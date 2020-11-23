934
Dugout Discussion November 23

Zaha self-isolating as Eze and Taylor shrug off yellow flags for Burnley v Palace

934 Comments
Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) has been omitted from Crystal Palace’s matchday sqaud as they travel to face Burnley in Gameweek 9.

Roy Hodgson revealed on Monday afternoon that the midfielder is self-isolating, although it was not yet confirmed that he was doing so because of his own positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, or because of someone he was in contact with.

Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m) comes in for Zaha, starting up-front alongside Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) in a 4-4-2 formation.

There is slightly more encouraging news for Palace fans as Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) has overcome his muscle injury to start on the left-hand side of midfield.

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m), who has the best minutes per shot of any Palace player since Gameweek 3, is at left-back once again, this time rooting Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m) to the bench, who finally returns from his knock.

Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) has shrugged off his yellow flag to start at Turf Moor, the Burnley defender behind only Nick Pope (£5.4m) for points per million spent among his colleagues this season.

Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) starts alongside Chris Wood (£6.2m) up-front for Sean Dyche’s men, relegating Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) to the bench.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez, Wood.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne; Eze, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend; Ayew, Batshuayi.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 9

  1. balint84
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Jimenez+Son
    Or
    Vardy+Ziyech
    Or
    Kdb+Adams
    ?

    1. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Vardy and Ziyech

    2. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Vardy+Ziyech looks like a nice differential

    3. marcos11
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Vardy and Ziyech

      • Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Vardy+Ziyech for the next 3

    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Burnley are back!

    5. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yes Dallas 5 pointers

    6. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Classic Tekkers.

    7. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Ben Mee is Burnley's 80 million man.

      1. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Ben Mee the leg breaker is a more accurate description

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          The Bur Keane?

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thought that was Steve Austin - no, sorry, he was only worth 60m

    8. dopellganger
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Guaita Steer

      Chilwell Coufal Targett Justin Mitchell

      Son Grealish Zaha Bruno Reed

      Kane Dcl Werner

      1ft 2.5 itb

      Thinking of doing Zaha+Son to Kdb+ Jota
      What do you think ? Any advice is appreciated

      1. Mr Wolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Can you do Kane and Zaha for Vardy and Kdb?

    9. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      FT Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace.

      Pope 3 BAPS
      Wood 2 BAPS
      Taylor 2 BAPS

    10. Ted Bovis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Pope 10 pointer and water is wet!

    11. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      So many people on here talking about selling Son and Kane, I think they are crazy but they're almost certainly having a better season than me.

    12. KAALI_DAAL
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Taylor Awww YeEAaHhhhhh

      • Differentiator
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Taylor likely baps?

        1. BenDavies
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Looks above

        2. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Looks like 2

      • ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Ok - 'fess up - who has to rename their team...
        https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8978677/Thousands-Fantasy-Premier-League-team-names-deleted-extreme-racist-language-abuse.html

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          OR #61
          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3367425/event/9

          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            😆 Now I wish I knew what it was...

        2. Free Hat
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Rather wished they could erase my hits so far...

        3. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I had to rename from Tonto Murphy

        4. FPL DONKEY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          A player in our league has the surname Draper - his team is called Drapes.

          He has been forced to change his name.

      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Zaha did not show up Mitchell 1st on the bench and Taylor 2nd because of yellow flagged ... guess take the points and run!

        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          FFS that is disgusting

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            It is, isn't it?

        2. Free Hat
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Ah the little things that make this game worth it once in a while. Enjoy

      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        If it wasn’t for PvA having Newcastle next I’d rage transfer him out right now

        1. BenDavies
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Almost got an assist at the end there

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Swap to Ben Mee

        3. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Like me you got him for 3 wks. Only one gone, disappointed but guess no Zaha didn't help his cause attacking wise.

      • Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        God I am getting fisted hard tonight, a Wolves clean sheet and Jiminez goal and I will be in severe agony!

        1. Free Hat
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Thats what she said...

      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Guaita haul!!! 😀

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Jammy Taylor points off the bench for Saiss Xmas comes early 😉

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Jota has started 4 PL games, including one where Mane had COVID and one where Salah had COVID. Firmino has never been benched.

        In the 2 games where all 4 played (Sheff Utd + Man City), Liverpool played 4-2-3-1 with:

        Jota --- Firmino --- Mane
        ----------- Salah -------------

        Do Liverpool fans think you switch to that formation going forwards given Jota's form and Firmino's importance to the team?

        1. Free Hat
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          No livpool fan.
          But either way it will go, I just cant see Klopp benching Firmino.
          So it will depend game by game I guess and available personnel to see which formation he plays.

        2. baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Not fan, but perhaps/probably imo they will try something like that again. Very difficult to see any of those four being dropped. Yet the formation may actually be fluid.

      • Wirbelwind
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        A) Hamez Rodriguez -> Salah
        B) Wait one GW before doing A
        C) Stephens to Jota (and play 5 mid in the casino)
        D) Brewster -> Vardy (and no Salah untill I can downgrade Kane)

      • camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Was looking at my rival team and was delighted to see Mitchel didn't play in his 3/5/2 formation as he had Son 1st sub and two zeros frm defenders...

        Then I realise he has Zaha..

      • Gemma817
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Wanna get Cancelo in for Chilwell for a hit.
          I am being completely crazy here?

          *Can't afford Cancelo without selling Chiwell

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Yes

            1. Gemma817
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Yup thought so

          2. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            After getting Lamptey rc pts from bench and no info how long Zaha is out and Barkley with hamstring injury, this isn't looking fun at all. Planned transfer was/is Kane to C Vardy. If I don't do that, I have 1 ft and exact money for
            Barkley to Jota
            Zaha to Torres

            Nothing can go wrong here... No matter what I do this looks like the most difficult situation to solve ever 🙁

          3. AlternativeB
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Hmm. Have no pressing matter really BUT. Like Matin Luther King said "I have a plan" (or dream). My midfield/frontline is this atm:

              Grealish Bruno Son Zaha
              DCL Kane Watkins

              I have 1. FT next week. My original plan was and still is Son --> KDB. Need a City asset the next two games.
              But... now with the Zaha situation, i was wondering about Zaha --> Ziyech... But then I cant afford KDB (Unless i take a -8, and change Kane to Vardy). And now with the Lamptey red card - I don't have a good sub-option (Only Mitchell Bisouma)

              So..
              1. Do nothing for now. Wait and see about the Zaha situation and do Son --> KDB as planned
              2. Do nothing
              3. Do something else

              1. baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                I have similar situation but worse:
                Barkley, Zaha, Bruno, Rashford, Salah
                Kane, DCL, Brewster

                You can easily do Son to KdB and Zaha to Jota for example, it's only -4.

                1. AlternativeB
                    2 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Yup. True.. But Vardy though.. Tempting

              2. Arctic monkeys
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                Burnley back at it, City struggling offensively. People still think loading on city assets is good strategy ?

                1. Salarrivederci
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Think you are likely to get a CS, and I think KDB could go big next GW.
                  90 minutes of shots outside the box, dangerous passes, corners and free kicks should/could return more than 1 attacking return.

                2. Stupendous
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 43 mins ago

                  2 nil city

                  1. baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    KdB one assist the most likely result for him imo. But after Burnley not having him is dangerous.

              3. POTATO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                I began the international break with Kilman and Podence on the bench, and Salah & Zaha in midfield...

