Ings and Maupay passed fit but named on the bench for Brighton v Southampton

A match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton looks like a fairly low-key end to Gameweek 11 on paper but there is still plenty of interest in this fixture from a Fantasy perspective.
The second most-popular goalkeeper in Fantasy Premier League, Alex McCarthy (£4.6m), starts between the posts for the visitors, while five other players with double-digit FPL ownerships also feature in tonight’s clash on the south coast.
Kick-off at the Amex is at 20:00 GMT.
The team news is fairly straightforward, with only one change between the two clubs from the line-ups we saw in Gameweek 10.
Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) is back from a one-match ban and replaces forward Neal Maupay (£6.2m), who has recovered from a minor injury but finds himself among the substitutes.
It’s hardly a like-for-like swap and it’ll necessitate a reshuffle from Graham Potter, with Joel Veltman (£4.3m) moving to centre-half and Ben White (£4.4m) pushed into midfield.
Despite tasting defeat against Manchester United last weekend, Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the same Southampton side that began that 3-2 loss at St Mary’s.
There are a few notable returnees among the Saints substitutes, with Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) and Mohamed Salisu (£4.3m) available after fitness issues and making the matchday squad.
The headline news is the inclusion of Danny Ings (£8.3m) on the visitors’ bench, with the England international making a playing comeback after a month on the sidelines.
Hasenhuttl said of Ings ahead of kick-off:
Definitely [could get minutes], yes. Could also be a possibility from the beginning but I don’t like to start with players when I know I have to sub them, it limits me in the options I have.
He can always jump in and help us, it’s always good when you have players like him and Reddy on the bench.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March, Groß, Connolly, Welbeck.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams.
