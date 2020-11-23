Zaha self-isolating as Eze and Taylor shrug off yellow flags for Burnley v Palace

Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) has been omitted from Crystal Palace’s matchday sqaud as they travel to face Burnley in Gameweek 9.
Roy Hodgson revealed on Monday afternoon that the midfielder is self-isolating, although it was not yet confirmed that he was doing so because of his own positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, or because of someone he was in contact with.
Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m) comes in for Zaha, starting up-front alongside Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) in a 4-4-2 formation.
There is slightly more encouraging news for Palace fans as Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) has overcome his muscle injury to start on the left-hand side of midfield.
Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m), who has the best minutes per shot of any Palace player since Gameweek 3, is at left-back once again, this time rooting Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m) to the bench, who finally returns from his knock.
Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) has shrugged off his yellow flag to start at Turf Moor, the Burnley defender behind only Nick Pope (£5.4m) for points per million spent among his colleagues this season.
Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) starts alongside Chris Wood (£6.2m) up-front for Sean Dyche’s men, relegating Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) to the bench.
Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez, Wood.
Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne; Eze, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend; Ayew, Batshuayi.
Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 9
- Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea
- Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester City
- Manchester United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
- Fulham 2-3 Everton
- Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham United
- Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal
- Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City
- Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Wolves v Southampton
