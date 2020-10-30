Saïss benched for Wolves as Mitchell misses Palace’s trip to Molineux

Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League has started exactly as many had expected in this crazy, topsy-turvy season.

The top-scoring defender after six Gameweeks Romain Saïss (£5.3m) finds himself on the Wolves bench for a Friday-night clash with Crystal Palace, replaced in the starting XI by Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m).

As predicted on our team news page, Max Kilman (£4.2m) retains his spot in the back-three though, joined there by regulars Conor Coady (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£5.5m).

That should only serve to increase the budget man’s ownership, perhaps with those invested in Saïss preparing to make an easy switch already.

There was also some uncertainty over the role of Daniel Podence (£5.5m) in Wolves’ Gameweek 7 line-up but, as predicted by Neale, he earns yet another start flanking Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m), keeping Adama Traoré (£6.3m) on the bench for a fourth league match in a row.

Meanwhile, Wolves are not the only ones with bad team news for Gameweek 7 as the 25%-owned Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m) misses out with the knock reported by Roy Hodgson this week.

The left-back has not made it into the match squad, let alone the bench, allowing Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) to come in for his first start of the season while Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) gets a second consecutive outing at right-back.

There will be plenty of eyes on Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) tonight ahead of earning 26.9% backing for Gameweek 7.

The Eagles have won three of their last five league matches at Wolves, while both of Zaha’s double-digit hauls this season, have come on the road this year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Neto, Jiménez, Podence.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend; Zaha, Batshuayi.

