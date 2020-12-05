1562
Dugout Discussion December 5

Fernandes and Rashford benched as Solskjaer rotates for West Ham trip

1,562 Comments
Share

Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) are surprise inclusions on Manchester United’s bench for Gameweek 11.

Yes, you read that right, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to rest both of his key players for the trip to West Ham, in a week when Fernandes was the most-captained player worldwide and the second-most inside the top 10k (16.6%).

It is the Portuguese international’s first league benching of 2020/21 and could end his run of double-digit hauls in away matches this season.

Donny van de Beek (£6.7m) and Paul Pogba (£7.7m) come into midfield while Anthony Martial (£8.7m) and Edinson Cavani (£8.1m) start together for the first time in the Premier League, we suspect the former is on the wing with the Uruguayan leading the line.

With David de Gea (£5.4m) absent from the matchday squad, Dean Henderson (£5.3m) makes his first Premier League start of the campaign.

West Ham’s only change is up-front, following the news that Michail Antonio (£6.2m) would miss out on Gameweek 11.

That sees Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) return to the side, supported by Pablo Fornals (£6.5m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), the latter registering 80% of his attacking returns at home.

Those two attacking midfielders keep Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) out of the team once again, despite the Brentford loanee assisting in each of his substitute appearances so far this season.

As expected, David Moyes keeps faith with the three-man defence of Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m), Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) and Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m), which sees Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) retain their wing-back berths.

West Ham United XI (3-4-2-1): West Ham XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): D Henderson; Telles, Maguire, Lindelof; Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, McTominay; Martial, van de Beek, Greenwood; Cavani.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,562 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Railwayman
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno needs one assist to end the match with 9 points, what a baps machine he is 😮 Already on 26 with just 35 minutes played...

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Its him or nothing in this team

      Open Controls
    2. Railwayman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      *10 that is

      Open Controls
  2. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Had Rashford for the last 5 weeks
    Sold him this

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ouch

      Open Controls
  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    3 - Greenwood (33)
    2 - Pogba (31)
    1 - Soucek (28)

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      What's the point of these updates?

      Open Controls
    2. Railwayman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bruno on 26 with just 1 assist

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    West Ham falling apart?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Officials giving a helping hand as ever.

      Open Controls
    2. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      just now

      United are just tearing them apart atm. Bruno, rashy, mason too quick to handle

      Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    United are gonna win the league...

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Eventually

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      What league?

      Open Controls
  6. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Love to see United back on top of things again. How do you stop these attacks, playing with so much joy and class for the first time since SAF

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Love it!

    Open Controls
  8. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Moyes thought he had the game under control

    Open Controls
  9. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Antonio makes a massive difference to West Ham.

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Truly

      Open Controls
  10. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Fab doing his best Guaita impression

    Open Controls
  11. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Did i see correctly?
    When Cresswell got the ball back from a spectator, lino said he had to change the ball.

    Open Controls
  12. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Again, great response by Solskjaer. Gives players chances and rotates squad.

    Reacts decisively when it doesn’t work.

    Easy win and momentum for mid week

    Open Controls
  13. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Amazing football in the second half

    Open Controls
  14. HashAttack
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Is Alioski's place under threat from anybody else - looks very attacking for a 4.4m defender

    Open Controls
  15. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Is that a new record in the PL?

    I think United have come from behind to win in their last 5 away games.

    Open Controls
  16. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Antonio FC vs Fernandes FC, always one winner with Antonio out.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.