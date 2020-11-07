The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

The FPL deadline may have passed at a ridiculously early time but there are still eight Premier League matches to go of Gameweek 8, ergo plenty of matches on which to have a small wager.

Every Saturday morning, we combine Fantasy football with a flutter as we take a punt on the upcoming top-flight fixtures.

Focusing on the games taking place over the next two days, we’ll be looking to the data available in our Premium Members Area to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

HAMMER TIME

West Ham United’s long-awaited fixture swing is finally here, with the Hammers now set to enjoy a favourable run of matches from Gameweeks 8-20.

It all starts with a home game against Fulham who, despite picking up their first win of the season in Gameweek 7, are still conceding at a rate of two goals per match in 2020/21.

West Ham will have to make do without Michail Antonio for the time being but there is still plenty of attacking menace in this Hammers side: they have already found a way past Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, Wolves and Leicester over the last six Gameweeks, scoring at a rate of over two goals per match in that time.

Jarrod Bowen, scorer of three of those goals, is 6/1 with bet365 to open the scoring this evening – longer odds than the less-then-clinical Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sebastien Haller (both 9/2).

And there could be even better value to be had in east London.

Tomas Soucek, who has had more attempts on goal and shots in the box than any other West Ham midfielder this season, is 15/2 to net the first goal at the London Stadium this weekend.

The Czech international might be without a goal to his name in 2020/21 but he has pedigree, having scored on three occasions in seven post-restart matches this summer.

And might he even be on penalties? Regular takers Noble and Antonio are currently sidelined, while Soucek took 13 spot-kicks for Slavia Prague in the two seasons before moving to England.

Pablo Fornals, who has more FPL attacking turns to his name than any other West Ham player this season, is an even bigger 9/1 to score first against the Cottagers.

BLUNT BLADES

It’s now five clean sheets in a row for Chelsea in all competitions, with the Blues’ backline galvanised by the arrival of Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

And up next for Frank Lampard’s troops are Sheffield United, who have scored only three goals all season – two of which came from the spot.

No Premier League side has registered fewer shots on target than the Blades in 2020/21.

There’ll be plenty of Fantasy managers rooting for a Chelsea clean sheet at Stamford Bridge and a shut-out for the hosts is available at even money with bet365, which seems very reasonable given the contrasting form of the two teams.

A Chelsea win to nil is 5/4, meanwhile.

Chris Wilder’s side have allowed more headed chances than any other team this season, which makes great reading for a goal-crazed Kurt Zouma, who has found the net on three occasions in the last seven Gameweeks.

The French centre-back is 22/1 to score first in this fixture with bet365.

NIL-NIL DESPERANDUM

In the first meeting between Wolves and Leicester in 2019/20, no-one scored.

In the second meeting between Wolves and Leicester in 2019/20, no-one scored.

In Sunday’s meeting between Wolves and Leicester, will someone score?

No side has kept as many clean sheets as Wolves this season, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s pre-match words confirming that his side have gone back to basics after their pummeling by West Ham:

The West Ham game really showed us. It was our main focus after that and you can see an improvement on our organisation; more compact, more solid, not allowing too many chances, and things that are part of us. But the West Ham game was a big moment for us in terms of what we quickly need to improve. You cannot be in the game if you are not strong enough in defence and you cannot think about competing well. The starting point was obvious.

A 0-0 at the King Power is 7/1 with bet365 but for those wishing to punt on goals, knowing that there is the fall-back of a refund in the event of a scoreless draw, a bet on Jamie Vardy to score first in a 1-0 Leicester win is 14/1.

