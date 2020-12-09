107
Pro Pundit Teams December 9

Why I’m remaining loyal to my premium FPL assets amid the fixture swings

107 Comments
Share

FPL Family’s Sam gives her take on the premium Fantasy Premier League player debate.

The FPL community has been awash with one key question over the last few weeks: which premium assets do you own? This season, more than any other that I can remember, the decisions over which of the premium players you buy can be the difference between a huge green and a big red arrow.

Owning four premium assets is achievable, especially if you can get your low-value differentials to work for you. However, owning five is almost impossible without destroying the integrity of the rest of the team.

So which heavy hitters are the right ones to own? Let’s take a look at the premium attackers and see which assets offer the best potential points returns between now and Gameweek 16.

Kane, Fernandes or De Bruyne: Which premium FPL asset to own for Gameweek 9

Fixtures

For the majority of FPL managers, the big transfer decisions are being made across just a few of the Premier League sides.

  • Leicester City – Jamie Vardy (£10.3m)
  • Liverpool – Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Sadio Mane (£12.0m)
  • Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m)
  • Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), Raheem Sterling (£11.4m)
  • Tottenham Hotspur – Harry Kane (£10.9m), Son Heung-min (£9.6m)

When you assess the fixtures of these clubs, there are some obvious stand-out picks:

Sorting the Season Ticker by difficulty for attackers, Liverpool sit pretty at the top with games against Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Newcastle in four of their next five fixtures. Only the Gameweek 13 match against Spurs looks like a difficult test for the current Premier League champions. Going purely on the fixtures, Salah and/or Mane should be the obvious picks from the premium brackets over the next five Gameweeks.

At the other end of the spectrum sit Leicester and Spurs, who are still in the difficult run of fixtures that they have been in since Gameweek 9. However, the Lilywhites have come through games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal with three clean sheets, four goals scored, two wins, a draw and seven Premier League points. As such, should matches against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Leicester, Wolves and Fulham really turn FPL managers off from owning Spurs assets? Certainly not, if their form since Gameweek 2 (but especially Gameweeks 9-11) has anything to do with it.

Leicester have been up against it on the fitness front, with a number of injuries to key players. However, having just enjoyed a lovely period of fixtures against the likes of Fulham and Sheffield United – games in which they failed to impress – they now enter a run which sees them play Everton, Spurs and Manchester United, all of which will be difficult matches.

FPL returns to date

PlayerFPL PriceFPL Points
Son Heung-Min9.6100
Harry Kane10.998
Mohamad Salah12.387
Bruno Fernandes10.980
Dominic Calvert-Lewin8.078
Jamie Vardy10.374

Over the course of the season so far, five of the top six points-scorers are the premium players that we would expect to feature high up the list. The Manchester assets have also played one game less, having started the season with a Blank Gameweek.

The absence of the Manchester City players here is interesting. Pep Guardiola’s side started the season late and, in terms of the standard that we expect from them in terms of goals scored on average per game, slowly. De Bruyne is 19th currently when players are ranked by points scored, and you need to go all the way down to 27th and Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) before you find another City player on paper.

By looking at just the points scored so far, the Spurs’ boys look like the go-to options – but, of course, bar Leicester they rank last for fixture difficulty. This is where the obvious ‘go-to’ data that we as FPL managers look at can be contradictory – good form, poor fixtures – and this is what often divides us as a community.

Currently, there are many managers selling Son and Kane and moving towards the likes of De Bruyne and Sterling. The fixtures suggest one thing and the form and points another. So what else can we look at to inform these decisions?

Underlying Stats

So who to invest in?

Club form suggests one thing, player form another, while the underlying stats and fixture list throw up more confusion. Couple that with the chatter in the FPL community about who is “essential” from one week to the next, and it’s no wonder that we as FPL managers are currently struggling with the conundrum over which premium Fantasy assets to own and which to leave out.

In seasons gone by, I have always placed a lot of weight on the form of my premium assets. Over the last few seasons, my strategy has been to be loyal to my most expensive picks. Last season I owned Kane for the first 15 weeks of the season. Similarly, I backed Vardy for the majority of the campaign and he was the player that I handed my captain’s armband to the most (nine times in total).

This season, loyalty is difficult in some ways – the players mentioned as “must-haves” each Gameweek are different: Fernandes in Gameweek 9, Vardy in Gameweek 10, De Bruyne in Gameweek 11 and now both Salah and Son ahead of Gameweek 12.

I have spent many hours looking at my team trying to assess if it is possible to work an extra premium player in. However, this means ripping up the rest of my team and downgrading the likes of Ollie Watkins (£6.1m), who has lovely fixtures and who will eventually have at least one Double Gameweek, as well as players such as Ben Chilwell (£6.2m), Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m) and Ruben Dias (£5.6m), all of whom are performing well and returning good solid points.

Loyalty feels key. Choosing four vital premium assets who have a combination of all of the factors mentioned and backing them up with some cheaper and more differential picks who can return points also should ensure green arrows.

Above: My premium attackers in Gameweek 11

Going into both Gameweeks 10 and 11 without a Manchester City attacker felt like a huge risk. I was sure that De Bruyne would return FPL points and I could easily have swapped the likes of Son over to him. However, the Korean was in form and I have value invested in him, and I knew that I would want him back for the Gameweek 12 fixture against Crystal Palace – so holding made sense.

Can Vardy replicate away form as Leicester face run of home matches?

For me, when it comes to premium assets, points returns are key. I hold my big hitters until they stop returning FPL points, be that as a result of injury or a drop-off in form. Jumping between premiums as a result of fluctuating fixtures has never really worked for me. So I make peace with the fact that I still don’t own a Manchester City attacker and that they will return points because I know that, at the moment, the form is with the players I do own and thus they could just as easily reward my faith.

At some stage, potentially after the Manchester derby, I will likely move one of my premiums on to De Bruyne. But for now, I’ll stay loyal to those that have gained me four green arrows in a row and a rank rise of 1,176,192 places. Loyalty means that you will never miss a haul from a player you are doing the hokey-cokey with, which as an FPL manager is one of the worst feelings that there is.

Fantasy Football Scout voted as ‘best editorial’ at Football Content Awards 2020

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

107 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is Klopp giving Salah a game this evening a sign that he may rest him against Fulham with one on the pivotal game against Spurs in gw 13?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Nah I think Salah plays both.

      Open Controls
      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        I don't know about that Camzy,Liverpool should have more than enough to win those games without Mo.

        If i was Klopp i would want him 100% for that Spurs game seen as it is the most important game they will play so far in the league and would be taking no chances.

        Maybe give the lad around 60min in this game and give him a run out at the end of the game against Fulham.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Nah. Momentum is also a thing. And Salah is also the only left-footer among the front 4 they have. He balances the side nicely so it makes sense to play him when he's fit.

          Open Controls
        2. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          The question is whether post-Covid Salah currently needs more rest or more match rhythm (as Pep would say) to be 100% for Spurs.

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I don't think Covid would have affected him much.

            Water of a ducks back for a young athlete like Salah.

            Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      No Salah just keeps playing, he be subbed off in this one

      Open Controls
    3. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      *one eye on

      Open Controls
    4. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just for fitness I’d say, get brought off and starts versus Fulham. He’s already scored now, Klopp will wanna keep him sharp for Spurs I’d imagine and keep his confidence up against Fulham

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Yeah agreed

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          +1

          Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Salah!

    Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Salah warming up for Fulham

    Open Controls
    1. Harn1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      *Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Take it you don't have him and not (c) him, goodbye season for you

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          W

          Open Controls
        2. Harn1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Correct, doubt it as his EO won't be that high at the higher ranks. No Kane or Son is more of a threat.

          Open Controls
      2. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Why on earth would Klopp make him go rusty for Spurs game, the Fulham game will be used to give him a 60 minute run out at least to keep goals and confidence up. Easiest captain choice ever this GW

        Open Controls
        1. Harn1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          He comes on around the 65th minute for Jota IMO.

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yeah - I'm leaning that way, too. Jota off at around half-time or 60 mins today for Mane/Firmino. Jota starts v Fulham, Salah comes on for 30-40 mins (if Liverpool looking comfortable). No need risking injury for an extended time with the Spurs game potentially being pivotal to the season results.

            Open Controls
  4. TheLord
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which option guys from GW 14

    A) Reece James (douple up with Chilwell)
    B) Dias
    C) Liverpool def (Robbo or TAA)

    A and B would mean more money to upgrade elsewhere obviously

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      A all the way

      Open Controls
  5. Turbo Timo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Cmon, sub Salah off, it's been too long

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      this

      Open Controls
  6. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anyone who was planning on bringing Salah in tempted by Mane instead?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Salah is just better long term no matter what happens v Fulham

      Open Controls
      1. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Agree. But some people are planning on swapping big hitters in and out around captaincy, which changes things somewhat as you become more concerned about individual gameweeks.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          Bad strategy imo

          Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Salah is just like a Duracell battery never runs out of juice

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Dunno what Duracell batteries you use, but mine run out quite quickly and often.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Stop buying them from the pound shop haha 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Maybe means the special Duracell batteries that the military uses. Either way, he does go on and on and on, super fit.

        Open Controls
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      The lad has a great engine in him alright but i have seen him showing the signs of wear at the end of some seasons.

      Kinda player that even if he was carrying a niggle he would grit his teeth and try and play through the pain barrier.

      Open Controls
  8. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Lol

    Open Controls
  9. komodosam
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Salah will come off halftime. Klopp is just mixing things up. Jota will be on the bench for the Fulham game.

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      that would be so great

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I've got both players but going to keep Jota on the bench and play Bamford in his place.

        Open Controls
    2. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would have thought Jota would have been the least likely to play against Spurs, in which case it wouldn't make sense to rest him against Fulham.

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        just now

        He won't get rested against Fulham. He will come on in the 66th minute for Firmino.

        Open Controls
    3. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      He could play all 4 v Fulham and just go after the goal average...

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Unlikely now that he has started Jota who will probably play the whole game.

        Open Controls
        1. komodosam
          • 1 Year
          just now

          (the whole CL game that is)

          Open Controls
    4. Wirbelwind
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      That's my fear. Hope Jota goes off at half-time, as a Jota and non-Salah owner.

      If it's the opposite, I think I may veer into -8 madness to get Salah in.

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah, if Jota comes off halftime then there is a very good chance he will start against Fulham. I will be shocked if he does come off halftime though.

        Open Controls
  10. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    How many minutes does Salah have to play tonight to put you off captaining?

    For me over 75 mins

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      For most it was 1 lol

      Open Controls
    2. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      The full 90, even then he’ll start against Fulham

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        yeah because Klop will captain him in FPL

        Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      62'

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      He could play 90 and I'm still capping this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. OBAMA
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Surely he's getting rested if he plays 90

        Open Controls
      2. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        andwhy? very risky considering spurs next up.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          He'll still start. They don't' have anyone that replaces him well. He's the only left footer among the forwards. Jota is good but he's not Salah.

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            I really hope so. For the first time this season, I thought Sterling to Salah is the easiest transfer of the GW and now even that is in doubt.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              It is the easiest transfer of the season. I did it already and it will be fine as long as Salah gets through this game uninjured.

              Open Controls
    5. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      60 min would be the ideal amount of time for him to play.

      90min is a worry. Partly because he could be rested but also because if he *does* play against Fulham you'd expect him to be the first attacker subbed if they're winning.

      We'd have to see if Klopp says anything too though.

      Open Controls
  11. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Klopp has lost the plot

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      ?

      Open Controls
  12. OBAMA
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    bruno + jota -> salah + soucek (-4) ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  13. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Neco Williams has a chance to start vs Fulham now?

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      TAA coming back so its not a salah like situation at all

      Open Controls
  14. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Neymar is on a tear

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      UCL fantasy captain get in haha

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Neymar(C) and Mbappe!!

        Open Controls
  15. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jota is worrying as a starter this weekend, isn't he? What if he's subbed early?

    Open Controls
    1. Wirbelwind
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Jota plays 90 and Salah is subbed off pre-60, I would assume it'll be Salah/Mane/Firmino for the week-end. But I'm not an expert.

      Open Controls
      1. acidicleo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Anyway mane and firmino will start..

        Open Controls
      2. Fake Prince
          just now

          you are totally right and I am an expert.

          Open Controls
      3. acidicleo
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I am keeping anyway...

        Open Controls
    2. Jdpz
        18 mins ago

        Jota+Kane > Salah+Welbeck?

        Open Controls
        1. OBAMA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          no keep kane

          Open Controls
      • Messien19
          18 mins ago

          Who's everyone got as the best mid for 6.1 or under? Finally moving Pereira out.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Neto or Raphinha

            Open Controls
            1. Messien19
                just now

                Hadn't really thought of Raphinha, good shout.

                Open Controls
            2. Fake Prince
                8 mins ago

                its only been 1/3 of the season and you are Pereira out?

                Open Controls
                1. Messien19
                    just now

                    Hasn't done anything since GW3, just had too many other holes to fill with transfers until now.

                    Open Controls
                2. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I’ve got Soucek to get other players in (poor TV) but I’ve been looking at JWP, Barkley, Harrison)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Messien19
                      just now

                      Wanted JWP but missed the price jump and now he's out of budget unfortunately.

                      Open Controls
                  2. ClassiX
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Raphina a really good punt, IMO

                    Open Controls
                3. acidicleo
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Klopp can start Salah and Jota and several first team players in a dead rubber that too away from home!!!

                  Sir please dont moan about fixture congestion now!!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    so many games coming up, very surprised to see salah starting

                    Open Controls
                    1. acidicleo
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      And he plays kids in darling cup and even fa cup...
                      Really shocking team selection!!

                      Open Controls
                4. Vertigo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Perhaps I'm judging this the wrong way, but looking ahead over the next 27 games I can genuinely only count four fixtures in which I'd give KDB the armband over Salah, Bruno or Kane/Son:

                  GW13: WBA
                  GW19: CRY
                  GW21: SHU
                  GW31: LEE

                  I'd hand it to Salah 7 times, Bruno 10 and Kane/Son 6.

                  At a push I'd choose Son over Kane over those two, so would struggle to justify keeping the latter over the likes of DCL as someone I'll never captain.

                  Factor in KDB's price, Pep Roulette and the uncertainty over City's forward line and I'm just not sure, realisticaly, he's as essential as he's being made out.

                  Maybe an excuse to do the hokey-cokey between GWs 18-22 with Son, but that's really it.

                  Open Controls
                5. fc_skrald
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  nice to see Salah on the field - his form should soon be back to 100 %.

                  Open Controls
                6. boogle
                  • 7 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Guaita > Leno for free? Palace not kept clean sheets with decents fixturea and Arsenal have a good run coming.. Or someone else up to 5?

                  Open Controls
                7. ClassiX
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  So, any thoughts welcome on my transfer options this week (current front 7 are KDB, Bruno, Son,Jota, DCL, Bam, Vardy (0.8m ITB))
                  a) KDB to Salah (c) (v Ful)
                  b) Vardy to Kane (c) (v CP)
                  c) Bruno to Salah (c), Vardy to Ings (-4)
                  c) Hold and roll FT

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I am doing A

                    Open Controls
                8. Wirbelwind
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  I'm going to await the LFC game, but just to mentally prepare a bit

                  A) Jota/Vardy/Justin -> Salah/Bamford/3.9 (Williams) for a -8
                  B) Jota/Vardy/Bellerin -> Salah/Bamford/Lewis for a -8
                  C) None of this madness, hold for a week, pray to the Gods
                  D) Grealish/Vardy -> Salah/Wellbeck for a -4

                  Leaning toward C or B. Justin needs replacement long-term though.

                  Open Controls
                  1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
                    • 10 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    With Salah playing tonight am not getting him in. He's now a captains risk.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wirbelwind
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      true. If he's subbed at half-time I wouldn't worry about it, in case of full 90 -- definitely doing C and holding

                      Open Controls
                      1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        I wouldn't with the hits as well. it's just too much of a risk now. I will join you behind the couch for Fulham.

                        Open Controls
                  2. AnfieldLad
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I’m in a similar position. I’m on either KDB -> Salah or a -8, or no Salah. I think him starting tonight is making me lean towards going without

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wirbelwind
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      yeah. I'd rather not get KDB, Bruno or Son out - not until they give a reason to transfer out.

                      Open Controls
                9. OBAMA
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  bruno + jota -> salah + soucek (-4) ??

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wirbelwind
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    I don't think Bruno has given cause to transfer out yet, those penalties will keep coming in.

                    Open Controls
                10. TomSaints
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Urgh why Is Salah playing this meaningless game!?

                  Open Controls
                11. Jdpz
                    6 mins ago

                    a) Kane+Jota > Welbeck+Salah
                    b) Kane+Taylor > Ings+Robertson

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Is Kane your only makeweight?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jdpz
                          3 mins ago

                          McCarthy Nyland
                          Konsa Chilwell Taylor Tierney Justin
                          KDB Son Bruno Jota Bissouma
                          Kane DCL Bamford
                          0.5m itb., 2 free transfers

                          Open Controls
                          1. Slitherene
                            • 2 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            A

                            Open Controls
                          2. Camzy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            A I guess... Selling Jota for the Fulham game doesn't make that much sense though.

                            Open Controls
                    2. Sonaldo
                        6 mins ago

                        I think salah will play vs fulham
                        He just needs minutes tonight to be i optimal condition after covid (like harfetz yesterday)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jdpz
                            2 mins ago

                            I think if he comes out for the second half tonight, against Fulham won't play from the first minute.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Top Lad Dakes.
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              based on?

                              Open Controls
                            2. Trophé Mourinho
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              he isnt going to get subebd at half time, espically not at 0-1, will be in the 60's when he gets subbed. Jota will stay on, maybe Mane comes on for Salah

                              Open Controls
                        2. Slitherene
                          • 2 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Bench which ONE?

                          A) Justin (BHA)
                          B) Lascelles (WBA)
                          C) Ayling (WHU)

                          Open Controls
                          1. Camzy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            Ayling. He's playing CB. West Ham are also decent attacking.

                            Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.