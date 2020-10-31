489
Scout Notes October 31

Cancelo stars for City as Sheff Utd’s weak right-side bodes well for Chelsea

489 Comments
Share

Sheff Utd 0-1 Man City

  • Goals: Kyle Walker (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m)
  • Bonus points: Walker x3, João Cancelo x2 (£5.4m), Aymeric Laporte x1 (£6.0m)

CANCELO CULTURE

João Cancelo (£5.4m) is fast-becoming the key Manchester City defender ahead of their fixture swing in Gameweek 10 as he starred in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

While Kyle Walker (£6.0m) emerged with a 15-point haul, thanks to his spectacular first-half goal, it was Pep Guardiola’s left-back who suggested more sustainable output.

Since making his first Premier League start at that position in Gameweek 5, Cancelo is yet to blank, averaging seven points per game.

In that time, the Portuguese international has collected two clean sheets and, even though he has only managed to provide one assist, that has not been for lack of trying.

In the first half alone against the Blades, Cancelo created more chances than any Manchester City defender in a Premier League match since February 2012. That impressive tally was a big reason why he was able to secure two bonus points despite registering no attacking returns.

DEFENSIVE CONSISTENCY

However, Fantasy managers may still want to hold off before going all-in on Cancelo or anyone from the Manchester City defence.

They face Liverpool (home) and Spurs (away) in the next two Gameweeks, two sides that are likely to be hard to contain.

Gameweek 10 looks like the time swoop for Cancelo, with home matches against Burnley, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion between then and Gameweek 13.

Waiting until then may also help Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£5.5m) settle into together as a centre-back duo.

The trip to Sheffield United was only the second time this season that Guardiola has been able to start the two players but there is plenty of promise about having the two of them together.

2019/20 was a sub-standard year for the Citizens in terms of defensive returns, and their manager has already highlighted that consistency at centre-back will make a big difference this season.

“(Laporte + Dias) are both playing really well. They are guys to give us consistency. We struggle a lot last year to have two central defenders (every week). This year, we will need everyone because these amount of games it is impossible to play both every game.” – Pep Guardiola

FRIGHT RIGHT

Cancelo and Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) were afforded a considerable amount of freedom on Saturday, as they made the most of Sheffield United’s weak right flank.

Between Gameweeks 1 and 6, the Blades conceded more chances down their side of the pitch than any other team in the Premier League and that trend continued at Bramall Lane.

As you can see from the match data breakdown, there was an uneven spread of opportunities given up by Chris Wilder’s men. They allowed 10 chances, of which 70% were constructed on the right-hand side.

While Sheffield United’s problems here may have helped Cancelo’s numbers, they bare more Fantasy relevance when examining the Gameweek 8 fixtures.

The Blades travel to Chelsea next weekend and, if Wilder has done little to shore up George Baldock‘s (£5.3m) side of the pitch by that point, we could see Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) and Timo Werner (£9.3m) take advantage.

FRONT AND CENTRE

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) can consider himself unfortunate not to have left Bramall Lane without some attacking returns.

Having netted as a centre-forward in the Champions League midweek, Manchester City’s number 21 was given a chance to reprise that role in Gameweek 7.

“It’s a new position for him but he did it well (against Marseilles). We have other people in the middle but the striker position is the most difficult one. He did really well and we try again.” – Pep Guardiola

Torres was the chief beneficiary of Cancelo’s marauding runs and incessant chance creation, as he had three golden chances to score during the game, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) proving equal to him each time.

However, whether the £6.9m midfielder can offer long-term appeal as an out-of-position asset remains to be seen, with Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) closing in on a return to fitness.

That should, hopefully, mean an end to Sterling having to deputise up-front as well. He was tasked with that role in the final 10 minutes of Gameweek 7 as Phil Foden (£6.6m) came on for Torres.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham; Lowe (McGoldrick 81′), Osborn (Lundstram 55′), Ampadu (Norwood 65′), Berge, Baldock; Brewster, McBurnie.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, B Silva; Sterling, Torres (Foden 81′), Mahrez (Gündogan 85′).

The FPL impact of Aït-Nouri’s debut on Saïss, Kilman and Podence

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

489 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AnfieldLad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Really can’t decide who to get rid of out of TAA and Robbo. Might flip a coin

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      1 min ago

      TAA all day long

      Open Controls
    2. RamboRN
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Taa, 0.5m could come in handy and robbo getting just as much points and sometimes more atm

      Open Controls
      1. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        0.4.

        And I still think TAA has the potential to do better despite Robbo looking better so far. And actually in the more recent games TAA has improved a lot

        Open Controls
  2. puhd
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sterling out for who?

    Salah Bruno Son Rodríguez Sterling

    A- Grealish
    B- Rashford
    C- anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      What on earth is the rest of your team with that midfield?!

      Why lose Sterling?

      Open Controls
    2. fr3d
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He plays one of the worst defensive teams in the league next though?

      Open Controls
  3. RamboRN
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Martinez
    Robbo Saiss Mitchell
    Salah Son Rodriguez grealish
    Kane DCL Jimenez

    Subs Steer Podence Dunne Bernardo. 2ft 0.1m itb

    Was planning to do Jimenez and rodriguez to rashford and Bamford but it seems as though I may only now have 1 playing defender so is sorting that first better? Or could saiss and Mitchell still play

    Open Controls
    1. AlCapwnUK
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fix your defense
      It's replace both in your situation

      Open Controls
      1. RamboRN
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Just needed that little push by someone to deter me from original plan.

        Open Controls
  4. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    I think Klopp seriously needs to pull Firmino out the starting 11. It would be beneficial to the team and him. Salah with Mane and Jota. Jota offers something different and has looked electric everytime

    Open Controls
    1. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah Jota should start against City for me. Don’t think he will though

      Open Controls
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jota will get more game time soon. Not instantly, but with smaller steps. He will soon come in after 60 mins and then start.

      Open Controls
  5. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Laughing at all of these Rashford comments. He's going to be pushed to the wing because of Martial or Cavani? Mate, this man is feeding kids across the country and doing more than lousy Boris, all while scoring a hattrick in 15 minutes against Champions League semi-finalists. He's the biggest man in world football atm, expect him to play where he wants and deliver 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      He indeed is Ibralicious at the moment! Would still pick Bruno from that team.

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      So you feel Cavani & Martial will remain benched or play on the wing?

      Open Controls
    3. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He will play on the wing though, still lethal from there though, often furthest forward and biggest goal threat

      Open Controls
  6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    This team ok for next week? Dallas on bench, right call?

    Martinez
    James Lamptey Coufal
    Salah Sterling Bruno Son
    Ings DCL Bamford

    Steere Dallas Mitchell Riedewald

    Open Controls
  7. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Yay or nay to
    Sterling jimi konsa to rashford Kane kilman (-4)

    Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Rashford or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bruno

      Open Controls
  9. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Chilwell or Zouma?

    Looking for a nailed on Chelsea defender

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Chilly

      Open Controls
    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Zouma isnt nailed

      Open Controls
  10. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    TAA & Soucek
    to
    Chilwell & Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably TAA -> Chilwell and hold the other FT for me

      Open Controls
    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Im selling Foden for a hit lmao

      Open Controls
    3. Garth Marenghi
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get Chilwell keep Soucek (FUL)

      Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Foden is a very irritating fpl pick imo.

      I like my players nailed like Zaha, Grealish etc.

      Open Controls
    6. Sloane426
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Foden? Wtf are you watching?

      Open Controls
  11. mackan
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Balbuena nailed? Need that 0,1

    Open Controls
    1. George James
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I reckon

      Open Controls
  12. George James
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Early thoughts for this lot.

    2FT 0.7itb

    Martinez • Steer
    Lamptey • James • Robbo • Coufal • Saiss
    Son • Salah • Podence • Foden • Bissouma
    Werner • Kane • DCL

    A) Saiss + Foden >> Kilman + Ziyech

    B) Saiss >> Kilman (roll ft)

    C) something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saiss > Kilman and Podence > Grealish

      Open Controls
  13. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Exact funds for saiss to zouma, pull the trigger?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      We probably have missed his attacking returns but could be good for cs.

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pull it hard.

      Open Controls
  14. Edalock
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Martinez 4.0
    Robbo, Saiss, Justin, Taylor, Mitchell
    Salah, Son, Sterling, McGinn, Bissouma
    Jimenez, Ings, DCL

    Got 2 FT...
    Is Robbo, Saiss, Jimenez to Chilwell, Kilman, Werner (-4) a good move?

    0.1 short a Saiss/Jimi to 4.5 (WHam)/Werner.

    Open Controls
  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Masuaku, Coady, Rashford
    B. Cresswell, Chilwell, Zieych

    Open Controls
  16. Feed tha Sheep
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Chilwell worth the extra over Zouma?

    Open Controls
  17. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Looks ok for next GW?

    McCarthy
    Chilly Zouma Taylor
    Salah Son Grealish Hamez
    Ings(C) Jimmy DCL

    TAA.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.