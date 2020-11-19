311
Members November 19

Ask your FPL Gameweek 9 questions in our Members-only Q&A live stream today

311 Comments
Share

311 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jayblue
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Took a long time to think and finally decided to spend my WC on this game week. Sold Salah Kane and Son. I have a bad feeling about this already but I'm losing my fancy in the above to teams. Anyone else made the same decision?

    Open Controls
    1. Jayblue
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I think I made some 9 transfers in this WC. The most I've ever made on WC. The team feels short term but I have 3.1m ITB in case i need to fall back

      Open Controls
    2. Bishopool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I am at the same position, but afraid of losing Kane. Look at his stats...... :/

      BTW, it was GW4, when I sold Kane before ManU game (away). It ended up 1-6 win for Spurs, Kane 2 gls, 1 ast.

      Go figure!

      Open Controls
      1. Jayblue
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        It's too late now. I sold him, son and Salah and I regret it already.

        Open Controls
  2. Assist me a river
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    On WC, which defense is the best:

    A:
    McCarthy
    Chillwell, cancelo, Targett , Kilman, 3.9

    B:
    Mendy
    Cancelo, Targett, Coufal, Kilman, Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. Jayblue
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Depends on how much funds you would have ITB. I'd personally go for B though. Not possible to downgrade Mendy and upgrade any one def for Chilwell?

      Open Controls
      1. Assist me a river
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Nah, thats the big problem. Kinda want Chilwell but stuck 🙁

        Thoughts about Justin vs Lamptey?

        Open Controls
        1. Jayblue
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Torn there. Can't help you. I'm leaving a tactical reply here so that I can have some inputs If someone else replies.

          Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    How many goals do you think Chelsea Everton and Villa are gonna score?
    I think 3 2 2

    Open Controls
    1. Jayblue
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Considering the team I have right now, I hope you're right and more

      Open Controls
  4. pokercroc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Do FPL Pundits ‘Red Herring’ the faithful to create an ‘in plain sight’ differential?

    Open Controls

