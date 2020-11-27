The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

Ahead of every Gameweek, we turn to the underlying stats available at our fingertips to inspire a few sensibly staked bets on the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

The Gameweek 10 fixtures are spread over four days, with Crystal Palace v Newcastle United getting us underway on Friday evening.

There are no surprises who the bookies are viewing as the bankers this weekend, with Manchester City priced up at 1/6 for their home match against Burnley.

The full-time result odds for the Gameweek 10 matches are:

CAN’T DEFEND FOR TOFFEE

🧤 Everton have conceded two+ goals in six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2008.#FPL #GW9 #EvertonFC pic.twitter.com/PxpEJzClsb — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 22, 2020

Everton may have impressed in an attacking sense this season but they are without a clean sheet since the opening weekend of the campaign.

Their total of 16 goals conceded in the last eight Gameweeks is the worst in the division, with the recent loss of Lucas Digne to injury a further blow to their backline.

Not that this Saturday’s opponents, Leeds United, have been faring much better.

It’s feast or famine with Marcelo Bielsa’s side: they have kept three clean sheets this season, including a shut-out against Arsenal in Gameweek 9, but only whipping boys Fulham and West Brom (18 each) have conceded on more occasions than the Peacocks (17) in 2020/21.

The Saturday evening clash at Goodison Park not only features the two teams who have made the most defensive ‘errors’ this season but also the two goalkeepers who are, in Opta’s eyes, performing worse than any other shot-stoppers in terms of expected goals prevented (xGP).

Both teams to score at 8/15 therefore seems like a realistic bet but for more bang for your buck, over 3.5 goals at 6/4 is another route into the anticipated goalfest.

With the Toffees conceding two or more goals in seven of their last eight games, what price a two-all draw at Goodison Park? Well, 12/1 as it happens.

Top of every FPL asset for attempts on goal, efforts on target, shots in the box and big chances over the last six Gameweeks, Patrick Bamford is 6/1 to open the scoring on Merseyside.

DEFENDER SPENDER

Has normality been restored after the goal-crazed opening month of the campaign?

A total of 18 clean sheets were kept in the first 44 games of the season; that figure rises to 30 shut-outs in the second batch of 44 matches.

On a similar subject, the total number of goals scored fell from 164 to 101 in the first and second halves of the current campaign.

There are certainly a number of clean sheet possibilities this weekend.

An Arsenal side who have scored just one goal in five league games host Wolves, who have kept a joint-best four clean sheets in 2020/21.

Then there is the meeting at the Hawthorns between two teams who have scored on just 10 occasions in a combined 18 Premier League matches this season, plus the clash between Crystal Palace and Newcastle: a fixture that has seen just seven goals scored across the last seven times it has been contested.

Sticking a treble on under 2.5 goals in each of these three fixtures returns not far off 7/2.

WOR CAL

As mentioned earlier in this piece, the Gameweek 10 action kicks off this evening in south London.

Newcastle have Callum Wilson back from a hamstring injury just in time for this meeting at a damp, cold Selhurst Park – what could possibly go wrong?

There are other options available within the first goalscorer market with bet365.

A scruffy goal off someone’s backside may swiftly end your bet in normal circumstances but with each-way first goalscorers, you can get a 1/3 odds if your player goes onto score at any time during the game.

Take in-form Diogo Jota, for example, who is matching and even outperforming Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for many key attacking metrics over the last four Gameweeks.

A bet on Jota to score first at Brighton on Saturday is 9/2 (longer odds than Salah or Mane to do likewise, as it happens) and by covering him each-way with an additional stake, you’re also getting 6/4 on him to score at any time.

