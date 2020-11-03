359
Pro Pundit Teams November 3

How I plan to deal with FPL fixture swing in Gameweek 10

359 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers should keep a keen eye on the upcoming swing of fixtures in Gameweek 10.

This is where advanced planning becomes so important. Looking ahead is always vital for a Fantasy manager but it is difficult when those plans involve getting rid of in-form premium players.

That’s the dilemma that I’m facing over the next couple of weeks with Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m). 

Without potential bad news around Neal Maupay (£6.5m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) starting, I’m happy with my team for this week.

andy-article

But going forward there’s big decisions to be made with some key fixture swings. This is what Tottenham Hotspur fixtures look like after the West Brom game:

andy-article 1

Until Gameweek 16 I don’t see a single fixture where I’d look to captain a Spurs player. Even when they play Crystal Palace (away) in Gameweek 12, there’s the option of Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) against Fulham (away).

No-one can doubt that the pair have been in form, with 142 FPL points between them so far this season. But that has coincided with a relatively easy fixture run, and as shown above it’s about to get a bit more difficult.

I don’t always buy into the common FPL thought process that if you’re not captaining an expensive player they shouldn’t be in your team, but in this case they are blocking me investing into other teams with great fixtures, predominantly Manchester City. It may be worth considering a plan to get them in.

Manchester City Attack

How De Bruyne and Sterling compare as FPL assets for 2020/21?

I am a little bit worried about the Man City attack. They’ve averaged 1.31xG per match so far this season. You can see how low this is compared to their usual high standards from previous seasons:

  • 2019/20 – 2.48
  • 2018/19 – 2.24
  • 2017/18 – 2.11

We are looking at a much smaller sample size so far this season, and it’s worth noting they’ve played some tougher games in Wolves, Leicester, Leeds, and Arsenal. But something isn’t quite right.

The fixtures from Gameweek 10 look appealing though, and are perfect to start increasing the number of goals they’re scoring. Not many people would bet against City doing extremely well and it’s worth thinking now about how you might get them in.

andy-article 2

In fact if you couple a Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) or Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) with Salah or Sadio Mané (12.0m) you get this captaincy rotation:

  • GW10 Man City vs Burnley (home)
  • GW11 Man City vs Fulham (home)
  • GW12 Liverpool vs Fulham (away)
  • GW13 Man City vs West Brom (home)
  • GW14 Man City vs Southampton (away)
  • GW15 Liverpool vs West Brom (home)
  • GW16 Liverpool vs Newcastle (away)
  • GW17 Liverpool vs Southampton (away)
  • GW18 Man City vs Brighton (home)
  • GW19 Man City vs Crystal Palace (home)
  • GW20 Man City vs West Brom (away)

In Gameweek 16 you might want to consider Spurs players again, but we can probably re-assess that closer to the time. Either way I know I want to give De Bruyne or Sterling a chance, and I don’t think many people would argue against them turning on the style during this fixture run. 

Man City Defence

Cancelo stars for City as Sheff Utd's weak right-side bodes well for Chelsea

With the most clean sheets last season, City still aren’t usually a team we often consider when buying a defender. But when a lot of FPL managers (including myself) are looking to keep Salah, it becomes difficult to triple up on attack, and with the above fixtures there is a lot of clean sheet potential.

Looking at the defender attacking potential over the season so far one defender in particular stands out – João Cancelo (£5.4m).

andy-article 3

Only four defenders have created more chances so far this season, and when you consider he’s played just three matches it’s impressive to have created on average three chances per game already.

As always rotation will be a concern, especially when Cancelo has been playing left back. City have Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) who can play there as well as Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) when he’s back from injury.

Given Cancelo’s performance levels he deserves to keep this spot, but we know that’s not how it necessarily works under Pep.

If you wanted to go a little safer there’s Rúben Dias who’s just a little more expensive at £5.5m and Kyle Walker (£6.0m) who has also been playing really well this season. I’m not sure how much of my savings I would put on them being completely nailed, but they feel a safer bet than Cancelo.

However, if you want to take a risk and go for the big points then Cancelo could be the one.

Cheap Forwards

For a lot of people who might be looking to move cash from Kane into midfield with Sterling or De Bruyne it will be worth looking at the abundance of cheap forwards we have the option of choosing from.

For now my main strategy is not to change this position too often. They’re all performing well and will likely continue to tick over during the medium to long term and there’s probably bigger transfers to priortise. Here’s how they’ve gotten on so far:

andy-article 4

Patrick Bamford (£6.0m) is the one that sticks out to me so far, Leeds are creating plenty of chances for him. None of the forwards listed have taken more shots in the box.

He has blanked three times in the last four Gameweeks however, because of trickier fixtures against Man City, Wolves and Leicester. The upcoming fixtures don’t get much easier either and I think for me I’d be looking at bringing him in closer to Gameweek 12.

If I had to bring one in now (taking into account I already own Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) then it would probably be Callum Wilson (£6.5m) who has the short to medium term fixtures to keep up his current points scoring.

I still look at the cheap forwards at £6.5m or less and prefer them to the midfielders at the same price. That’s why my long term strategy is to go with two of them up front alongside Calvert-Lewin and to pump more money into midfield. At least until I realise I should never have sold Kane.

What Fulham defeat tells us about West Brom defence ahead of Spurs clash

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

359 Comments Post a Comment
  1. King Carlos
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Maradona will undergo an emergency surgery for brain hematoma.

    Yikes!

    Get well soon, el Diego!

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      In sure the Hand of God will be laid on him

      Open Controls
    2. King Carlos
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let's hope Peter Shilton isn't the surgeon...

      Open Controls
  2. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Seems weird to keep Salah and Mane on against the farmers 11.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep, get them off

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jota - Minamino - Big Shaq, up vs. City. Scary stuff.

      Open Controls
    3. Tinmen
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Liverpool are the best team about. Mane and Salah still on, strange

      Open Controls
  3. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah Son Jota Zaha Grelaish the new power 5?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Add Kane and DCL and the template is created.

      Jota replaces Bam Bam

      Open Controls
    2. Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Jrod over jota. Don't count him out for missing 1 gw

      Open Controls
    3. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      nope

      Open Controls
  4. Boo Ya Ka Sha
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    One more time - Semedo (lei away) or Dallas (cpa away)?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
        • 5 Years
        just now

        danke

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Dallas scored therefore you must go with him on the basis he will score again. That's how it works.

      Open Controls
      1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
        • 5 Years
        just now

        yeah, maybe if his goal wasn't intended to be a cross

        Open Controls
    3. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sem

      Open Controls
      1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        yeah im leaning towards him

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Sem, Leeds were a mess against Leicester.

          Open Controls
  5. KneejerkJoe
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Foden had a really really bad and sloppy game. Got subbed off with his head down. Dont know what to do as an owner....?

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think im shipping for Bowen punt

      Open Controls
      1. OneArseneWenger32
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        yip

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Some people need spoon feeding when the answer is right on the other channel.

      Open Controls
      1. Aston VII lalalala
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Jota isn't going to get enough minutes

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Offer him some words of encouragement and give him a Klopp hug.

      Open Controls
  6. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who is better for City's good run

    1. KDB
    or
    2. Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  7. Tinmen
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Folks, who should I get rid of first?

    Foden
    Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Difficult one. I sold Barnes for Grealishast GW

      Open Controls
    2. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I got rid of Barnes first

      Open Controls
  8. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Need an Atalanta goal for £800+

    Do they look like scoring at all?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      They don't.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Probs just cash out

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          just now

          You never know there might be a counter attack of any kind

          Open Controls
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      They have come close a few times so you may still have a chance.

      Good luck Bubz. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Zapata had one chance

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Atlanta has 6 SoT. Still hope. Next SoT is a goal for sure

          Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      unfortunately not.

      Open Controls
    4. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hit the upright

      Open Controls
  9. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Jesus !!!

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No interested that Jesus scored

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Here we go

      Open Controls
  10. Joey Tribbiani
      8 mins ago

      Jota looks like rising in price, make sure you transfer him in now 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        He will rise tonight for sure

        Open Controls
      2. keefyefc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        And out again next week when Klopp reverts to type & doesn't play him v City !

        Open Controls
    • The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      BBC Stat

      Liverpool's treblemen
      Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

      Here we go then, the players to score a hat-trick in the European Cup for Liverpool.

      Ian Rush
      Terry McDermott
      Graeme Souness
      John Wark
      Ian Rush
      Michael Owen
      Yossi Benayoun
      Philippe Coutinho
      Sadio Mane
      Diogo Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        lol@salah

        Open Controls
      2. Make America Greta Again
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Surprised that Souness got a hattie whereas Gerrard, Salah, Dalglish haven't.

        Open Controls
      3. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        just now

        So 2 Rush hattys or is that a misprint?

        Open Controls
    • BeaversWithAttitude
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jesus resurrected!

      Open Controls
    • The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jesus what a goal

      Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      TAA, Saiss to Chilwell, Cresswell?

      Allows me to monitor Jota and do either Podence or Foden to Jota for gw 9.

      Open Controls
    • elchilangles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      do we think Jota or Firminho will start against City????

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jota

        Open Controls
      2. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes.

        Open Controls
      3. Make America Greta Again
        • 6 Years
        just now

        The one with the shiny teeth! Klopp must have a thing about sparklers.

        Open Controls
    • Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sane amazing goal

      Open Controls
    • Stig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reece James, Bellerin or Coufal?

      Open Controls
      1. Stig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Or Chillwell sorry 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Chilwell

        Open Controls
    • davies
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dunne >

      A) Coufal
      B) Dallas
      C) Bellerin

      Would most likely play every week...

      Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Cresswell worth the 0.6 over Coufal?

      Open Controls
    • Saka_me_sideways
        just now

        Cresswell worth the extra money over Coufal?

        Open Controls
      • DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        just now

        How did sterling do tonight? Should I just get De Bruyne in for him.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.