Fernandes and Rashford benched as Solskjaer rotates for West Ham trip

Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) are surprise inclusions on Manchester United’s bench for Gameweek 11.

Yes, you read that right, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to rest both of his key players for the trip to West Ham, in a week when Fernandes was the most-captained player worldwide and the second-most inside the top 10k (16.6%).

It is the Portuguese international’s first league benching of 2020/21 and could end his run of double-digit hauls in away matches this season.

🗣 Solskjaer on benching Rashford and Fernandes: "With Marcus and Bruno, they've been kicked between here and there lately. Bruno's foot's been sore since the Southampton game. Hopefully, I don't have to use him tonight."#FPL #FantasyPL #FFScout #GW11 #WHUMUN #mufc pic.twitter.com/E4waS3qWIE — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 5, 2020

Donny van de Beek (£6.7m) and Paul Pogba (£7.7m) come into midfield while Anthony Martial (£8.7m) and Edinson Cavani (£8.1m) start together for the first time in the Premier League, we suspect the former is on the wing with the Uruguayan leading the line.

With David de Gea (£5.4m) absent from the matchday squad, Dean Henderson (£5.3m) makes his first Premier League start of the campaign.

West Ham’s only change is up-front, following the news that Michail Antonio (£6.2m) would miss out on Gameweek 11.

That sees Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) return to the side, supported by Pablo Fornals (£6.5m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), the latter registering 80% of his attacking returns at home.

Those two attacking midfielders keep Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) out of the team once again, despite the Brentford loanee assisting in each of his substitute appearances so far this season.

As expected, David Moyes keeps faith with the three-man defence of Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m), Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) and Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m), which sees Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) retain their wing-back berths.

West Ham United XI (3-4-2-1): West Ham XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): D Henderson; Telles, Maguire, Lindelof; Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, McTominay; Martial, van de Beek, Greenwood; Cavani.

