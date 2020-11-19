407
Football Index November 19

Football Index: Fixture congestion means more In-Play Dividend possibilities

407 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Football Index

The final international break of the year is almost done and normality can return – or what passes for ‘normality’ in this unpredictable 2020/21 campaign, anyway.

There’s certainly going to be no let-up in the madness of it all over the next month and a bit, with many clubs in action twice a week right the way through until the New Year.

But how will that affect your Football Index chances? Potentially rather well, as it happens.

For those that don’t know, Football Index (FI) is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

Whatever type of football game you might currently be playing, this time of the year is always a busy one. But in keeping with the, let’s just say, different nature of this season, you’d need an ‘insanely’ in front of that ‘busy’ to adequately describe things from now until the start of 2021.

This could be a good time to place a bet in Football Index, then, with In-Play Dividends (IPDs) awarded for goals, assists and clean sheets for the first 30 days that you own a share in a player.

Unlike FPL, Football Index managers can earn performance dividends from European competitions, meaning the three rounds of UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixtures still to be played between now and early December could bring in extra earnings while also boosting share price values.

So there’s plenty of opportunity to find some good earners from the seven Premier League clubs who are playing on the continent over the next few weeks: these sides will, depending on the TV schedule, face up to nine fixtures in the 30 days from Gameweek 9 inclusive.

Domestically, the Manchester teams have decent schedules over the next few weeks, although they do face each other in Gameweek 12.

City’s home matches look particularly inviting, with Burnley, Fulham, West Brom and Newcastle to come before the year’s end.

Ferran Torres (£1.56) has been used sparingly by Pep Guardiola since his summer move, but he announced himself to many with a hat-trick for Spain against Germany this week.

Someone with even fewer Premier League minutes (109 v Torres’ 239) is Sergio Aguero (£1.38).

The striker seems to be recovering well from a hamstring injury picked up at West Ham last month and although Guardiola will have to manage his pitch-time when he returns, his proven pedigree and relative freshness could mean he has a big role to play over the festive fixture pile-up.

Over at United, their winless start to the league season at home will take some of the shine off an otherwise solid schedule.

If you’ve got the money, the ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes (£6.63) is expensive, but he’s started every league match (and two of three Champions League games) this campaign and has five goals and three assists to his name domestically.

And if you want fresher blood, Alex Telles (£1.71) seems to have put his COVID-19 issues behind him and could finally get a good run in the side with Luke Shaw currently out with a hamstring injury.

Another under-used player has been Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech (£3.00).

He’s now fit and firing, with a goal and three assists from his first two league starts for the Blues, and looks under-priced.

As for the final member of the Champions League contingent, Liverpool, their defensive crisis might tempt a trade for centre-half Nathaniel Phillips (£0.52), although the Reds have managed just one clean sheet in the league all season.

Instead, it could be a case of turning misfortune – the positive COVID test involving Mohamed Salah (£3.11) – into success.

The Egyptian is currently in self-isolation, meaning he won’t be available for the Reds in the short-term.

He is, however, not showing any symptoms, which suggests he’ll be fit and ready to play once he’s clear of the virus.

Salah is having an excellent season, with eight goals in the league already. An enforced lay-off could well mean he’ll be fresh and in-form just when opponents are in desperate need of a rest.

Keep an eye on Jurgen Klopp’s virtual media gatherings, then, for word on the Egyptian’s return – Salah has been a prolific performer over the festive period in the last few years and he could rack up plenty of goals and assists in a multi-game, 30-day IPD window.

He’s also bound to get plenty of coverage in the press as his recovery is monitored, which could lead to some Media Dividends.

Sign up to Football Index today and take advantage of their seven-day £500 money-back guarantee. T&Cs available on https://trade.footballindex.co.uk/moneybackguarantee/.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

407 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Gtg? Save the free right?

    Martinez
    Chilwell Cresswell Robbo Kilman
    Son Grealish Hames Zaha
    Kane DCL(C)

    Martin Salah Brewster Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Easy

      Open Controls
    2. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      1 ft .5itb sorry

      Keeping Son and Kane for form and I think they'll pose us (City), many problems. Salah I will want back in a week or so.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yea as you can’t afford Bruno.

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Keep track of Kilman

      Open Controls
    5. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Which option for the next 2??

    A) Grealish + Werner + Taylor/Justin
    B) Mane + Watkins + Cresswell

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Werner or Vardy as kane replacement?
    Already have Ziyech & no Leicester player
    Also, would you do the transfer this GW or wait till GW10?

    Open Controls
    1. abhirup780
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      GW10: Kane to Vardy

      Open Controls
    2. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
  4. Destroyer of teams
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Just done Salah to Mane, wish I did it before the drop but here’s my team now

    Martinez
    Chillwell Robbo Kilman Bellerin Mitchell

    Mane Son Grealish Bruno Biss

    Kane DCL Brewster

    My plan next week is to take a -8 hit to go
    Kane - Bamford
    Biss - KDB
    Robbo - Lampty

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I don’t think Mane is gonna do as well with pools awful makeshift defence now

      Open Controls
  5. tbhogal
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Hi Guys which option is best ? Have 2 free transfers.

    A) salah > Ziyech + Saiss > Coufal
    B) Salah > Bruno + Foden > Ziyech

    Martinez (Steer)
    Chilwell, Robbo, Lamptey (Saiss, Mitchell)
    Podence, Salah, Son, Grealish (Foden)
    Bamford, DCL, Kane....

    Open Controls
  6. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Gtg lads 1.5 itb

    Triple Chelsea defence so will offload one for a city def next week

    Mendy

    James Zouma Bellerín Lamptey

    Bruno C Son Sterling JRod

    Vardy DCL

    Podence brewdog Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Barnes Owl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Gtg, have you taken any hits?

      Open Controls
  7. NejiHyuuga01
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Don't want to be negative but aren't you wondering about Villa players overperforming or that they are one-hit wonders? Don't get me wrong I think Grealish is a great pick but I wouldn't name him essential. Could be a bubble, could be not.

    P.S. Don't hate Watkins/Grealish owners.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      could be, but with the fixture coming up, you can see why most going for him

      Open Controls
    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      It’s all about form and fixtures. And they have both for the next 6 gameweeks. Not worried at all.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Inconsistency will be fine at their price.

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
    5. Barnes Owl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      To me they are the real deal and proved that last week away at Arsenal. Will be doubling up and am certain of points incoming over the next 6 weeks.

      Open Controls
  8. Manani
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    1 FT, who to get rid of, who to replace with? (or do 2 for a hit?)

    1. Barnes
    2. Foden
    3. Podence

    A. Gralish
    B. Ziyech
    C. Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Barnes Owl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      3 for sure. And A if you have the funds.

      Open Controls
    2. NejiHyuuga01
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I would do Barnes to Ziyech

      Open Controls
  9. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Salah to Bruno or KDB? FT

    Martinez
    Chilwell Zouma Robbo
    Salah Son Rodriguez Grealish
    DCL Kane Bamford

    Forster Podence Lamptey Mitchell

    Open Controls
  10. Barnes Owl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Alright I'm planning on playing aggressive for the next 2 gameweeks with 4 trades & 2 hits split over GW9/10. Thoughts on the below?

    1)

    Gw9- Salah/Bissouma -> Grealish/Rodriguez
    Gw10- Kane/Son -> Sterling/Aguero

    2)

    Gw9- Salah/Bissouma -> Grealish/Tielemans
    Gw10- Son/Bellerin -> Sterling/Laporte

    Current team:
    Martinez/Forster
    Chilwell/PVA/Bellerin
    KDB/Son/Salah/Soucek
    Kane/DCL/Watkins
    Forster-Dallas/Kilman/Bissouma

    Open Controls
  11. ElliotJHP
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Foden/Salah to Rash (c)/ KDB worth the -8? Would bench Cancelo in that situation.

    Current side:

    Martinez
    Cancelo Coufal James Lamptey
    Foden Grealish (c) Son
    DCL Wilson Kane

    Steer Salah Mitchell Burke

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      4.4 ITB sorry

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      No way.

      Open Controls
  12. Ninjaa
    • 9 Years
    3 hours ago

    McCarthy 4.0
    Zouma Justin Coufal Lamptey Kilman
    Salah KDB Ziyech Bruno Grealish
    DCL Adams Brewster

    Thoughts on the WC team please lads. Playing 352 most weeks. Salah on bench this gw. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I wouldn't keep Salah on my WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Ninjaa
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        I cant get him back in though if I transfer him.out as I have 0.0m left

        Open Controls
  13. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    On my WC:

    McCarthy (Forster)
    Cancelo Targett Zouma (Coufal Lewis)
    KDB Ziyech Bruno Grealish (Riedeweld)
    Vardy DCL Watkins

    1m itb, do you have any idea where I should invest the 1m? Maybe upgrade one or two of the defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      zouma to chilwell?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Considering that, don't know about the fitness of Chilwell. Did he play this week?

        Open Controls
    2. Barnes Owl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Personally I would upgrade Riedewald to Soucek to give you a solid 1st bench option. Also probably wouldn't get Lewis but that's just me. He seems nailed so is a decent option but can't really see him getting much.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Good idea, cheers.

        Open Controls
  14. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/19/fpl-gameweek-9-team-news-injury-updates-on-pulisic-chilwell-mitchell-and-more/

    Open Controls
  15. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Can a bench boost be played in the same game week a wildcard had been played?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.