Lamptey shrugs off injury to start as Maupay and Ryan return for Brighton

Graham Potter continues to perplex Fantasy Premier League managers with yet another interesting Brighton line-up.
The good news for 11.6% of the Fantasy community is that Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) has shrugged off the muscle injury that he sustained in the defeat to Spurs.
And anyone who kept the faith in Neal Maupay (£6.5m) or Mat Ryan (£4.5m) was rewarded as the pair slot back into their usual positions up-front and in goal.
However, it was Leandro Trossard‘s (£6.0m) to go on a mysterious disappearing exercise for Gameweek 8, the Belgian left out of the matchday squad entirely.
Also absent is Robert Sánchez (£4.5m), despite being picked ahead of Luke Steele (£4.0m) in Gameweek 7.
There is a full Brighton debut for Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) up-front while Pascal Groß (£5.8m) earns a second consecutive start in midfield.
The big news for Burnley is that Ben Mee (£4.9m) is finally back in the team, making his first appearance of the season since recovering from a long-term problem.
He displaces Kevin Long (£4.5m) to sit alongside James Tarkowski (£5.4m) at the heart of Burnley’s back-four.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-1-2-1-2): Ryan; Burn, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey; White; Bissouma, Lallana; Groß; Maupay, Welbeck.
Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Wood, A Barnes.
16 mins ago
Score predictions for tonight’s two?
1-1
1-1