533
Injuries November 17

FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 9

533 Comments
Share

Are you coming back after the international break a little shell-shocked by the number of flags in your Fantasy Premier League team?

Don’t worry, Fantasy Football Scout are here to help with the latest video content.

If you want tips and tricks on how to handle the latest slew of injuries ahead of Gameweek 9, plan your week around the following:

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 16th November

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 9

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 9

Tuesday 17th November

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 9

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 9

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 9

Wednesday 18th November

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 9

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 9 Preview

Thursday 19th November

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 9 Preview

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 9

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 9

Friday 20th November

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 9

Saturday 21st November

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 9

10:15: LTFPL – Gameweek 9 Deadline Stream

Sunday 22nd November

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 8 Review

Which FPL players are on international duty and when ahead of Gameweek 9

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

533 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Martinez, 4.0
    Semedo, kilman, Chilwell*, lamptey, Mitchell*
    Salah*, Sterling*, Son, Bowen, Bissouma
    Kane, DCL, Brewster*

    1FT, 1.6m ITB

    A) Brewster -> Watkins
    B) salah -> Grealish
    C) Mitchell-> Cresswell
    D) take some hits

    Open Controls
    1. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Lukakuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. caldracula
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Jon Wills
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A or Son to Grealish

      Open Controls
  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Tammy Abraham lowkey racking up the returns, he's developed well as a player.

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      My worry would be when Puli is back fit and Werner gets moved up top.

      Open Controls
  3. jasont12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    McCarthy.
    Justin, Ayling, Cancelo, Chilwell.
    Barkley, Grealish (vc), Son.
    DCL(c), Jimenez, Kane.
    Button, Mitchell, Salah, Bissouma.
    0ft, 1.8m ITB.

    1. No hit + possible WC next GW.
    2. WC this GW to something like-
    McCarthy, Fodder.
    Cancelo, Chilwell, Kilman, Justin, Mitchell.
    Ziyech, KDB, Salah, Jota, Grealish.
    Vardy, DCL, Brewster.
    0.1m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      1. You look ok for this week

      Open Controls
  4. HashAttack
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Alisson top of the GK watchlist ! - Anyone got 6m to burn on a GK

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Need more CS to justify that price.

      Open Controls
  5. Boly Would
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Who's a good Trossard replacement, up to 7m? Either a one week punt or longer term can work..

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Mount another option

        Open Controls
        1. Boly Would
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Cheers, got 3 Chelsea already but Eze an interesting option

          Open Controls
      2. NateDogsCats
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Eze pulled out of U21 squad

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours ago

            So he’ll be available next GW then

            Open Controls
      3. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        JWP

        Open Controls
      4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Soucek

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Is Soucek still bear midfielder under 5m?

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Opps sorry meant ‘best’!

                Open Controls
          • Kannbury
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Klich.

              Open Controls
            • Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Jota?

              Open Controls
              1. Boly Would
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                Good shout, should start? I'm benching Salah so could be a nice replacement

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  With injuries and if Salah confirmed out, I believe Klopp has to play him.

                  Open Controls
            • caldracula
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Barnes

              Open Controls
          • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Son starts for South Korea

            Open Controls
            1. ALI_G
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              in the baps yet?

              Open Controls
          • Phlajo
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            % chances of Salah dropping to 12.2 before deadline? 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Lukakuna
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              10

              Open Controls
            2. caldracula
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Depends on the Thursdays news, if he tests positive again then 100%. If it’s negative he’s back in contention or misses only 1GW then very low.

              Open Controls
            3. Shineonme
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              100%

              Open Controls
          • Cto
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            What to do with Mahrez and Foden?
            Thinking be patient for this run of green fixtures coming up... pair of them doing my head in though

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Was all set to sell Foden, but bigger fires have popped up. Will probably end up stuck with him for a while now - at least they have a good run coming up if he can get on the pitch meaningfully.

              Open Controls
            2. NateDogsCats
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Get rid of Mahrez I'd say for sure, hardly done a thing this season and has Torres breathing down his neck (along with other options like Foden and Silva, although it looks like Silva's predominantly gone back to CM again)

                Open Controls
              • caldracula
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Depends if you have the FTs, I wouldn’t want either!

                Open Controls
            3. grumpyman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Any Palace fans in? Wondering if Scott Dann is a safe pick for starts, seems great value at 4.4 given the fixtures?

              Open Controls
            4. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Free hit final team (I say)

              Martinez
              Maguire Walker Van Aanholt
              Mane Fernandes Ziyech Grealish
              Richarlison Calvert-Lewin Werner

              Phillip James (4.3) Bran

              Gtg?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.