38
Sky Sports November 26

Best Sky Sports Fantasy Football assets to monitor over coming weeks

38 Comments
Share

With fixtures becoming tougher for some and turning for overs, Billy Lumsden checks out some potential players to monitor for the upcoming weeks.

The busy festive period is nearly among us and Sky Sports Fantasy Football changes may need to come thick and fast to ensure you deliver the all-important points. Which players should you consider? Fear not, here are some pointers.

Ollie Watkins – £8.6m

Ollie Watkins has made a great start to Premier League life, finding the net six times in his first eight matches. It could have been more when you take into consideration the fact that five of those six came against Liverpool and Arsenal in dominant Aston Vila displays.

Watkins currently stands on 59 Fantasy Football points, which is still probably below the haul that his performances have warranted. The promising aspect of making a move to the frontman sooner rather than later is the idea of Villa travelling to West Ham on Monday Night Football, providing a potential game-changing captaincy option.

Their fixtures thereafter are not too bad either. Dean Smith’s side face West Ham, Newcastle, Wolves, Burnley, West Brom and Crystal Palace in their next six, so you would expect to see the 3.09 per cent ownership of Watkins increase drastically in the coming weeks.

Raphinha – £6.8m

Raphinha made his first start for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa against Arsenal, and somehow did not find his name on the scoresheet. After hitting a sweet long-distance effort just wide, the Brazilian did have a chance to earn Leeds three points in the dying embers, but saw his strike ricochet off the post and out.

While playing from the right, he did find pockets in between the lines of Arsenal to exploit and is expected to keep his place coming into the Christmas period. At only £6.8m, Raphinha could be a steal and about to deliver big returns in the forthcoming matches.

After trips to Everton and Chelsea, Leeds welcome West Ham and Newcastle before facing rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. A home fixture against Burnley is followed by an away game at West Brom, and with Raphinha set to feature more so in these clashes, points could be in abundance. He is in just a mere 0.06 per cent of Fantasy Football teams.

Edouard Mendy – £7m

It is said that you should choose your goalkeeper wisely and stick with them for the majority of the season. In that case, look no further than Chelsea new boy Edouard Mendy.

Five games, four clean sheets, 40 Fantasy Football points. Even in Europe, Mendy has been excelling, conceding his first goal in four matches of the Champions League during Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Rennes on Tuesday.

Four clean sheets from his first five have seen him bring in the averages in that respect, but with home ties against Leeds, West Ham and Aston Villa to come, he could extend his tally between the sticks as well as Fantasy Football points.

Mendy comes in at just £7m, much cheaper than that of Alisson and Ederson, while only 3.05 per cent of Fantasy Football managers have recruited his services. Will you rue not bringing in the Chelsea stopper sooner rather than later?

Harvey Barnes – £8.2m

Barnes

Harvey Barnes was unlucky not to score against Premier League champions Liverpool. He fired an effort just wide of the post after a well-worked move culminated in Jamie Vardy finding Barnes in the box. The England international did hit tier one shot bonus points though (two shots on target), a theme which has seen the youngster pick up the averages throughout the season so far.

Barnes has hit the tiers on five occasions this term, three for tier one and twice for tier two respectively. Alongside his double-figure hauls against Burnley and Leeds, it has placed him in a favourable position among Fantasy Football managers, while sitting pretty on 47 points.

Leicester face Fulham on Monday evening (a decent captaincy option), followed by a trip to Sheffield United and two home matches against . Now could be the time to strike on Barnes, or if you need a bit more time to monitor, do so at your own risk, with 11.5 per cent of the top 1,000 players already on board.

Callum Wilson – £9.5m

Wilson overtakes Calvert-Lewin's FPL score as Everton labour without Rodríguez

Callum Wilson missed Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, as Steve Bruce’s men barely laid a glove on their opponents. The Englishman does already have six goals to his name this campaign and has demonstrated that he has a keen eye for goal.

With his team’s trip to Crystal Palace being he individual game on Friday, it offers a great opportunity to captain, particularly when Newcastle face Aston Villa, West Brom, Leeds and Fulham in their four matches afterwards. It will offer a chance for goals and to build on his already impressive 59 points for the season.

Only 2.23 per cent of players have Wilson in their frontline, but could he about to change Newcastle’s fortunes as he makes his return to the side?

Do you have a captain for Friday night? If so, will you bring one in? There are four days of Premier League action to navigate this weekend, so make sure your changes are made by the first kick-off on each of those days. Play here for free.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

38 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hmm

    Open Controls
  2. Joey Tribbiani
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      1FT
      Mane -> KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    • FCRS BGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Hi guys , who do you think will score more by the rest of the season?
      1) Bale
      2) Foden
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
        1. FCRS BGD
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    • SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Articled..

      Guys what to do here?

      Martinez
      Robbo chilly dallas
      Son grealish ziyech Bruno
      Kane dcl bam

      2.0m it 1ft

      1)save
      2)kane to vardy
      3)kane bissou to Brewster salah -4
      4)son robbo to Dias salah -4
      5)kane son to vardy kdb-4

      Do need suggestions guys..

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        2 or 1.
        1 for me, but I am ultra-cautious

        Open Controls
        1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    • Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Righteo, anything here worth a hit or am I ready to rock?

      Martinez
      Chilwell, Dias, KWP
      KDB, Bruno(c), Ziyech, Grealish
      Kane, DCL, Bamford

      (Dallas)

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        G2g

        Open Controls
      2. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        G2G

        Open Controls
    • ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Would you do these transfers?

      Mane + Armstrong >> Jota + Bruno for -4

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Maybe not for -4

        Open Controls
    • fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Hi guys. Can't seem to get a move right this season so any help on the below would be appreciated!

      Martinez, 4.0
      Semedo, kilman, Chilwell, lamptey, Mitchell
      KDB, Sterling, Grealish, Bowen, Bissouma
      DCL, Kane, Brewster

      1 FT, 4m ITB

      A) kane & Bissouma -> Salah & Bamford (-4)
      B) Brewster -> Bamford
      C) Semedo -> Cancelo
      D) something else »

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        B - upgarde with no minus

        Open Controls
      2. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        You have 2 MCY that's the breaker imo. They haven't scored more than 1 goal since GW3

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yeah that's why I'm ranked 4m 😀

          I've persevered this long so at least I have to hold for the prime fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Just hold one of them.

            Open Controls
    • Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Im considering dropping Kane for Vardy this week. It's a risky one tho, and it could backfire.
      But logically and realistically looking at Kane's next 6 fixtures, how many points is he likely to get?

      CHE (A)
      ARS (H)
      CRY (A)
      LIV (A)
      LEI (H)
      WOL (A)

      All defensively sounds teams. I'd be surprised if Kane gets 6+ goals here, while Vardy has the potiential to score a hatrick against Fulham. Ofc he might blank too.
      Not saying Kane doesn't have the potential to score a brace against any of those teams, but it's less likely. I know some might think of the United game, where Kane scored 2 + 1 assist, but in the beginning of the season there were quite a few freakish games due to no preseaason etc.

      This is my logic behind Kane > Vardy, which I'm considering strongly, but yet to pull the trigger.
      Anyone else feel the same, or different for that matter?

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        I'm not personally because I will downgrade Kane to get more funds for midfield but it's a decent enough move

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Kane still ticking over, great stats and likes a derby.
        But I'd say if the bit of extra cash allows you a noticeable upgrade somewhere else then definitely do it.

        Open Controls
    • Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Best defender at 4.6m or below that doesn't play for Villa or WH?

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        KWP, Kilman, Dallas/Ayling?

        Open Controls
    • Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      If I'm getting in Salah for GW12, how much do you think I'll have to pay?

      GW12 deadline is 12 Dec, but I'm willing to move early (possibly as early as 5 Dec) if I would be priced out. I have a full playing bench in case someone gets injured in midweek CL.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Deepnds on how well he does between now and then and of course invisible hand of FPL towers. Doubt it is more than 12.5

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        12.4-5

        Open Controls
      3. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Cheers all!

        Open Controls
    • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Lamptey to Cancelo or Dias?

      Other defs and GK are Martinez, Robertson, Chilwell, Coufal and Mitchell

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Before Cancelo played 90 in Europe I'd have said him (I got him), but maybe now Dias

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
      3. LSK
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
    • AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      McCarthy
      Chilwell Cancelo Kilman
      KDB (c) Bruno Grealish Soucek
      DCL Kane Werner
      (4.0 Bissoums Shaw* Ferguson*)
      0FT

      Worth going Shaw -> Cresswell for a hit this week? Gonna need a 4th defender and unlikely to have the luxury of doing it for free at any point

      Open Controls
    • hewittj1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      What would you do with this? I'm seriously considering Mane -> Sterling (c)

      McCarthy Forster
      Targett Zouma Cancelo Kilman Coufal
      Grealish Ziyech Mane KDB Fernandes
      DCL Brewster Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        No idea. Don’t know how many transfers you have or even how much money.

        Open Controls
      2. hewittj1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        apologies, incomplete info provided.
        0 ITB 1FT

        Open Controls
    • LSK
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Are either Jimenez to Bamford or Bowen to Jota worth a hit this week?

      Open Controls
    • The Big Fella
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Not sure whether to do Bruno to Salah or carry a transfer. I used my wildcard last week so no fires to fight. What are others in a similar situation doing?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.