Dugout Discussion December 7

Ings and Maupay passed fit but named on the bench for Brighton v Southampton

1,434 Comments
A match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton looks like a fairly low-key end to Gameweek 11 on paper but there is still plenty of interest in this fixture from a Fantasy perspective.

The second most-popular goalkeeper in Fantasy Premier League, Alex McCarthy (£4.6m), starts between the posts for the visitors, while five other players with double-digit FPL ownerships also feature in tonight’s clash on the south coast.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 20:00 GMT.

The team news is fairly straightforward, with only one change between the two clubs from the line-ups we saw in Gameweek 10.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) is back from a one-match ban and replaces forward Neal Maupay (£6.2m), who has recovered from a minor injury but finds himself among the substitutes.

It’s hardly a like-for-like swap and it’ll necessitate a reshuffle from Graham Potter, with Joel Veltman (£4.3m) moving to centre-half and Ben White (£4.4m) pushed into midfield.

Despite tasting defeat against Manchester United last weekend, Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the same Southampton side that began that 3-2 loss at St Mary’s.

There are a few notable returnees among the Saints substitutes, with Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) and Mohamed Salisu (£4.3m) available after fitness issues and making the matchday squad.

The headline news is the inclusion of Danny Ings (£8.3m) on the visitors’ bench, with the England international making a playing comeback after a month on the sidelines.

Hasenhuttl said of Ings ahead of kick-off:

Definitely [could get minutes], yes. Could also be a possibility from the beginning but I don’t like to start with players when I know I have to sub them, it limits me in the options I have.

He can always jump in and help us, it’s always good when you have players like him and Reddy on the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March, Groß, Connolly, Welbeck.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams.

1,434 Comments
  1. Bleh
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Repost. Thoughts on these moves? Leaves me with an awful bench but feel the risk could pay off?

    GW12 - Kane, Grealish > Bamford, Salah
    GW13 - Vardy, Jota > Brewster, Bruno (-4)
    GW14 - Cresswell > TAA

    Would leave me with -

    Martinez
    TAA, Chilwell, KWP, Lamptey
    Salah, Son, KDB, Bruno
    DCL, Bamford

    Subs: Steer, Brewster, Mitchell, Stephens

  2. C_G
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    got extremely anxious during the Spurs game and did:

    Ziyech + vardy ----> Kane & Son (-4)

    now my team is:

    Mendy

    Chilwell Lamptey KWP Cresswell Mitchell

    KDB Bruno Son Jota Riedewald

    DCL Watkins Kane

    Did i make a huge mistake?

    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't write it off just yet, lets see what happens when Spurs don't really park the bus in the up coming games

  3. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Ziyech, Vardy > Salah, Wilson (-4) ---- Do so now to catch Salah rise?

    I weathered Wilson rise and Ziyech fall yesterday, but not keen to miss another rise. Anyone think Ziyech will drop again with the red flag?

  4. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Ings 8 points tonight and 3 baps but —104 on price change indicator, what's that all about?

  5. ...al
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Possible, but really doubt it before the week is out

    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Oops, reply to JDP ***

