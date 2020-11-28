16
Dugout Discussion November 28

Calvert-Lewin and Bamford the Fantasy focus as Everton host Leeds

Everton’s Gameweek 10 meeting with Leeds is a tale of two forwards as far as Fantasy Premier League managers are concerned.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.1m) are owned by 60.9% and 35% of teams respectively and, unsurprisingly, bot start for their respective sides at Goodison Park.

While Leeds have gone with an unchanged XI from their 0-0 draw with Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into some alterations for Everton.

He sticks with the 3-4-2-1 shape used in the 3-2 win at Fulham but replaces the injured Lucas Digne (£6.2m) with Tom Davies (£5.3m) at left wing-back.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) holds onto his right wing-back role while Mason Holgate (£4.8m) comes into captain the side from centre-back, in for Yerry Mina (£5.5m).

Leeds’ unchanged set-up means FPL defender Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) is likely to play in central midfield once again, with Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) around to cover him at left-back.

Fresh from hitting the woodwork against Arsenal, it’s a second consecutive start at right-midfield for Raphinha (£5.4m) at the expense of Hélder Costa (£5.5m).

Everton XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; T Davies, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

Wilson boasting form and fixtures ahead of Calvert-Lewin’s tough schedule

16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Need a James monster haul

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I can feel it coming

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sold him for KDB need quite opposite for my mental health's sake.

      Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Neco to Dias?

    Open Controls
  3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Semedo > Dias look a decent switch? Wolves fixtures very pooey

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      thinking of making a move similar to this, semado got to go I think

      Open Controls
  4. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Need Bam Bam to do some boom boom to Everton's defence.

    Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    kdb owners make good move and get more bad luck, horrible

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What happened mate??

      Open Controls
  6. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    City baps? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mahrez, mendy, kdb likely

      Open Controls
  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    19 from 2. Happy Chappy.

    Open Controls
  8. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    26 points from KDB (C) and Dias. Perfect. Would have 100% taken this before the game if you’d have asked me.

    Open Controls
  9. Smurf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I actually feel very disappointed as a KDB captainer. Could have easily been much more. Really needed it too while he's more of a differential before his ton of new owners pile on next GW.

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      His % wont go up that much.

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Agree. Annoyed

      Open Controls
  10. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    DCL and Bamford hatties thanks

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes please!!!! Haha

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Blanks

      Open Controls
  11. Hart-ake
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Kdb to keep the 1 bps?

    Open Controls
  12. davies
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Sterling...

    A) Sell for Son

    B) Keep for Fulham

    Open Controls
  13. The Sociologist
    • 1 Year
    just now

    KDB has to come in this week, but which of Salah or Fernandes makes way?

    Open Controls

