1624
Dugout Discussion December 5

Werner deployed on the left as Giroud comes in for Abraham at Chelsea

1,624 Comments
Timo Werner (£9.5m) is back in the Chelsea line-up following his midweek rest in the Champions League.

The former RB Leipzig forward is deployed on the left-hand side of the attack again, this time supporting Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) who found the net four times against Sevilla.

That sees Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) drop to the bench while Hakim Ziyech (£8.3m) provides width on the other flank.

Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£6.8m) are in central midfield with N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) while the back-four lines up as we have come to expect on Chelsea’s recent run of three clean sheets in four.

Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) and Reece James (£5.2m) are the left and right full-back respectively, stationed either side of Kurt Zouma (£5.6m) and Thiago Silva (£5.5m).

Leeds are as we would expect them as well. Marcelo Bielsa has gone with a 4-1-4-1 formation once again with what looks like Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) in a central midfield role and Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) at left-back, considering wingers Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Raphinha (£5.4m) are both in the starting line-up.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté, Havertz; Werner, Giroud, Ziyech.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

1,624 Comments
  1. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Bamford down to 2 BPS

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Zouma 0

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'll take it and run.

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I will take it

      Open Controls
  2. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone else sell Sterling? Stand by that decision which was certainly correct in isolation. Still have Mo to play and the best captain asset next GW.

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, today was my final game with him regardless of his return.

      Open Controls
      1. King Mo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sorry, thought you said "selling", my mistake. I kept for this game but selling now.

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Joe did but he's playing casually.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Joe doesn't do casual. He's going to be a bundle of joy on Scoutcast then.

        Open Controls
    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Sold him for KDB (C). Probably should have Salah for him on a 1 week punt but couldn't care less tbh

      Open Controls
    4. NejiHyuuga01
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      *sold

      Open Controls
    5. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Casual move

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Casual would have been to hold given his rotation, CL minutes and Pep comments. All of the predicted line ups had him benched.

        Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    After Bamford's goal, Leeds barely had a chance of note. Chelsea's defence is unreal this season, and that was with only Kante sitting in midfield.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Liverpool 18/19 2.0

      Open Controls
    2. slavkob
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      They just had to concede to mess up clean sheet points and reward lucky Bamford casuals

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sh*t happens 🙁

        Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Girouds hold up play was quality today

      Open Controls
    4. JONALDINHO
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kante is one of the best midfielders we’ve ever witnessed full stop

      Open Controls
    5. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Raphinha put one over the bar that was basically an empty net, Poveda had a good sight at goal when he should've had the penalty, Alioski hit the post etc.

      Also worth taking into consideration the change in approach Leeds will have taken once they had a goal to defend.

      Open Controls
  4. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    dilemma: who to ship out to fund Salah: Werner or DCL

    Have to stick to original plan and say goodbye to DCL right?

    Open Controls
    1. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Werner out. Gives you more funds, too.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Don’t really need the money to be fair. Pretty settled side atm

        Open Controls
    2. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Werner easily.

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Werner is a funny one. Averaging 5 PPG so far, which would put him at 190 for the season, which is alright value for 9.5.

      He's extremely frustrating though, if he started taking his chances he would be performing on the level of 11mil+ premium assets.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I feel like people are not keen on Werner as he’s been missing chances, but the ceiling is through the roof compared to DCL

        Open Controls
  5. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Werner haul is coming

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      no it really isnt, benching more likely coming. He is garbage, even if he got a pen he would miss it

      Open Controls
  6. Dirty Harry
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Damn Zouma lost 2 bonus

    Open Controls
  7. Klaren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why did Zouma lose 2 bps when Pulisic scored? Went down from 30 to 28.

    Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    37k with Vardy, Jota, Brewster and Neco left 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Up to 80k from 250k here

      Open Controls
    2. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      nice

      Open Controls
    3. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      17k with Vardy Robbo Zaha and McCarthy left!

      Open Controls
      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oh and a wild card... however Salah, Kane, Son, Jota etc could rain on our parade!!

        Open Controls
    4. slavkob
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      600k to 300k here

      Open Controls
    5. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Up 900k to 1.7m

      Open Controls
  9. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Torres and Cresswell
    To
    Jota and James?

    No brainer right?

    Open Controls
    1. turd ferguson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeh

      Open Controls
    2. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yeo solid moves. James seems nailed nowadays.

      Open Controls
  10. turd ferguson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kane out for KDB before the rise?
    (Have son)

    Open Controls
    1. Monklane
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have a son too. Good, isn't it?

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait to see Kane and Son play first. You'll be cursing that 0.1m rise if one of them gets injured.

      Open Controls
    3. Hect.OR 98th
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm leaving all transfers until the end of the week this season. Too much unpredictability with isolation, positive cases, games possibly called off. No point risking hits for the odd 0.1 here and there. When it comes to a WC and the chance to exploit any extra value, the difference is only ever one player, usually a slightly cheaper defender.

      Open Controls
  11. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rashford + Werner
    or
    Pulisic + Kane (-4)

    Open Controls
  12. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    My green arrow is likely to get significantly smaller/ disappear tomorrow so I’ll enjoy it for now.

    53pts but only Robbo, KWP and Vardy left to play

    The Spurs boys and Salah I guess are the main threats

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 4 Years
      just now

      and Jota 😉

      Open Controls
  13. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Best defender 5mil or under?
    Own Lamptey, James, Kilman, Reguilon.

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thats who I'm thinking. Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Coufal, Targett, Dallas?

      Open Controls
    3. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Dallas

      Open Controls
  14. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    52 with Jota, Vardy, Lamptey and Salah still to play. The success of this GW depends on Spurs but it feels great!

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Jesus christ. I have 15 from 5 including captain.

      Open Controls
  15. Hect.OR 98th
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    35 points from 5. Missed out on KDB this week but can't be greedy. Happy with a solid first half of the week.

    Open Controls
  16. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best Ziyech Replacement? Currently have 8.5M to spend

    Open Controls
  17. tommo123
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Early thoughts for next GW

    Son+Vardy > Salah+Wilson

    Worth a hit?

    Open Controls
  18. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    1) Ziyech > Jota
    2) Ziyech, DCL > Salah, Brewster (-4)

    Open Controls

