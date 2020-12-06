Kane, Reguilon and Lloris fit to start in north London derby as Partey returns

Having been a minor injury concern heading into the weekend, Harry Kane (£10.9m) has been declared fit to start in this afternoon’s north London derby.

Kick-off in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal is at 16:30 GMT.

Rumours about Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) being unable to feature have proven to be unfounded, meanwhile, with the France international between the posts for the Lilywhites.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m), who was yet another ‘flagged’ Spurs player, starts again at left-back.

The Spurs team shows two changes from the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 10, with the fit-again Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) replacing Joe Rodon (£5.0m) at centre-half and Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) in for Tanguy Ndombele (£6.9m) in midfield.

Jose Mourinho confirmed ahead of kick-off that Ndombele misses out with a “little problem”.

Thomas Partey (£5.0m) returns for the Gunners, meanwhile, having spent a month on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

He is one of three alterations that Mikel Arteta has made to his starting XI from the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) and Rob Holding (£4.4m) also recalled.

Joe Willock (£4.8m) and Dani Ceballos (£4.8m) are benched, with David Luiz (£5.5m) not in the visitors’ squad.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerín, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

