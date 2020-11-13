402
Sky Sports November 13

Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Five picks to consider after the international break

With another international break halting the Premier League action, we take a look at some of the form players in Sky Sports Fantasy Football in recent weeks.

These are not the highest-scoring players in the game nor necessarily the most popular picks, but they are nevertheless assets to consider for those looking to steal a march in their mini-leagues or climb the overall leaderboard.

A reminder that you have until 12:30pm on Saturday 21 November to make any changes to your Sky side, so waiting until the players are back from international duty and after the pre-Gameweek 11 press conferences have been and gone is perhaps the best policy given the volume of injuries and illnesses we are witnessing at present.

Hakim Ziyech – £9.4m

The omens were positive with Hakim Ziyech from the outset, with the former Ajax man registering four shots on target and scoring in Chelsea’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar in October.

Ziyech has since recorded 11-point hauls in back-to-back matches against Burnley and Sheffield United, so it could be said that the international break has come at the wrong time for his Fantasy owners.

In that two-game spell, the Moroccan international has made three goals, scored one and earned a Man of the Match award, which came against Sheffield United thanks to his two assists.

With Newcastle United up next, Ziyech could be about to make it three double-figure scores in succession.

Patrick Bamford – £8.2m

Patrick Bamford continues to defy the odds and more importantly the critics, netting seven goals from his opening eight Premier League matches. It puts him on 70 points in Sky and places him fifth in the overall points chart, which is a testament to his solid start to the current campaign.

The Englishman also tops the value-for-money table, registering 8.54 points per million spent.

The Leeds frontman has recorded 26 shots this campaign, which has helped him to shooting bonus in four of his appearances. The Whites do create an abundance of opportunities and the majority of what they do will come through Bamford or involve him in the end product, meaning he is worthy of consideration for the coming weeks.

Ben Chilwell – £9m

We spoke about Ben Chilwell a couple of weeks ago, explaining how he had gone under the radar with his 35 points from only three games. Fast forward another two matches and the full-back has only gone from strength to strength.

The England international has accrued 59 points from his five appearances this term, averaging just under 12 points per match. That puts him second in the defenders’ charts, despite playing a significant number of games less.

His ownership was at 11.96% a matter of weeks ago and now stands at 16.4%, with Chilwell currently owned by 36% of the top 1,000 Sky managers.

With two goals, two assists, three clean sheets and a Man of the Match award in his first five games, £9m is looking like a snip.

Youri Tielemans – £8.3m

Youri Tielemans has helped his Leicester City comrades to the top of the Premier League table with another great start to the season. His three goals, two of which have come from the spot in Jamie Vardy’s absence, have contributed to his 47 points, placing him sixth in the midfielder charts.

A more sustainable source of the Belgian’s points comes from the tiered bonus. In his eight matches, he has recorded bonus points on seven occasions, with four from passing, two from shots and one from tackles.

At £8.3m and with some favourable fixtures in Gameweeks 12-14 (maybe even Gameweek 11 if we consider Liverpool’s injury-hit defence), he could be a canny pick.

Alex McCarthy – £6.6m

As a rule of thumb and barring any injuries, we’d suggest keeping the goalkeeper transfers down to an absolute minimum over the course of a campaign and taking a longer-term view of the man between the posts.

Selecting a shot-stopper who can steadily bring in the points over an extended period of time is key and Alex McCarthy could fit the bill.

The Southampton custodian has had a solid start to 2020/21, producing 41 points from his eight appearances. That may not sound ground-breaking but it allows you to concentrate on your attacking players without worrying about your number one.

McCarthy has kept four clean sheets in those eight games, which is an impressive record. When you take into account his lowly ownership figure of just 1.52%, he could be a sensible differential option for the weeks and months ahead.

Create or amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.