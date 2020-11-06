61
Dugout Discussion November 6

Lamptey shrugs off injury to start as Maupay and Ryan return for Brighton

61 Comments
Share

Graham Potter continues to perplex Fantasy Premier League managers with yet another interesting Brighton line-up.

The good news for 11.6% of the Fantasy community is that Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) has shrugged off the muscle injury that he sustained in the defeat to Spurs.

And anyone who kept the faith in Neal Maupay (£6.5m) or Mat Ryan (£4.5m) was rewarded as the pair slot back into their usual positions up-front and in goal.

However, it was Leandro Trossard‘s (£6.0m) to go on a mysterious disappearing exercise for Gameweek 8, the Belgian left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Also absent is Robert Sánchez (£4.5m), despite being picked ahead of Luke Steele (£4.0m) in Gameweek 7.

There is a full Brighton debut for Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) up-front while Pascal Groß (£5.8m) earns a second consecutive start in midfield.

The big news for Burnley is that Ben Mee (£4.9m) is finally back in the team, making his first appearance of the season since recovering from a long-term problem.

He displaces Kevin Long (£4.5m) to sit alongside James Tarkowski (£5.4m) at the heart of Burnley’s back-four.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-1-2-1-2): Ryan; Burn, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey; White; Bissouma, Lallana; Groß; Maupay, Welbeck.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Wood, A Barnes.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cto
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Score predictions for tonight’s two?

    1-1
    1-1

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      1-1
      3-2

      Open Controls
    2. villa_til_i_die
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      2-1
      2-1

      Open Controls
    3. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      1-2
      1-1

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      3-1
      1-1

      Open Controls
    5. skodaole2
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      0-2
      2-0

      Open Controls
    6. lugs
      • 3 Years
      just now

      2-1
      1-2

      Open Controls
  2. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Lamptey is so funny, perma-flagged but always plays

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
        13 mins ago

        Yeah perma flagged, doesn't haul until last GW, yet kept going up in price. Funny guy indeed.

        Open Controls
      • Andriy Shevchenko is Back
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Another

        Open Controls
        1. Andriy Shevchenko is Back
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          ... 59 min sub would be painful though. He’s so fast his hammy must be on the brink every week

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            The "less than" sign doesn't work on FFS comments

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              It does but only if you have a space between it and the next character 1 < 2 > 1

              Open Controls
              1. Andriy Shevchenko is Back
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Thank you both 🙂 I was wondering what happened

                Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hope Ryan is fighting for his spot and showing off

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Oh. Burnley's first-choice backline is back

      Open Controls
    4. ivantys
        15 mins ago

        Ryan and Maupay punishing sellers?

        Open Controls
        1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Trossard trolling buyers

          Open Controls
        2. built_this_city
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Someone is definitely taking the piss outta me

          Last week did Podence -> Pulisic
          This week Ryan -> Mendy.

          LAST WEEK I HAD NO KEEPER

          Open Controls
        3. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yeah I sold Maupay for Wilson

          Open Controls
          1. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            prefer that anyway

            Open Controls
      • Holmes
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Time for some Burnley CSs

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Owners deserve this

          Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Imagine after 7 weeks the team of the season being:

        Martinez
        Zouma Saiss Mings
        Salah Son Grealish Zaha
        Kane Vardy Wilson

        You could actually afford that team too. It's the 3 Villa players that are pretty crazy. They've all played a game less!

        Open Controls
        1. built_this_city
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yep so basically you could have took an 8 point hit (for 3 villa) between gameweeks 1 and 2 and be top.
          Mental.

          Open Controls
        2. ivantys
            6 mins ago

            I got the 3 forwards right in my GW1 team, have son and zaha too lol. Maybe don't even need to make any transfers at all.

            Open Controls
        3. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          wtf wheres trossard? Potter is totally clueless, last week Maupay MIA and Ryan mysetrious benching, Then this week Trossard doesnt even make the bench.
          All Brighton assets bar lamptey out of my team for eternity

          Potter thinks that making non-stop changes makes him a good manager like Pep or something, he has no clue, will be fired soon.

          Open Controls
        4. ivantys
            9 mins ago

            Trossard finally dropped for always wasting chances aiming crossbars and posts.

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Trossard essential in fantasy cross bar challenge

              Open Controls
          • jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            GTG? Bench order OK?

            McCarthy
            Zouma, Cancelo, KWP
            Salah, Sterling, Son(c), Soucek, Podence
            Kane, Jimenez
            (Nyland; Justin, Saiss, Davis)

            Open Controls
            1. Shaw Manc Redemption
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              It is what it is now....

              Open Controls
              1. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Oh? Fair enough. (I'm in the US--timing can be a pain)

                Open Controls
              2. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Thanks, all the same.

                Open Controls
            2. Shaw Manc Redemption
              • 4 Years
              just now

              No worries - this early deadline will have caught a few out. Good luck with the election. Must be announced soon 🙂

              Open Controls
          • wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            I thought i have learned to control my emotions when things going wrong in fpl but Trossard's absence is so ^$%#^&$&&.

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              screw Brighton frankly

              Open Controls
          • Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Goal CS and max BAPs for Lamptey will do just fine 😉

            Open Controls
            1. built_this_city
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              gona have a ridiculously massive meltdown if brighton keep a clean sheet
              Worse than trump

              Open Controls
          • The Mandalorian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Kane EO 155%
            Son EO 106%

            Open Controls
            1. built_this_city
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              What do you mean by this please

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                If you don't own Kane and he hauls you can delete your team

                Open Controls
            2. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              top 10k or overall?

              should care more about overall, unless you're actually anywhere near top 10k rn - most that are are only there solely because they've had kane and son longest

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Overall is too far but I agree something like top 200k or 500k makes more sense than 10k

                Open Controls
              2. FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                And DCL, Bamford etc

                Open Controls
            3. The Mandalorian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Top 10k

              Open Controls
          • DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Come on Lamptey . Don't troll me now.

            Open Controls
            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              have an upvote

              Open Controls
          • Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Missed the deadline, planned transfer was TAA to Cresswell.

            Not the end of the world, right?

            Open Controls
            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              shouldn't be

              Open Controls
            2. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Not at all

              Open Controls
            3. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Reckon you’ve got lucky missing it

              Open Controls
            4. Shaw Manc Redemption
              • 4 Years
              just now

              TAA is long overdue

              Open Controls
          • slavkob
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Mendy
            Chilwell, Reguilon, Coufal
            Salah, Son, Ziyech, JRod, Grealish
            DCL, Kane(c)

            Button, Justin, Brewster, Branthwaite
            1.0 itb

            What do you think? Points prediction ?

            Open Controls
            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Looks good this week. Wc team? Or hits?

              Open Controls
              1. slavkob
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Only a punty hit Semedo to Coufal.

                Open Controls
          • lugs
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            just sold Trossard for Wellbeck(c) on my 2nd Sky team, 0% ownership this should be fun 🙂

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.