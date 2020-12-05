The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

While the postponement of Aston Villa’s match against Newcastle United left us twiddling our thumbs last night, the Premier League returns with a bang on Saturday.

A quartet of matches get Gameweek 11 underway today and there is plenty of interest from a Fantasy perspective, with three of the top four most-popular players in our captain’s poll in action.

A north London derby and a tasty-looking clash between Liverpool and Wolves are the highlights of a four-game Sunday, before the A27 Derby – as no-one has ever called it – rounds off proceedings on Monday.

We’ll be picking out a few sensibly staked punts on the Premier League fixtures taking place on all three days in our weekly betting series, with the odds featured all provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

There are no surprises who the bookies are viewing as the bankers this weekend, with Manchester City priced up at 1/10 for their home match against Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur are perhaps generously priced up at evens, when we consider the contrasting form of the two clubs from north London.

The full-time result odds for the Gameweek 11 matches are:

PATRICK HERO

There has been plenty of discussion about the upsides and limitations of Patrick Bamford as a Fantasy asset, with the Leeds United striker defying the pre-season predictions of many to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

There’s no getting away from the fact that he’s at the profligate end of the clinical scale, however.

Spurning over 75% of his big chances in the Championship last season, his goal conversion rate of 17.5% in 2020/21 is also nothing to crow about.

But there is one thing he is getting lots and lots of: opportunities.

Bet365 are quoting Bamford at 8/1 to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge later today, which is not a price you’d often find for the Premier League’s leading shot-taker.

But that is also reflective of Chelsea’s new-found defensive solidity, with the Blues keeping five clean sheets in the last seven Gameweeks.

Perhaps we ought to turn our attention to another market, then, namely one where Leeds don’t have to find the back of the net.

Bamford is 5/6 to rack up more than 2.5 shots against the Blues, which is a total that should be well within his reach given that he averages exactly four attempts per game this season.

No matter if the shots end up in Row Z or in Edouard Mendy’s safe hands: it’s the taking part that counts in this case.

BET ON GABRIEL: DON’T GIVE UP

Naturally, the first goalscorer market at the Etihad is dominated by short-odds City players.

Gabriel Jesus at 3/1 is still a reasonable price, however, especially as he is expected to start following a midweek benching and with Sergio Aguero still sidelined.

Bet365’s each-way first goalscorer market also makes the Brazilian more appealing.

Our bookie partners offer 1/3 odds for unlimited places on an each-way first goalscorer bet, which is handy given Jesus’ odds – providing the striker finds the back of the net at any point during the game, you’d get your money back even if someone else opens the scoring.

Each Way First Goalscorers Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match. If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

ESPIRITO-F THE GAME

Liverpool’s previous two league meetings with Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves at Anfield have been fairly unremarkable affairs, ending 1-0 and 2-0 to the hosts.

It’s fair to say that both sides are different beasts in 2020/21, however.

An injury-ravaged Liverpool defence has kept just two clean sheets this season and sit in the bottom half for goals and big chances conceded.

The goals are still flying in at the other end, however, with no Premier League side having scored on more occasions than the reigning champions (22).

Wolves, meanwhile, are not the defence-first side they once were.

A change to a 4-2-3-1 in Gameweek 9 has seen Wolves up their shot count considerably, with only Everton racking up more attempts on target over the last two Gameweeks.

All five of Liverpool’s home league fixtures have seen three or more goals scored, with the opposition finding the net in all bar one of those games.

That’s why bet365’s 6/5 on ‘over 2.5 goals and both teams to score’ leaps out at us.

Just for both teams to score is 4/5.

And if you fancy Wolves to follow in the footsteps of Sheffield United and West Ham United in breaking the deadlock on Merseyside, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence are an appealing 11/1 and 12/1 respectively to score the opening goal.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner. Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

CAN YOU HEAR THE FANS, FERNANDES

There’s been much debated about whether the absence of spectators has negated home advantage in this socially distanced era but the return of home fans to the London Stadium will likely not daunt Bruno Fernandes on Saturday.

Supporters present or not, the Portuguese midfielder hasn’t blanked in any away league game since moving to Manchester and is on a run of five consecutive double-digit hauls on the road.

Bruno Fernandes' #FPL scores in away matches since joining @ManUtd:



6

10

9

15

14

6

11

12

11

17

10 pic.twitter.com/TmEEEG4mLJ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) November 30, 2020

The premium FPL midfielder, who is top for chances created this season, is 7/4 to register an assist against West Ham on Saturday.

And if you’re one of the wags who has christened him “Penandes”, put your money where your mouth is: bet365 offer 5/4 for a spot-kick to be given in this match. Given that United are joint-second for most penalties conceded in 2020/21 and love an effort from 12 yards themselves, it’s certainly a distinct possibility.

From one current United player to a former one, as we tip Danny Welbeck to open the scoring in Monday night’s game between Brighton and Southampton at 7/1.

Over the last three Gameweeks, no Premier League player has registered more penalty box touches than Welbeck.

And heck, if it ends up being a goalless draw and a good advert for Only Connect on BBC2, there’s always bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back offer:

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT