Dugout Discussion November 8

Jota and Firmino both start as Jesus returns for Man City’s clash with Liverpool

The Premier League winners and runners-up in each of the last two seasons clash at the Etihad this afternoon.

Manchester City v Liverpool gets underway at 16:30 GMT.

Debate has raged this week over whether Diogo Jota (£6.4m) or Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) would get the nod to join Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and Sadio Mane (£12.0m) in the Liverpool attack but, in the end, both players start for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Barring any curveball formation choices, the Reds’ boss seems to have opted for a similar 4-2-3-1 set-up that he trialled in the Gameweek 6 win over Sheffield United.

Klopp has made two changes from last Saturday’s win over West Ham, with Jota replacing Curtis Jones (£4.4m) in one of those alterations.

Joel Matip (£5.4m) is in for Nat Phillips (£4.0m) at centre-half in the other.

Pep Guardiola has also made a brace of changes from Gameweek 7.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) is back to lead the line, with the Brazilian making his first Premier League appearance since the opening weekend of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.4m) also returns to the heart of the City midfield, with Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) making way.

There is again no place in the hosts’ starting XI for Phil Foden (£6.6m), who hasn’t started a league match since Gameweek 5.

It’s not often that we can say that the majority of City assets are differentials in FPL but that is the case at present, with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) the only member of Guardiola’s squad who boasts a double-digit ownership.

They are even less popular within the top 10k, with Kyle Walker (£6.1m) – who sits in 8.15% of these squads – the most-selected option.

Salah is by some distance the most-owned player in this fixture, both within the top 10k (65.34%) and overall (46.9%).

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Firmino, Mané, Salah.

  1. BeWater
      6 mins ago

      I've got Trent and Jota. Why can't something go right occasionally. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

      
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        You are a casual

        
      2. turd ferguson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Jota > Broken clock ?

        
      3. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        You are a casual

        
    • Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ruben or Cancelo?

      
      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cancelo

        
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cancelo bombs forward and bosses stats

        Dias is possibly more nailed (won't know until Mendy returns)

        Ceiling vs floor argument

        
      3. Meinhoff
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ruben nailed, Cancelo for explosiveness if you have good bench

        
    • Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      What a pen from De Bruyne. Surely Kun back on them

      
    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB off pens?

      
      1. super zlatan
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        You tell us Pep

        
      2. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        They can’t just change it every time someone misses one, Aguero has missed pens before, same with players like Auba.

        KDB has scored a lot of penalties.

        
    • Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Whose assist was it for man city pen?

      
      1. Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kdb

        
    • Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got some work to do on my team after this, think it's about time Trent gets out my squad though...

      
    • xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Next week captaincy is a bit up in the air. Anyone given it any thought?

      
      1. Londongeezaa
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        International Break

        
      2. Stoic
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bruno if I get him or DCL/Grealish. Salah also an option

        
      3. Mweene
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Salah comfortably.

        
      4. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Salah. Or punt on Chilwell

        
      5. Reeker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Salah

        
    • djoker_nole
        3 mins ago

        KDB essential after GW 9

        
      • Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Munster final in the balance.

        Kerry have not lost to Cork in 8 years but they have a great chance of ending that today by the looks of it. 🙁

        
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Munster semi final i mean

          
        2. Dreams
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Hey ogie. How are you doing?

          
      • Hryszko
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who is more essential for the next few game weeks?

        Fernandes
        or
        KDB?

        Can't have both...

        
        1. djoker_nole
            1 min ago

            KDB

            
          • My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 3 Years
            just now

            KdB

            
        2. Slitherene
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          RMWCT?

          Martinez Steer
          PvA Lamptey Justin Taylor Lewis
          Salah KdB Rashford Grealish Soucek
          Werner Richarlison Brewster

          1.3 ITB

          
          1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Bruno over Rashford.

            
            1. Slitherene
              • 2 Years
              just now

              The money ITB is for Vardy in GW 10.

              Where else can I downgrade?

              
          2. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            No Ziyech or Chilwell?

            
            1. Slitherene
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Tricky December for them.

              
        3. Tamagotchi Massacre
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pundits are making a huge deal of the KdB miss but it's not like he has a 5 year history of burying pens. I think he's been one of the best players in the world for a few seasons now, but prior to last season he was actually quite poor (relative to his quality) in front of goal. He really wasn't the player you wanted shooting given time and space. He improved dramatically between 2018/19 and 2019/20.

          It really isn't a 'frame that because you'll not see it again' moment

          
        4. Mweene
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Could be on for 100 points here lads...

          Just one of those where everything goes right. Could happen to anyone any week.

          
          1. turd ferguson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            good luck

            
        5. F4L
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why are Sky complaining so much about the handball, the point is Gomez had time to move his arm out the way. Their commentary is insufferable.

          
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            They love Pool, biased beyond belief

            
        6. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          There should be a Darwinian-like wooden spoon award for the funniest/most ridiculous top of page for the season. Base it on upvotes alone, no need for more admin or officialdom - have a laff! Yay/Nay?

          
        7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Have Sterling and Martial. Son to:

          1) Fernandes
          2) KDB
          3) Keep Son

          Open Controls
          
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            C

            
          2. Royal5
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Martial > Bruno

            
          3. Chucky
            • 6 Years
            just now

            1

            
          4. F4L
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Don't get rid of Son

            
        8. King Mo
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          OMG Keane LMAO

          
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            What was said?

            
        
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          How many FPL points is a missed pen?

          
        
          • 8 Years
          just now

          What would you do with this sh*t show of a team? Happy to take some punts as ranked so bad!

          Players I want rid of are Robbo, Semedo, Saiss, Foden...possibly Kane/Son.

          Martinez
          Semedo Saiss Lamptey Robbo Mitchell
          Son Salah Grealish Foden Ziyech
          Kane DCL Brewster
          0.6 ITB

          

