Ings and Maupay passed fit but named on the bench for Brighton v Southampton

A match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton looks like a fairly low-key end to Gameweek 11 on paper but there is still plenty of interest in this fixture from a Fantasy perspective.

The second most-popular goalkeeper in Fantasy Premier League, Alex McCarthy (£4.6m), starts between the posts for the visitors, while five other players with double-digit FPL ownerships also feature in tonight’s clash on the south coast.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 20:00 GMT.

The team news is fairly straightforward, with only one change between the two clubs from the line-ups we saw in Gameweek 10.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) is back from a one-match ban and replaces forward Neal Maupay (£6.2m), who has recovered from a minor injury but finds himself among the substitutes.

It’s hardly a like-for-like swap and it’ll necessitate a reshuffle from Graham Potter, with Joel Veltman (£4.3m) moving to centre-half and Ben White (£4.4m) pushed into midfield.

Despite tasting defeat against Manchester United last weekend, Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the same Southampton side that began that 3-2 loss at St Mary’s.

There are a few notable returnees among the Saints substitutes, with Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) and Mohamed Salisu (£4.3m) available after fitness issues and making the matchday squad.

The headline news is the inclusion of Danny Ings (£8.3m) on the visitors’ bench, with the England international making a playing comeback after a month on the sidelines.

Hasenhuttl said of Ings ahead of kick-off:

Definitely [could get minutes], yes. Could also be a possibility from the beginning but I don’t like to start with players when I know I have to sub them, it limits me in the options I have. He can always jump in and help us, it’s always good when you have players like him and Reddy on the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March, Groß, Connolly, Welbeck.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT