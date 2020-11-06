GAFFR Fantasy Championship – GW11

It’s been another huge week in the EFL Championship, Reading lost again. Wycombe Wanderers won again. Sheffield Wednesday won for the first time in living memory and had their points deduction reduced.

We’ll look at whether it’s worth owning Owls and Chairboys’ assets in the coming weeks but first let’s check out some GAFFR ownership and captaincy stats.

The most owned player in the league is…Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo (9.1m) with 40%. Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong (8.0m) just behind on 39%.

Not too surprising to see Jed Wallace (10.3m), Teemu Pukki (10.2m), and Ivan Toney (9.7m) round off the top five.

Pukki and Toney are by far the most captained players at 16% and 12% respectively and we expect Toney to make up that gap in the coming weeks as he rapidly becomes the most valuable and consistent player in the league.

This was a big week for Gary Monk and Sheffield Wednesday as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 and had their 12 point deduction reduced to six by the EFL. They remain bottom of the table but there are reasons for fans to be optimistic, without that deduction they’d be on 11 points and level with Blackburn in 17th place ahead of all their relegation rivals. There’s a long season ahead and after this morale boost, they may become a force to be reckoned with.

No standout fantasy options up front as the strikers haven’t been prolific and have mostly shared the spoils. In the rearguard, Moses Odubajo (3.9m) is playing at wingback and is a useful budget option while Dominic Iorfa (5.5m) – although a little expensive – is a mainstay at the centre of the defence.

In midfield, Barry Bannan (6.5m) is playing well and taking penalties but operates a little deep to be a regular points scorer. Josh Windass (6.4m) has to be the pick of the bunch as the most advanced midfielder. Just a goal and an assist so far but he’s one to keep an eye if he hits his stride.

No rush bringing in Wednesday assets though, they play Millwall this gameweek and not too many teams are getting change out of that miserly defence. The next five games look tough according to our new, updated fixture ticker (below) and we’d advise waiting to see if this is a false dawn for the Owls.

Wycombe Wanderers will wonder what they have to do to get top billing, two wins on the bounce after such poor results at the start of the season took everyone by surprise, especially Birmingham.

The Chairboys are looking far more comfortable at this level and have actually been playing well for the last five gameweeks without necessarily picking up the points they deserve.

They sit third from bottom but are officially no longer the whipping boys and no team in this league are going to relish coming up against the new improved Wanderers.

In terms of fantasy assets, Ryan Allsop (4.6m) in goal, Joe Jacobson (4.6m) and Anthony Stewart (4.5m) in defence are the top performers with over 40 points each. Midfield and the forward line are less tempting with David Wheeler (5.0m) the only asset worth considering with a goal and assist so far.

They play Nottingham Forest this week and apart from Brentford the following week, their schedule looks promising and we expect them to take the game to established Championship sides and pick up some points along the way.

