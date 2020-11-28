Calvert-Lewin and Bamford the Fantasy focus as Everton host Leeds

Everton’s Gameweek 10 meeting with Leeds is a tale of two forwards as far as Fantasy Premier League managers are concerned.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.1m) are owned by 60.9% and 35% of teams respectively and, unsurprisingly, bot start for their respective sides at Goodison Park.

While Leeds have gone with an unchanged XI from their 0-0 draw with Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into some alterations for Everton.

He sticks with the 3-4-2-1 shape used in the 3-2 win at Fulham but replaces the injured Lucas Digne (£6.2m) with Tom Davies (£5.3m) at left wing-back.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) holds onto his right wing-back role while Mason Holgate (£4.8m) comes into captain the side from centre-back, in for Yerry Mina (£5.5m).

Leeds’ unchanged set-up means FPL defender Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) is likely to play in central midfield once again, with Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) around to cover him at left-back.

Fresh from hitting the woodwork against Arsenal, it’s a second consecutive start at right-midfield for Raphinha (£5.4m) at the expense of Hélder Costa (£5.5m).

Everton XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; T Davies, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT