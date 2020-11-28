Calvert-Lewin and Bamford the Fantasy focus as Everton host Leeds

Everton’s Gameweek 10 meeting with Leeds is a tale of two forwards as far as Fantasy Premier League managers are concerned.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.1m) are owned by 60.9% and 35% of teams respectively and, unsurprisingly, bot start for their respective sides at Goodison Park.
While Leeds have gone with an unchanged XI from their 0-0 draw with Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into some alterations for Everton.
He sticks with the 3-4-2-1 shape used in the 3-2 win at Fulham but replaces the injured Lucas Digne (£6.2m) with Tom Davies (£5.3m) at left wing-back.
Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) holds onto his right wing-back role while Mason Holgate (£4.8m) comes into captain the side from centre-back, in for Yerry Mina (£5.5m).
Leeds’ unchanged set-up means FPL defender Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) is likely to play in central midfield once again, with Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) around to cover him at left-back.
Fresh from hitting the woodwork against Arsenal, it’s a second consecutive start at right-midfield for Raphinha (£5.4m) at the expense of Hélder Costa (£5.5m).
Everton XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; T Davies, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.
Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.
