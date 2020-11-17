FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 9

Are you coming back after the international break a little shell-shocked by the number of flags in your Fantasy Premier League team?

Don’t worry, Fantasy Football Scout are here to help with the latest video content.

If you want tips and tricks on how to handle the latest slew of injuries ahead of Gameweek 9, plan your week around the following:

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Monday 16th November

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 9

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 9

Tuesday 17th November

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 9

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 9

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 9

Wednesday 18th November

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 9

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 9 Preview

Thursday 19th November

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 9 Preview

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 9

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 9

Friday 20th November

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 9

Saturday 21st November

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 9

10:15: LTFPL – Gameweek 9 Deadline Stream

Sunday 22nd November

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 8 Review

