Dugout Discussion October 30

Saïss benched for Wolves as Mitchell misses Palace’s trip to Molineux

Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League has started exactly as many had expected in this crazy, topsy-turvy season.

The top-scoring defender after six Gameweeks Romain Saïss (£5.3m) finds himself on the Wolves bench for a Friday-night clash with Crystal Palace, replaced in the starting XI by Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m).

As predicted on our team news page, Max Kilman (£4.2m) retains his spot in the back-three though, joined there by regulars Conor Coady (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£5.5m).

That should only serve to increase the budget man’s ownership, perhaps with those invested in Saïss preparing to make an easy switch already.

There was also some uncertainty over the role of Daniel Podence (£5.5m) in Wolves’ Gameweek 7 line-up but, as predicted by Neale, he earns yet another start flanking Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m), keeping Adama Traoré (£6.3m) on the bench for a fourth league match in a row.

Meanwhile, Wolves are not the only ones with bad team news for Gameweek 7 as the 25%-owned Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m) misses out with the knock reported by Roy Hodgson this week.

The left-back has not made it into the match squad, let alone the bench, allowing Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) to come in for his first start of the season while Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) gets a second consecutive outing at right-back.

There will be plenty of eyes on Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) tonight ahead of earning 26.9% backing for Gameweek 7.

The Eagles have won three of their last five league matches at Wolves, while both of Zaha’s double-digit hauls this season, have come on the road this year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Neto, Jiménez, Podence.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend; Zaha, Batshuayi.

1,438 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Have Cresswell coming in for Mitchell. Hope this does not go badly...

    Open Controls
  2. Vazza
    32 mins ago

    Is Nathan Ferguson ever play this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      No thanks.

      Open Controls
  3. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Saiss & Jimmy > Cresswell & Bamford..

    Enabling more budget to bring in city assets in 2 weeks time?

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Makes sense, but if any team looks capable of churning out clean sheets in this daft season, it's Wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        is Saiss guaranteed a place though? Don't fancy keeping him if he's going to be benched..

        Open Controls
        1. MikeBravo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Go boring. Go Boly, Coady, Jimi. Should be good points at the end of the season.

          Open Controls
  4. Vazza
    29 mins ago

    Thoughts on Martial as Jimenez replacement??

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Once bitten...

      Open Controls
  5. MikeBravo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    If you know Jimi, you'll know he'll score for a couple of weeks and blank for a couple of weeks - that's the way it is, and close to 200 points later, the season ends...

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      i think people get bored of owning him. That's the only logical explanation for why so many are getting rid.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeBravo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Could well have hit the nail on the head...

        Open Controls
      2. JIMMY764
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don't get bored of consistent returns, but I wanted Kane for the next two. Jimi was shown the door for me, kept Ings instead. Jimi can come back any time, not in danger of being priced out are we.

        Open Controls
  6. abhirup780
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Will Bamford rise tonight or tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Won't be tonight, plays Monday. Hopefully, people have the common sense to wait until he's played

      Open Controls
  7. Old Bull
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    I’d like this game a lot more if we didn’t have to have defenders

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Would definitely be more fun to watch the matches 😆

      Open Controls
  8. Vazza
    26 mins ago

    I kept James Rodriguez this week hoping that he’ll be back in action next week. I should stick to the plan, right? I also have Jimenez, Saiss and Coady who I need to get rid of ASAP - any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah keep

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Get rid of saiss and jimenez

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ings and creswell/coufal maybe? Chilwell if u can afford. Possibly kilman if u want cheap?

        Open Controls
    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I kept J.Rod, I reckon he'll be back next week - let others lose the TV.

      You DO NOT need to get rid of Coady - in fact I am thinking of transferring him in. Prioritise disposal of the other two, maybe even both for a hit.

      Forwards - am looking at Werner (now on pens?) and Vardy.

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        just now

        Dude, you’re a legend. Thanks for taking the time to read my post and responding. All the best mate.

        Open Controls
    4. MikeBravo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      You'd have to have balls of steel to keep Saiss, unlike Rodriguez... 😉

      Open Controls
  9. aborg
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who the hell is Ait-Nouri ? He seems to have come out of nowhere

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      He hasn't. 19-year old French full back signed from Angers and is highly promising. He is the new Jonny.

      Shame he's priced at 5.0 and not 4.5m, but that FPL pricing at that before he had played a game for Wolves tells you something

      Open Controls
      1. aborg
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
      2. MikeBravo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Call it psychic, but I had a feeling he'd start tonight...

        Open Controls
  10. F_Ivanovic
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    I can't remember the last time I benched a premium defender but am strongly considering it this week.

    A) KWP (NEW)
    B) Lamptey (BUR)
    C) Podence (lei)
    D) Grealish (ars)
    E) Robertson (mci)

    Bench one out of these lot. Leaning towards E but I hate it.

    Open Controls
  11. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Has Nuno actually come out and given a reason for Saiss not playing?
    Unlike many here I’m trying not to panic sell unless we know he’s lost his place (which seems really silly imo).

    If indeed he’s lost his place would you look to upgrade to Chilwell (this would take 2 moves as I can’t afford straight up) or downgrade to 4.5 west ham for cheap defence

    Backline is Martinez Robbo Saiss Taylor Ayling

    Open Controls
  12. ReindeerHotdog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    As a Jimenez owner myself I have that urge to get rid for someone like Werner or Ings.

    But only Kane, Mitro and Bamford have had more shots and only 4 FPL forwards have had more on target.

    Antonio and Richarlison are the only FPL forwards to have completed more dribbles and although he's scored the same as Maupay, Wilson and Ings, I'd be interested to see if Ings owners are as adamant as Jimi owners to get rid if he blanks this week, too.

    They both have 4 goals and 7 BPS and while Ings does have two assists to Jimi's none, they both ended up just shy of 200pts.

    Massive hindrance for Jimenez owners is the upcoming fixtures. The next two don't look too bad (lei, SOU) but ars, liv, CHE, TOT and mun in the 7 games to follow doesn't look too appealing. Still, he scored 17 goals last season and they do have exciting players like Neto and Podence to support him.

    Perhaps most concerning is how Traore and Moutinho (16 assists between them last season) aren't starting anymore. I'm sure someone could dig out the stats to show how directly involved they were with Jimenez's goals - I'm sure it would be quite telling.

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      12 mins ago

      That’s a great post mate. I’m having the same dilemma - for some reason, I’m thinking about taking a punt on Martial. Any thoughts?

      Open Controls
    2. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wolves didn't win any of their first 6 games last season. This year we have won 4 in 7. In Nuno we trust.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ings looks better Sou look capable of scoring against most teams

      Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      You know what you get with Jimenez. 180pts 30bps
      (some people don’t like consistent non explosive)
      You don’t buy Jimenez for 1-2 games he’s either in for longer stretches and take his average.

      If you want to boost midfield buy dropping Jimenez makes total sense given how many striker options there are

      Was going to do Antonio but need to reassess strategy now

      Open Controls
  13. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Many of the top 10k are casuals I expect they will start panic selling Saiss next week, cant wait.

    Open Controls

