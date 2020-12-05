Werner deployed on the left as Giroud comes in for Abraham at Chelsea

Timo Werner (£9.5m) is back in the Chelsea line-up following his midweek rest in the Champions League.
The former RB Leipzig forward is deployed on the left-hand side of the attack again, this time supporting Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) who found the net four times against Sevilla.
That sees Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) drop to the bench while Hakim Ziyech (£8.3m) provides width on the other flank.
Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£6.8m) are in central midfield with N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) while the back-four lines up as we have come to expect on Chelsea’s recent run of three clean sheets in four.
Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) and Reece James (£5.2m) are the left and right full-back respectively, stationed either side of Kurt Zouma (£5.6m) and Thiago Silva (£5.5m).
Leeds are as we would expect them as well. Marcelo Bielsa has gone with a 4-1-4-1 formation once again with what looks like Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) in a central midfield role and Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) at left-back, considering wingers Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Raphinha (£5.4m) are both in the starting line-up.
Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté, Havertz; Werner, Giroud, Ziyech.
Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.
9 mins ago
Bamford down to 2 BPS