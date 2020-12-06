1956
Dugout Discussion December 6

Kane, Reguilon and Lloris fit to start in north London derby as Partey returns

1,956 Comments
Share

Having been a minor injury concern heading into the weekend, Harry Kane (£10.9m) has been declared fit to start in this afternoon’s north London derby.

Kick-off in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal is at 16:30 GMT.

Rumours about Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) being unable to feature have proven to be unfounded, meanwhile, with the France international between the posts for the Lilywhites.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m), who was yet another ‘flagged’ Spurs player, starts again at left-back.

The Spurs team shows two changes from the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 10, with the fit-again Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) replacing Joe Rodon (£5.0m) at centre-half and Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) in for Tanguy Ndombele (£6.9m) in midfield.

Jose Mourinho confirmed ahead of kick-off that Ndombele misses out with a “little problem”.

Thomas Partey (£5.0m) returns for the Gunners, meanwhile, having spent a month on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

He is one of three alterations that Mikel Arteta has made to his starting XI from the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) and Rob Holding (£4.4m) also recalled.

Joe Willock (£4.8m) and Dani Ceballos (£4.8m) are benched, with David Luiz (£5.5m) not in the visitors’ squad.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerín, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,956 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Harper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Son Effective Ownership: 75.45%, points against you: 9.81
    u wot

    Open Controls
    1. Third Eye Vision
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Effective ownership is how many people own him with captaincy factored in. So for that tier you’re looking at - he’s owned by 75% of the players.

      So that’s his actual points multiplied by 0.75, which is ‘effectively’ the average points scored by Son in that tier.

      Open Controls
      1. Harper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep, I'm just amazed it's so high.

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      13 * 0.7545 = 9.8085

      Open Controls
  2. Aztec Kamara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Eeesh. Kane but no Son turned my arrow from green to red, tough crowd!

    Open Controls
  3. Kingtekkerz
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Would you do Ziyech to Son for free?

    Already own Kane

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  4. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    I see a Wolves win here...

    Open Controls
  5. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Reguilon slipping under the radar ?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      don't think so just most of us scrambling to try and get a pool asset for next week

      Open Controls
    2. Salarrivederci
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nah. The fixtures up next not good enough to invest in Spurs defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        fixture proof ? 4 clean sheets against WBA, Chelsea, City & Arsenal on the bounce ... only Liverpool a tough fixture in the next 8

        Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Had him for weeks ... not returning assists disappointing

      Open Controls
      1. Lucky Z
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He had 2 recently

        Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Prefer Lloris for that price.

      Open Controls
  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    41 mins ago

    to be fair I think CPL will be quite a tough game for spurs, low scoring

    Open Controls
  7. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    If you had to ditch one, which? KWP or Lamptey

    Open Controls
  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Premier League table as it stands:

    TOT 24 pts
    CHE 22
    LEI 21
    LIV (+ 1 game) 21
    MUN (+ 1 game) 19
    MCI (+ 1 game) 18

    Who will make top 4 this season? TOT LIV MCI CHE?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any injuries to Kane/Son/Fernandes would shake it up.

      Open Controls
  9. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    If have to choose just one...

    A) Grealish
    B) Mahrez
    C) Son

    Open Controls
    1. DAVESAVES
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Grealish short term

      Open Controls
  10. Jan Strzelecki
      39 mins ago

      92 all out, best GW of the season so far. Total 709 pts

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Fantastic!

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          I always look forward to his updates.

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm only 106 points being you. Hope you're worried.

        Open Controls
      3. ElChapo
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        good effort

        Open Controls
      4. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Nice one!

        Open Controls
      5. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Braggatastic

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Which one would you have for the next 4?

      A. Grealish
      B. DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. DAVESAVES
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Grealish

        Open Controls
      3. Jan Strzelecki
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      4. DAVESAVES
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Kane, Bissouma, Cancelo > Brewster, Salah, Ayling -4?

        Let me keep Son with KDB, Bruno and Grealish

        Open Controls
        1. Lucky Z
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          I would not sell Kane

          Open Controls
        2. OLB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah I did that, Salah gives another captain choice, you can still use Son as Spurs captn option so yup

          Open Controls
      5. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        So my team is;

        Martinez
        Chilwell Coufal Justin
        Salah KDB Bruno Grealish
        Kane Bamford DCL

        Steer Mitchell Romeo Douglas

        2ft 0.2ITB

        Need to sort the back line to give some bench cover.

        Thinking to do Chilwell and Mitchell to James and Dier ? Would give me 4 playing defenders. The question is; is James nailed enough?

        Open Controls
      6. Lovren an elevator
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Are spurs becoming this seasons most reliable Clean sheet team?
        And thoughts on Aurier being nailed now?

        Open Controls
      7. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Neto is RAPID

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.