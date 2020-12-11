15
Dugout Discussion December 11

Bielsa honours Leeds line-up reveal as Benrahma earns first start for West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa has stuck true to his word with Leeds United’s line-up for a Gameweek 12 meeting with West Ham United.

The Whites’ manager revealed his starting XI on Wednesday during his pre-match press conference, endearing himself to Fantasy Premier League managers once again.

It means Patrick Bamford (£6.2m) starts up-front in search of his ninth Premier League goal of the season, supported by Rodrigo (£5.7m) and Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) in central midfield.

Jack Harrison (£5.4m) and Raphinha (£5.4m) provide the width while Luke Ayling (£4.5m) fills in at centre-back with Robin Koch (£4.5m) and Diego Llorente (£4.4m) out injured.

That sees Stuart Dallas (£4.6m) shift to right-back and allows Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) to keep his place in the team, filling in at left-back.

West Ham have absentees of their own, namely Michail Antonio (£6.2m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m).

That has forced David Moyes to ditch his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation in order to play Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m) at left-back in a back-four, joined there by Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m), Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m).

Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) finally gets his first Premier League start for West Ham having already registered two assists in just 79 minutes-worth of substitute appearances. He features on the left-hand side of attacking midfield while Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) join him in support of centre-forward Sebastien Haller (£6.1m).

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas; K Phillips; Harrison, Rodrigo, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

