Salah tests positive for coronavirus – Egyptian FA

Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Association announced on Friday that the Liverpool midfielder returned a positive test ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo but is asymptomatic.

أظهرت المسحة الطبية التي أجريت علي بعثة منتخبنا الوطني الاول لكرة القدم إصابة لاعبنا الدولي محمد صلاح نجم ليفربول بفيروس كورونا بعدما جاءت مسحته إيجابية..رغم انه لايعاني من اَي أعراض..فيما جاءت مسحه باقي أعضاء الفريق سلبية pic.twitter.com/lPc4kHyT5L — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 13, 2020

The (translated) statement read:

The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus after his test came out positive – although he does not suffer from any symptoms. [He] was subject to the medical protocol after the coordination of the national team doctor, Dr Muhammad Abu Al-Ola, with his English club, Liverpool, in addition to isolating him in his room and also isolating all contacts. Our star is undergoing more tests in the next few hours.

In a later update, Egypt ambiguously said three unnamed players across their squad and Togo’s would be retested ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

▪️إعادة إختبار كورونا لـثلاثة لاعبين من مصر وتوجو .#TotalAFCONQ2021 https://t.co/5jcBauzkoa — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 13, 2020

Liverpool themselves have yet to confirm the news.

Barring any further developments and false-positive results, Salah will have to undergo a period of self-isolation and would very likely be unavailable for the Gameweek 9 visit of Leicester City.

The Reds are already injury-ravaged heading into that fixture, with Joe Gomez (£5.4m) joining Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) on the sidelines and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) also a major doubt with a calf problem.

Sadio Mane (£12.0m) of course tested positive for coronavirus last month, returning to training at Melwood after a 10-day period of self-isolation and featuring for the Reds in the Merseyside derby, 15 days after his initial diagnosis.

Salah could feasibly return in Gameweek 10, then, if a similar timeframe of recovery, isolation and return to training pans out.

We have already seen West Bromwich Albion’s Callum Robinson (£5.5m) withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad after returning a positive test of his own.

Wolves’ Conor Coady (£5.0m) is also self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, Ireland revealed that Alan Browne had returned a positive coronavirus test after playing against England – although the Football Association of Ireland added that “no close contacts of the player” had been identified.

