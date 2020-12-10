Who are the best Aston Villa players to sign for appealing festive fixtures?

Aston Villa players are back on the Fantasy Premier League radar following a Blank Gameweek 18 and this weekend’s Saturday lunch-time trip to Wolves.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Dean Smith’s men have looked threatening this season, with four wins in a row between Gameweeks 2 and 5 as well as a 3-0 victory at Arsenal in Gameweek 8.

The festive fixtures look good for Villa and they will be getting plenty of rest this Christmas too. Gameweek 12 opponents Wolves crumbled in the absence of Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m) at Anfield while matches against Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace come between then and Gameweek 15.

We asked the Scout Academy which options they believe can offer Fantasy managers the best deal…

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez

With such mouth-watering fixtures on the horizon for Villa, it is hard not to be excited about so many of their budget friendly assets. The injury to Ross Barkley (£5.9m) is a concern that potentially could have a negative impact on both Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) although they both threatened against West Ham – and the central midfielder could end up missing fewer games because of the visit of Newcastle being suspended. Here at Americans Talk FPL, we’ve both decided to invest heavily in Villa for this stretch of matches, with our focus primarily on the attacking side. Jason has gone all in with a triple-up, taking Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m), Grealish and Watkins. Beraht has opted for a double-up with Martínez and Grealish, avoiding putting too many eggs in one basket. While neither of us are entirely comfortable with Martínez after Villa have gotten a bit leaky in the past few matches, the upcoming fixtures are kind enough that we’ll hold him in the hopes that they can tighten things back up and, at the very least, make some saves. Americans Talk FPL

Aston Villa’s Matt Targett

Aston Villa have had an impressive start to the season but their superb opening form is still somewhat absent at present. I own Watkins due to his attractive price point and potential for large hauls like we saw against Liverpool. But it did make for painful viewing in Gameweek 10. Grealish is the talisman and creates plenty of opportunities on Villa’s day, but with the number of alternative FPL midfielders it’s hard to choose Grealish over Son Heung-min (£9.6m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m), Diogo Jota (£7.0m) or Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) in my view. Their run of fixtures through December are extremely appealing and defensively there are some attractive picks through the festivities, although if I were to choose, I’d invest more going forward. Tyrone Mings (£5.3m) has been solid at the back and causes havoc in his opposition’s penalty box with two goals to his name already – but a more affordable defensive differential could be Matt Targett (£4.5m). With nearly £1.0m extra in savings between Targett and Mings, the clean sheets could still come in for Targett whilst giving yourself a little extra to reinforce any other areas of concern in your FPL squads. iTD’s Villa picks over Christmas would be Watkins and Targett. FPL In The Dugout

Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring against Arsenal

After Villa’s great start to the season, I have currently invested in two Villa options, Martínez and Barkley. While I have no fear that Villa’s backline will continue to offer value for money (Martinez and Targett in particular), I think Barkley’s current injury could be a big blow for Villa, specifically Grealish owners. There’s no doubt that Barkley brought an attacking threat to Villa’s midfield that forced teams to divide their defensive attention a little more evenly. FPL Hangover Podcast

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

Aston Villa ended Gameweek 8 on a high note after they managed to beat Arsenal right before the International Break. Since then the Villans have lost their last two games in a row. At the moment I have two players from Aston Villa in Grealish and Targett although Barkley’s injury has put me off the latter somewhat. Considering his price, three are only three other options I would consider: Jota, Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m). But it is hard to overlook the fact that Grealish is more nailed-on to start than nearly all of those players. Fantasy Football Academy

Aston Villa is a team with plenty of question marks hanging over it. Who will take the next penalty? – The two in six penalty record for Ollie Watkins was widely reported in the aftermath of his miss against West Ham in Gameweek 10. It is hard to imagine he’d be the one to step up to take the next spot-kick. With Barkley still out and Conor Hourihane (£6.0m) not a guaranteed starter, it’s difficult to predict. Of course, there’s over 42% of managers who would like it to be their man Jack. When will Ross Barkley be fit again? – Villa haven’t looked quite as potent offensively without Barkley in the line-up. However, one positive thing to note is that in his absence on Monday night, Villa’s adjusted formation appeared to afford more space for the full-backs down each flank. Check the heat-maps in the Premium Members Area for exact data, but Matty Cash (£5.0m) and Targett certainly passed the eye test against West Ham. Had Watkins not been offside by the length of a thread on his shirt sleeve, Targett would have matched Cash’s assist on the night. Even if the injury to Barkley is as minimal as reported, these muscular injuries always take time to get back up to speed. In the meantime, the full-backs could provide a good source of value given the change of tactics for Aston Villa. FPL Talking Points

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins

The Villains’ purple patch appears to be turning a shade of red, with three losses in their last four matches. Local Wiltshire lad Mings seems to be no longer organising that defence as well as earlier in the season, letting three goals slip against Leeds and conceding four to Southampton. Villa fans will be hoping that they can stop the rot, with a 3-0 win at Arsenal showing promising signs that their rags to riches story could be true. Whilst there may be no “Oliver Twist” in their side, they do have their own Oliver Watkins, and when it comes to goals he frequently says “Please Sir Can I Have Some More?”. FPL Chip Chat

Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Martinez

In my opinion, Grealish is the only Aston Villa asset that can be trusted. He is their talisman and could be on penalties following Watkins’ latest miss from the spot. That said, the former Brentford man has been very unlucky last couple of Gameweeks but is getting chances and looks like good value. He seems like a classic, “don’t buy if you don’t have him, but don’t sell him if you have him”. I have the Aston Villa triple up of Martínez, Watkins and Grealish. The latter is an easy hold but the other two seems like sub-optimal assets. Thankfully, it is not a big problem that needs to be addressed immediately. Aston Villa have been unlucky to not score more goals recently and also unlucky to concede as many as they have. If you have no other fires to put out then maybe I would suggest to look out for a better goalkeeper or make a sideway transfer from Watkins to Wilson/Antonio. Even though I start seeing Martinez as a problem it would take a lot for me to make a goalkeeper transfer at this point. Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) looks like the best keeper in the best defence but most of us already have Chelsea defensive assets and their schedule isn’t the greatest either. FPL Gents

Ross Barkley leaves the pitch following an injury

No team has surprised more this season than Aston Villa. Carrying on from the form they displayed in Project Restart, they have built on a solid defensive performance and added a bit more consistency and goal threat, which has left managers with the question of how heavy to invest in them. Currently, I have (inadvertently) gone with the triple-up. I use the term ‘inadvertently’ because I have Ørjan Nyland (£4.0m) as my back-up keeper along with Grealish and Watkins. In a season with so many premium midfielders to choose from, Grealish offers amazing value, reliability, and impact for his price, and, at the same time enabling funds to be used elsewhere. While the consistently maybe hasn’t been on display every single gameweek, we’ve seen that when Grealish is on form, he carries Villa along with him. FPL Side Net

Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins celebrate

I currently have two Aston Villa players (Martínez and Grealish) although I have slight reservations about both. Their goalkeeper has been an excellent signing, both for Villa and for my team, but if their form was to deteriorate (there have been a few hints that this could be the case), or Tom Heaton (£4.5m) forces his way back into the side, then a switch to Alex McCarthy (£4.6m) at Southampton looks like a no-brainer at a similar price point. As for Grealish, the loss of Barkley against Brighton definitely impacted his performance and output although he still scored at West Ham. FPL Shake n Bake

