Zaha self-isolating as Eze and Taylor shrug off yellow flags for Burnley v Palace

Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) has been omitted from Crystal Palace’s matchday sqaud as they travel to face Burnley in Gameweek 9.

Roy Hodgson revealed on Monday afternoon that the midfielder is self-isolating, although it was not yet confirmed that he was doing so because of his own positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, or because of someone he was in contact with.

Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m) comes in for Zaha, starting up-front alongside Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) in a 4-4-2 formation.

There is slightly more encouraging news for Palace fans as Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) has overcome his muscle injury to start on the left-hand side of midfield.

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m), who has the best minutes per shot of any Palace player since Gameweek 3, is at left-back once again, this time rooting Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m) to the bench, who finally returns from his knock.

Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) has shrugged off his yellow flag to start at Turf Moor, the Burnley defender behind only Nick Pope (£5.4m) for points per million spent among his colleagues this season.

Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) starts alongside Chris Wood (£6.2m) up-front for Sean Dyche’s men, relegating Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) to the bench.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez, Wood.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne; Eze, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend; Ayew, Batshuayi.

