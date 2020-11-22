Mitrovic benched for Fulham as Richarlison returns for Everton

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.7m) appears to be another international break casualty for Fantasy Premier League bosses in Gameweek 9.

Having been on Serbia duty following Fulham’s calamitous penalty situation involving Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) back in Gameweek 8, Mitrovic finds himself on the bench for Everton’s visit on Sunday afternoon.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) looks set to lead the Fulham line ahead of an attacking midfield trio of Lookman, Tom Cairney (£5.3m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m).

Lookman missed a last-minute penalty in GW8 as Fulham lost 1-0 to West Ham

Having missed the last three gameweeks through suspension, Richarlison (£7.8m) returns to the Everton starting line-up.

On the Brazilian attacker’s absence coinciding with a poor run of form for the Toffees, Ancelotti stated in his pre-match press conference:

We didn’t lose because Richarlison wasn’t there. He’s a striker and the problem we had was that we didn’t defend properly. He’s really important for us, a top player and it’s important to have him. He has everything, I think he can reach the top level in football. He’s still young but a really humble guy, I think he can be at the top soon.

The Everton manager could possibly be going for a formation switch at Craven Cottage, with Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) included in the Toffees’ XI along with Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) and James Rodriguez (£7.9m).

The Italian also had some interesting words on Rodriguez’s position on Friday.

“His position is number 10. It doesn’t matter if he is a little to the right, his best position is to the front. It doesn’t matter in the middle or to the right. Every game he has played in the front.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) deputises at right-back for the injured Seamus Coleman (£4.9m), with natural full-back Jonjoe Kenny (£4.3m) not in the matchday sqaud.

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Reed, Lemina; Lookman, Cairney Cavaleiro; De Cordova-Reid.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Mina, Godfrey; Iwobi, Allan, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez.