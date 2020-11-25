222
Members November 25

Ask your FPL Gameweek 10 questions in our Members-only Q&A live stream today

222 Comments
222 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Luton_Fan
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Sell hamez or ziyech guys? Tia

  2. FC Hakkebøf
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Martinez
    Robertson Chilwell Cancelo
    KDB (C) Son Grealish Jota
    Kane DCL Watkins
    ___
    Forster; Lamptey Stephens 3.9

    3.2 itb to get in Sterling vs Fulham if he starts firing. Other option is Salah. If both firing then likely getting In Salah for Kane in gw12 and switching to a 3-5-2

  3. slavkob
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    What's better for a hit?

    A) 3.9 to Cancelo
    B) 3.9 to Dias
    C) 3.9 to Cresswell
    D) JRod to Jota
    E) No hit

    This is the team:

    Mendy, Button
    Chilwell, Justin, Coufal, Targett, 3.9
    KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, JRod, Grealish
    Vardy, DCL, Brewster

