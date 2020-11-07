Rodriguez returns to Everton line-up as Greenwood misses out for Manchester United

James Rodriguez (£7.9m) is back in the Everton starting line-up after missing the past two gameweeks through injury.

The Colombian has so far racked up 34 points in three home games, including one 18-point haul against Brighton in Gameweek 4.

Rodriguez is set to operate on the right of a front three for the Toffees, with Bernard (£5.8m) playing from the left in the absence of the suspended Richarlison (£7.8m).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m), fresh from an overnight price rise, leads the line for Everton.

Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) is another injury returnee at right-back, while Lucas Digne (£6.1m) resumes his place on the other side of defence following a reduced one-game ban.

The fit-again Mason Holgate (£4.8m) is preferred at centre-back over Yerry Mina (£5.5m). Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) returns between the sticks for the Toffees, having been dropped in favour of Robin Olsen (£4.5m) in Gameweek 7.

Ancelotti made it clear in is pre-match press conference yesterday that Pickford would come back into the Everton XI.

On the pitch he [Pickford] has to be focused on what he’s doing. He has to know where his quality is. He knows what to do tomorrow. His mentality is good, I don’t want to change it. I think sometimes he made mistakes because he thought too much. He has to use his instinct more, which is really good. – Carlo Ancelotti

Anthony Martial (£8.7m), back from a three-game suspension, begins up front for Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) is absent from the Red Devils’ matchday squad so Juan Mata (£5.9m) earns a start in attacking midfield.

The Spaniard could play from the right or centrally, potentially interchanging with Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), while Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) looks set to face off against Coleman from his usual left-side attacking berth.

Alex Telles (£5.5m) is back in training but does not make the 18, while Paul Pogba (£7.8m) is on the United bench.

Victor Lindelof (£4.9m) has recovered from a back injury to take up his spot in central defence beside Harry Maguire (£5.4m).

Victor is feeling okay in his back, hopefully he can last the game because he has had trouble with it. The energy of Scott McTominay and Fred after not playing this midweek [in the Champions League] will help us. – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

On Richarlison, who will return for the Toffees’ sweet clash away to Fulham in GW9, Ancelotti said last night:

it is impossible to replace Richarlison. There is no player in the world like Richarlison. So we have to replace him with another player with different quality. We have to change a little bit our style of play without Richarlison, but the defeat [against Newcastle] was not because Richarlison was not there. It was because we did not play well. Simple.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was full of praise for the Everton manager when quizzed by BT Sport on his decision to join the Merseyside outfit.

I needed to play under a coach who knows me; how I behave on and off the pitch. Carlo was exactly what I needed for coming to this club. It was because of both reasons [Carlo and the club] that I moved here. They trusted me when no one else did. I;ll be forever grateful to the club and to Carlo. – James Rodriguez

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman; Sigurdsson, Allan, Doucouré; Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, Mata; Martial.