The latest FFScout Community Round-up

Welcome to the round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout Community from the past Gameweek.

Here we bring to your attention some of the best articles submitted through our Community Trials initiative, which is part of our ongoing mission to support budding contributors and creators.

Several insightful pieces were submitted over the international break, covering teams, tactics and potential opportunities for our FPL teams.

This article will also feature the latest in the Community mini-leagues and competitions, as compiled by RedLightning last week.

Kroos Kontrol examined the tactical trends seen in the top teams over recent Gameweeks, including a look at why Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) appears to be less attacking then he was at the start of the season.

In this week’s US Presidential edition of The Great and The Good, Greyhead revealed a shift in the template with Robertson leaving and the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) set to depart. G-Whizz wondered who managers were planning to bring in to replace the most expensive defender in FPL.

The arguments for and against Manchester City defenders Cancelo (£5.5m) and Rúben Dias (£5.5m) was made by Nice to Finally Michu. Worthwhile reading for anyone struggling to decide between the pair.

While a novel approach from El Estadístico identified Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) among the very best defenders with all-round points potential.

Elsewhere, both Steven Reinaldo Rusli and Kroos Kontrol were very positive about the great strides Chelsea have made in attack and defence following the introduction of Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), Thiago Silva (£5.5m) and Edourad Mendy (£5.1m) to the starting XI. Steven made the case for several Chelsea assets in his piece, it seems you can’t go far wrong whoever you pick.

Moving away from London to the growing clamour for a Manchester United attacker – Bruno Fernandes (£10.7m) was the top transfer target ahead of the deadline – it’s interesting that Kroos Kontrol wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about their prospects, a thought he expanded on in the comments section:

Even with Juan Mata (£5.9m) playing in the game – Fernandes only had 2 touches in the box against Everton (both led to goals). Both his assists to Rashford in previous games came from long passes made from inside his own defensive third (a counter). Bar moments of individual quality whenever Man Utd get near the box, I see them struggling to break down West Brom consistently. – Kroos Kontrol

It’s a brave call with West Brom having the worst odds of keeping a clean sheet according to the bookies (thanks to G-Whizz as ever). And United are also fancied by the bookmakers to score 2.5+ goals.

If the Red Devils are to live up to the expectations of the masses, Kroos Kontrol picked out Fernandes and Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) as the best options. Stating that Fernandes justifies his premium due to penalties and set-pieces. A line of thought BigManBakar agreed with in his Review of Gameweek 8 and look ahead to Gameweek 9:

Overall, I think I prefer Bruno Fernandes, but not by much. Penalties is what swings it, as can be witnessed when you compare the minutes per big chance of both players. Fernandes I think is also likely to better for bonus given his chance creation numbers – so far this season no one has created more chances at home. – BigManBakar

BigMan also noted a huge drop in attacking numbers for Everton and Dominic Calvert Lewin (£7.8m) over the last four GWs. Although he was hopeful the return of Richarlison (£7.8m) could spark an upturn in their attacking form.

TM370 was equally upbeat about the return of the Brazilian, describing him as “one of the league’s best all-round attacking players”. In his article entitled “The Richarlison Effect” he also highlighted his ability to defend from the front:

There is another lesser appreciated part of Richarlison’s game – willingness to pressure opponents and to win the ball back in dangerous areas. This season he managed a recovery, on average, every 10.4 minutes. To put this in perspective – he recovered more balls per match than Everton’s ball-winning midfielder Allan (£5.4m) whilst only one regular starting striker, Michail Antonio (£6.2m), recovered at a better rate. – TM370

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

There are currently 48,500 people participating in the open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

Da Hao Huang is the new leader and is up to 71st overall. He played his Wildcard in Gameweek 2 for a score of 106 and has been in the top thousand since Gameweek 3. This is his 12th season playing FPL, his best finish was 8,985th in 2015/16.

Former No 1 Marcus Jarman, the leader for the previous three Gameweeks, has dropped to fourth.

Fantasy Football Scout Community Members

League code: Available on Members page and the Scout Leagues widget when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to all those who have a registered Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

Zou Hir retained his advantage at the top of our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league but slipped from 27th to 79th overall. Zou is now only one point ahead of former leader Arya Kothari.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

The theatrically-named Henrik Ibsen ll is the form manager in the top 20, having amassed 381 points over the last five Gameweeks.

A reminder that you can receive your own free copy of the Dossier for the Community Members mini-league by signing up at https://www.minileaguemate.com/membership. The League ID is 584. The Dossier will be emailed to you at the end of each Gameweek.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways throughout the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

The Manager of the Month for November will be announced after Gameweek 10.

Head-to-Head Leagues

In League 1, another win for Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) saw him become the outright leader, moving three points clear of Tim Hill, Olavi Oja, Cam Black, and Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN).

Ville is 123rd in our Career Hall of Fame and is in his 11th season, with five previous top 10,000 finishes.

David Stanton (aka Captain Wales) in League 3 Division 2, and in League 5 Anoop K in Division 4, Nigel Kendall in Division 8 and Muhammad Faris in Division 11 also all won again in Gameweek 8. They are the only managers in the top five Leagues to have won all eight of their matches so far.

More information is contained on the main Head-to-Head page.

Last Man Standing

League code: 48n69x

Deadline: Open now until Gameweek 18*

*entrants must pass all previous safety scores to qualify

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score for Gameweek 8 was 51 points. This saw a total of 183 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination increases to 7% for Gameweek 9.

4,313 managers have entered the competition to date and it is possible to join up until Gameweek 18 – although you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

Elite Community Mini-Leagues

Dan Williams is the new leader of RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 8kcvzq) and is 4,273rd overall. Dan is one point ahead of last week’s leader Alaa Khaled Mokhtar. This is Dan’s 12th season, he has two previous top 6,000 finishes.

Rich Booth has dropped to third in PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 2agvvx) as Killingholme Clay takes over at the top. Jan Kepski is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

Currently 10,615th overall, Killingholme has been playing FPL since at least 2006/07 and came 53rd in 2008/09.

It’s now four weeks at the top for Benjamin Teo in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< (league code mr8dyh). Benjamin has risen to 11,399th overall, and is three points ahead of Mike Varcoe in second. Benjamin is 547th in our Hall of Fame (HoF) and Mike is 360th.

Linda Parkes is the new leader of RedLightning’s Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 8t42p6) two points ahead of last week’s No 1 Elias Kharma (aka @FPLMason) and Antti Leppilampi.

Linda is in her tenth season, finishing 891st in 2014/15 and 5,798th in 2015/16.

2017/18 FPL winner Yusuf Sheikh has topped the exclusive FPL Champions League since Gameweek 2, and he continues to do so despite slipping to 175k overall.

Pros and Cons

The Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league is for the Scout Network and includes most of the Pro Pundits.

Beraht Thapa (aka Americans Talk FPL) replaces Christos Tsaras Sui (aka FPL Greece) at the top. Christos has led for the previous four Gameweeks, but dropped to fifth in Gameweek 8. This is Beraht’s seventh season, his best previous finish being 356k last year.

The highest-ranked Pro Pundit after Gameweek 8 was Fábio Borges, currently 126k overall. No 1 in the Career Hall of Fame, Fábio has been playing FPL for just seven seasons. He has finished in the top 5,000 in each of the last five, the best of which was 95th in 2018/19.

It’s neck and neck in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league: Lee Cowen (aka Granville) is back on top, a position he previously held after Gameweek 3 and again after Gameweek 5. Mat Williams (aka Matzi11a), the leader after Gameweeks 6 and 7, is level with him on points but has made more transfers. Lee is now 64,260th overall.

Elsewhere, Sng Jungyang remains top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league having led since Gameweek 4. While Stephen Kearney became the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league after getting seven successive green arrows. Stephen is up to 5,896th overall in what is his 12th season, his best previous finish being 12,453rd in 2014/15.

Last week’s leader Tom Pemberton has dropped to fourth.

It’s the Final Countdown

There are just three Gameweeks to go in the Swedish football season, Malmö have secured the title but there is still plenty to play for in Fantasy Allsvenskan.

A 14-point captain return courtesy of Jo Inge Berget helped Love Hallersby retain his spot as the leader of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. Love remains second overall, 37 points behind the current No 1.

Meanwhile, second place in the mini-league was wrestled back by Niklas Tysander, who benefited after his vice-captain Ola Toivonen was promoted and netted him 20 points. He moved up to 16th overall, 41 points behind Love.

Thank you to Meltens for the update.

Get involved

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.

Thank you very much to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.