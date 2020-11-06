Lamptey shrugs off injury to start as Maupay and Ryan return for Brighton

Graham Potter continues to perplex Fantasy Premier League managers with yet another interesting Brighton line-up.

The good news for 11.6% of the Fantasy community is that Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) has shrugged off the muscle injury that he sustained in the defeat to Spurs.

And anyone who kept the faith in Neal Maupay (£6.5m) or Mat Ryan (£4.5m) was rewarded as the pair slot back into their usual positions up-front and in goal.

However, it was Leandro Trossard‘s (£6.0m) to go on a mysterious disappearing exercise for Gameweek 8, the Belgian left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Also absent is Robert Sánchez (£4.5m), despite being picked ahead of Luke Steele (£4.0m) in Gameweek 7.

There is a full Brighton debut for Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) up-front while Pascal Groß (£5.8m) earns a second consecutive start in midfield.

The big news for Burnley is that Ben Mee (£4.9m) is finally back in the team, making his first appearance of the season since recovering from a long-term problem.

He displaces Kevin Long (£4.5m) to sit alongside James Tarkowski (£5.4m) at the heart of Burnley’s back-four.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-1-2-1-2): Ryan; Burn, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey; White; Bissouma, Lallana; Groß; Maupay, Welbeck.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Wood, A Barnes.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT