top tier, conceding four goals at Anfield and three against Fulham. However, since Gameweek 3, they have become more resilient at the back and conceded just two goals across their last four games. No team has given up fewer over the same period.

The Frenchman has secured clean sheets in the victories over Sheffield United and Aston Villa, as well as making key saves throughout. In fact, his shot-stopping abilities have helped him collect an additional save point in four out of his six fixtures so far, as well as three bonus points.

The immediate fixtures look promising for Leeds defensively: Monday’s opponents Leicester City have scored just one goal in their last three matches, with Crystal Palace and Arsenal to follow. They also welcome West Ham United, Newcastle United and Burnley to Elland Road before the end of the year.

Meslier is becoming a reliable figure who has settled extremely quickly in the top tier, and could be the pick of the budget FPL keeper options right now.

Christian Pulisic

FPL ownership : 4.0%

: 4.0% Price : £8.3m

: £8.3m GW7-11 fixtures: bur | SHU | new | TOT | LEE

Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) is still looking for his first league goal of the season, but having got off the mark in Europe in midweek, it is surely only a matter of time before he opens his account.

Chelsea strolled their way to victory on Wednesday night with a comfortable 4-0 Champions League win over Russian side FC Krasnodar.

Arriving from the bench with just 19 minutes to go, Pulisic’s strike capped off a productive evening for Frank Lampard’s attacking assets, and offered a glimpse of what might be to come now everyone is fit and firing.

It’s easy to forget just how much of an impact Pulisic made upon the Premier League’s resumption back in June. The United States international produced a goal or assist in seven of Chelsea’s final nine league fixtures, and went on the score in the FA Cup final too.

It’s the kind of output that suggests a big season lies ahead, and now looks like the time to invest.

If the Season Ticker were to focus solely on the next three Gameweeks, Chelsea would be top of the pile. Heading to Burnley in Gameweek 7 is far from straightforward, but the firepower at Blues’ disposal should be enough to see them off, while it’s worth noting Pulisic scored a hat-trick on his last visit to Turf Moor.

Timing is key for Pulisic, but now up to speed he could prove the difference maker at Chelsea, and be an effective differential moving forward.

