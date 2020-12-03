328
Members December 3

Ask your FPL Gameweek 11 questions in our Members-only Q&A live stream today

328 Comments
Share

328 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Neves say Neves
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I need one of Justin or Reguilon to start if I am to field 11 players this week. Do you think I need to make a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you need a transfer in that dilemma then millions do. Should be fine.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDogsCats
        11 mins ago

        Both should start, Castagne still out seemingly and Pereira only coming back now, at most he might feature for a few minutes on Sunday I'd say since Rodgers is hoping to get around 70 minutes out of him tonight

        Open Controls
      • RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Both should play this weekend

        Open Controls
      • Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks all! I’ll hold

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Justin will start. Castagne still isn't fit.

        Open Controls
    3. kime67
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      this will be my team for gw 11.. 1 ft watkins to bamford. Any concerns here?
      mccarthy
      dias taylor chilwell
      salah bissouma son fernandes
      kane dcl bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        I would priorities bringing in a City player. I don't think Leeds will get much in the Chelsea game this weekend. Do you have a good bench to cover Watkins

        Open Controls
      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Wait for a Kane update perhaps

        Open Controls
      3. kime67
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        no one on the bench, fulham have improved, dont think it will be easy for city. kane will be fine.

        Open Controls
        1. StayoutheSpiceZone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          City will score at least 3

          Open Controls
    4. insertcomedyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Is Kilman out of the first 11 now?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        I can see Wolves reverting back to 352 for the LIV game and Kilman back in the 11

        Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Saiss >> James and switch to 4 at the back this week? Hoping Kane is ok!

      McCarthy
      Chilwell, Cresswell, Justin
      KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, Grealish**, Jota
      Kane*, DCL
      (4.0, Mitchell, Saiss, Davis**)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Yup James or Dallas are good options

        Open Controls
      2. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Good team, I’ve got the exact same starting xi

        Open Controls
    6. Milkman
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I have a simple question.

      How secure do we all think Mahrez's minutes are in the coming games?

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        He should play this weekend, I think

        Open Controls
      2. Rust Cohle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think he’ll play this weekend. I think he’ll be on the bench against United.

        Open Controls
    7. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Lads, appreciate your previous thoughts. Time to settle:

      Martínez / Steer
      Chilwell / Cancelo / Cresswell / Lamptey / Kilman
      KDB / Bruno / Ziyech / Grealish / Soucek
      Vardy / DCL / Bamford

      A. Cancelo to Dias, save another ft
      B. Martínez to McCarthy, Cancelo to Dias
      C. Kilman to Dallas
      D. Something else?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Dias move this weekend is risky. He has played a lot of mins recently and I think Pep will start two out of Stones, Ake or Laporte. I like option C but I think Wolves will revert back to 352 and Kilman will start against LIV

        Open Controls
      2. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        I like B. Get rid of the holes in your team because otherwise it's in excellent shape. However, I assume you want Salah next GW. So you could do A and plan for Vardy -> cheap forward and Soucek/Ziyech -> Salah for GW12. That way you get the king trio of Salah-KDB-Bruno.

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think both of you solved my team really. I might as well keep Cancelo, Cresswell can come in if he doesn't play. Next week, king trio! Thank you so much, lads!

          Open Controls
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      RP:
      A. GW11 Cancelo to Dallas/James, GW12 Son and DCL to Salah to Brewster (-4)
      B. GW11 save FT, GW12 Son and DCL to Salah to Brewster
      C. GW11 save FT, GW12 Son and Vardy to Salah to Bamford

      If B or C, is the bench in the correct order?

      1FT 0.2itb
      Martinez*
      Chilwell Justin Cancelo*
      Son KDB Bruno Grealish*
      DCL Vardy Watkins*
      (Peacock Ayling Taylor Bissouma)

      Open Controls
      1. Munchen KFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Prefer C by a country mile. Bench order looks good. Best of luck

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Thanks for the input. I'm a bit undecided whether to drop DCL instead of Vardy since he has the better fixture then sell Vardy in GW13 to Bamford

          Open Controls
          1. Munchen KFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            You really don't want Bissouma and Brewster fighting over a starting spot unless you play 442

            Open Controls
            1. Munchen KFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              24 mins ago

              Can you afford Cancelo Son and DCL to Bamford Salah cheap defender for a minus 4 next week?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                I can and it'll leave me with 4.1 for a defender but I think I would prefer to have a good bench for the Christmas period and COVID

                Open Controls
    9. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Is this worth -4?

      Robbo Pereira ➡ Dallas Mahrez(c)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        No I don't think so

        Open Controls
      2. Team Bobcat
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Very difficult as plenty of uncertainties with mahrez. I would consider it a gamble. Head says no. Heart says dont know..

        Open Controls
      3. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        no

        Open Controls
    10. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      I could achieve the following team with one hit (-4). But is owning Walker too much of a luxury? May mean a formation change going forward. Plenty 4.5m def about. Bednerek Ayling two I really like

      Mendy
      Chilwell Dias Justin Walker Semedo
      Salah(c) Son Jota
      Kane(vc) DCL

      Martinez Jorgino Grealish Watkins

      Thoughts

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I don't see any issues bringing in 2 City defs to captalise on their fixtures but Walker is a bit expensive and not worth it. Dallas/Ayling at 4.5 and use the funds in attack

        Open Controls
        1. Team Bobcat
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I hear you. I plan on downgrading semedo soon for one of those but i keep running into trouble. He is a luxury my team definitely can not afford. On the other hand Walker may be a luxury i can afford for now

          Open Controls
    11. EgyptianKing
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      From GW12 onwards I’ll be looking at a mid of:

      Jota KDB Bruno Salah Ziyech

      Seems appropriate to navigate December madness, or you think can be suject to important rotation?

      Open Controls
      1. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am looking for
        Salah KDB Bruno Son Grealish

        Open Controls
        1. EgyptianKing
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Nice one! Actually prefer yours lol

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I think KDB and Bruno are nailed. The rest of them can easily be rotated in that period

        Open Controls
    12. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Next press conference for ole or not ?

      Open Controls
    13. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      What do you think of these options?

      Martinez, Button
      Zouma, Lamptey, Coufal, Killman, (Douglas....)
      KDB, Bruno, Son, Ziyech, Jack
      Kane, DCL, Brewster

      a. Son and Killman > Chillwell and Jota for a -4?
      b. Grealish > Jota WK10 play Son in NLD, Son and Killman > Grealish and Chillwell WK 11
      c. Hold

      Open Controls
    14. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Cancelo to Dias or Reguilon?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I wouldn't risk it this GW. He is due a rest but he might get it next week in the UCL.

        Open Controls
    15. Munchen KFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Thinking of downgrading Kane to Jesus this week which would allow me to upgrade Ziyech to Salah next week or should I wait a week.Fulham at home is very tempting.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Wait for news on Kane but I expect him to start. I think I would prefer to have Kane in the London derby fixture than Jesus in the Fulham fixture

        Open Controls
        1. Munchen KFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Seems logical Kane on pens and wiil def play 90 mins.
          Just trying to be claw back some rank

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            It is a difficult one. Kane form has dropped off in the last 4 games but I haven't seen enough from Jesus to think he will get more points than Kane this GW

            Open Controls
            1. Munchen KFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Fair pont replied to an earlier of yours last page

              Open Controls
    16. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Is Justins(lei) place in the team not certain. I have seen a few posts hoping for him to start. News to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Should be fine for another 2-3GWs. Perriera is playing tonight but don't see him getting rushed to play 2 games a week. He will be kept for the Europa games.

        Open Controls
        1. Team Bobcat
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I hope you are right. Very challenging year to date in fpl. My own fault no doubt

          Open Controls
      2. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ricardo periera is back. He'll definitely be starting at RB.
        LB most probably Castagne

        Open Controls
        1. Team Bobcat
          • 3 Years
          just now

          This is a worry but best i can hope for is next weeks problem. I have a few of them. Not wise taking a hot for him as he is fit and may plays

          Open Controls
    17. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Is it mad to consider Werner on a WC?

      Also, who would be your striker option if you can't afford Vardy/Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        He is a rotation/ early sub player now with Pulisic back and Lampards is currently only considering Abraham and Giroud to play up front

        Open Controls
      2. Team Bobcat
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I think the mid price options are great. Sou playing really well so adams worth a shout.

        Hard to fault bramford or watkins( maybe i am biased cause i own this guy).

        Jesus would be my punt ahead of Werner

        Open Controls
    18. Planet Jo
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Any opinions on here about Leeds duo Rodrigo and Raphinha?

      ito game time and FPL points potential.

      Open Controls
      1. Team Bobcat
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Both on the watchlist for me. Too early to tell, really hoping the latter prings to life, would be a great 5th mid

        Open Controls
        1. Goonerly
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Like the look of Raphinha, but it's a wait and see for me.

          Rodrigo is no go for me. Not enough assured time on the pitch

          Open Controls
    19. G Banger
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Have 1FT and 0.0ITB, current team as followed:

      Martinez*
      Semedo Chillwell PVA Cresswell (Kilman)
      KDB Son Bruno (Grealish* / (Stephens)
      Kane DCL Brewster

      Not sure what to do, possibly Semedo => SOU DEF?

      Advice appreciated! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Semedo to Dallas

        Open Controls
        1. G Banger
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          This is also an option I am considering, maybe for PVA another week

          Open Controls
      2. Team Bobcat
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        I iwn semedo and that was my plan also but i also own mitchell. Sou playing really well and they have a kind Christmas schedule with no distractions. There defence appears nailed.

        Your team has some major hitters but you have no wriggle room.

        Pva is too costly there also.

        Open Controls
        1. G Banger
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yea I also want PVA out, maybe for Dallas as above, both moves will free up cash for flexibility

          Open Controls
    20. baines is god
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      A-Mitro + Mitchell > Bamford + KWP -4

      B- Grealish + Mitchell > Ward Prowse + Walker -4

      C-Free Hit

      Have 3 VIlla players + Mitro so need to take hit to get an XI out

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        a

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    21. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      My plan was to save ft this gw and have 2ft next gw.Though now i have 10 players for gw10.Is not worth to do McCarthy->Bissouma/4.5 to get these 2 points and take a hit next gw right?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Simple maths

        Open Controls
    22. baines is god
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Chances of Villa's Newcastle game being rescheduled in this gameweek?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably been asked about 200 times already...

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        There is a possibility since both teams have next week available. Depends on the development of COVID in the Newcastle team and how they train tomorrow

        Open Controls
        1. baines is god
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Will this decision be taken before saturday transfer deadline?

          Open Controls
    23. Goonerly
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Help me make a choice I'm too conflicted to make myself!

      A)
      Grealish + Jimmy --> Mahrez & Abraham (or any striker at 7.8M max)

      B)
      Jimmy + Grealish --> Jesus & Mount / JWP / Foden / Armstrong / Tielemans (God help me...)

      Open Controls
      1. RealSocialDads
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        A but I don't think I like Abraham, would go Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. Goonerly
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Against Chelsea? Really??
          Much prefer the fixture list of Chelsea, though the fear of rotation is much greater at the London Blues

          Open Controls
    24. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Afternoon all

      Frustrated that the Jota rise priced me out of a potentially preferred move. Now down to 2 options for GW11:

      A) Save FT - no GK and no playing subs (!)
      B) Robbo, Stephens > Dallas, Jota (-4) (I wanted James over Dallas but now priced out by 0.1)

      1FT 0.5itb
      (Martinez)
      Robbo, Chilwell, KWP, Cresswell
      KDB (C), Bruno, Ziyech
      Vardy, DCL, Bamford
      (Forster) (Grealish, Stephens, Branthwaite)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    25. baines is god
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      when will villa newcastle rescheduling date be announced?

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        You weren't satisfied with the answers you got 8 minutes ago?

        Nobody knows.. Yet.

        Open Controls
        1. baines is god
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          didn't see the answer to this specific question but cheers for answering it.

          What's your plan with Villa assets? Wait until the last minute and hope we have more info?

          Open Controls
    26. Reyson
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Done. Ziyech to mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Great move

        Open Controls
        1. Reyson
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          But seems like all keeping ziyech..

          Open Controls

