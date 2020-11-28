Pick your Fantasy5 for a chance to win £10,000 and support charity this weekend

Fantasy5 are offering another FREE chance to win £10,000 and support charity this weekend.

We introduced their Fantasy5 game earlier this season as an ideal (and free) compliment to your weekly Fantasy Premier League fix, so why not give it a try today?

It is totally free to play and super easy to sign up. Simply pick five players to outperform their projected Fantasy points in key match-ups over the weekend and you can win yourself a whopping £10,000.

Suffice to say it’s slightly more of a challenge than it may sound (imagine accurately selecting five captains), but as the points system is remarkably similar to FPL you can utilise all the insights from Fantasy Football Scout and your own weekly deliberations to aid the selection.

If you haven’t given it a whirl yet, then now is a great time to get started, as Fantasy5 are pledging to make a charity donation of up to £1,000 alongside the main prize pool, helping out these great causes: The Trussell Trust, Football Beyond Borders, Kick It Out, Alzheimer’s Society and Hope For The Young.

What’s more, Fantasy5 have also added a new leaderboard feature, with guaranteed weekly, monthly and annual prizes even if you don’t scope the jackpot:

1st place Annual – two tickets to the Euros 2021 final

Weekly and monthly prizes include: Official Premier League kit, FIFA 21, £100 gift vouchers, games consoles and televisions

Best of all, you’ve still got time to get involved this Gameweek. Just get your selection in before Manchester City vs Burnley kicks off at 15:00 GMT.

HOW TO PLAY

We recently published an article on how to play Fantasy5 that you can READ HERE.

The rules are simple: enter a team by picking one player from each of the five nominated fixtures each Gameweek and, if they all exceed their ‘points target’ for that match, you will be taking home all – or at the very least a share – of the money.

There is no budget in Fantasy5 – if you wanted a team packed full of the big names, then you’re free to do so.Naturally, the so-called “better” players will have a higher points target and Fantasy5‘s projections are a good indicator as to who is expected to perform well on any given matchday.

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question as well as the live score and time – as shown in the above image.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

SCORING SYSTEM

If you know anything about Fantasy Premier League, the Fantasy5 scoring system is easy.

Quite simply, it’s FPL without the bonus points.

For newcomers, players gain – and lose – points in Fantasy5 through the following outcomes:

Action Points scored Playing up to 60 minutes 1 Playing more than 60 minutes 2 Each goal scored by a goalkeeper/defender 6 Each goal scored by a midfielder 5 Each goal scored by a forward 4 Each assist 3 Clean sheet by a goalkeeper/defender (must play 60+ mins) 4 Clean sheet by a midfielder (must play 60+ mins) 1 Every three shots saved by a goalkeeper 1 A penalty save by a goalkeeper 5 Missing a penalty -2 Every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper/defender -1 Yellow card -1 Red card -3 Scoring an own-goal -2

