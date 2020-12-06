Kane, Reguilon and Lloris fit to start in north London derby as Partey returns

Having been a minor injury concern heading into the weekend, Harry Kane (£10.9m) has been declared fit to start in this afternoon’s north London derby.
Kick-off in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal is at 16:30 GMT.
Rumours about Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) being unable to feature have proven to be unfounded, meanwhile, with the France international between the posts for the Lilywhites.
Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m), who was yet another ‘flagged’ Spurs player, starts again at left-back.
The Spurs team shows two changes from the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 10, with the fit-again Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) replacing Joe Rodon (£5.0m) at centre-half and Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) in for Tanguy Ndombele (£6.9m) in midfield.
Jose Mourinho confirmed ahead of kick-off that Ndombele misses out with a “little problem”.
Thomas Partey (£5.0m) returns for the Gunners, meanwhile, having spent a month on the sidelines with a thigh problem.
He is one of three alterations that Mikel Arteta has made to his starting XI from the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) and Rob Holding (£4.4m) also recalled.
Joe Willock (£4.8m) and Dani Ceballos (£4.8m) are benched, with David Luiz (£5.5m) not in the visitors’ squad.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane
Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerín, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
43 mins ago
Son Effective Ownership: 75.45%, points against you: 9.81
u wot