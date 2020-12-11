167
Scout Betting December 11

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Inspired by our love of FPL and the occasional flutter, we’re once again selecting a few sensibly staked punts on the Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend.

The full-time result odds for the Gameweek 12 matches are:

PAYING THE PENALTY

Graham Potter brought us news this week that Pascal Gross has toppled Neal Maupay from the top of the Brighton and Hove Albion penalty-taking pecking order, with the German having scored spot-kicks in back-to-back Gameweeks in his team-mate’s absence.

And we all know who is first in line from 12 yards at Leicester City: Jamie Vardy has taken more penalties than any other Premier League player this season, with five of his nine goals coming from the spot.

Why do we tell you this? Well, Leicester and Brighton meet at the King Power Stadium this weekend, and the portents are positive for more of the same.

No club has been involved in more spot-kick decisions than Brighton this season, with ten penalties – five for, five against – being awarded in their 11 top-flight fixtures so far.

While no team has given away more penalty-kicks than Albion, no team has been awarded more than Brendan Rodgers’ side: there have been eight in total, with Youri Tielemans also chipping in with a couple when Vardy has been off the field.

A penalty to be awarded in this match is 11/8 with bet365.

And, in case you were wondering after Potter’s declaration that Gross is his go-to, most trustworthy guy from 12 yards, Brighton to miss a penalty is 20/1.

Backing each of the first-choice penalty-takers to be the first goalscorer is another route to explore, of course, with Vardy at 3/1 and Gross at 17/2.

And don’t forget bet365’s each way first goalscorer offer, too, which gives you the security of knowing that a return is still possible even if another player pops up with the first goal.

Each Way First Goalscorers

Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match.

If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

BLUNT BLADES

Southampton have scored exactly two goals in all five of their home games this season and their attack is further boosted by the return of Danny Ings from injury, with the talismanic striker looking as sharp as ever and back on the scoresheet in the win over Brighton last Monday.

The omens are good for their fixture against Sheffield United this weekend, with the Blades still without a clean sheet (or a win) after 11 games of the season.

Not that Chris Wilder’s side get turned over that often: on only one occasion have they shipped more than two goals in a game this season.

With Sheffield United being the joint-lowest-scoring team in the division (five goals in 11 matches), 2-0 Saints looks to be the par score here – and bet365 will give you 15/2 on that happening at St Mary’s.

Tipping up Jannik Vestergaard to score seems like the laziest example of chasing last week’s returns but there is some logic there, as Chris Wilder’s side have allowed the most headed chances and opportunities to be created from set plays in 2020/21.

The big Dane is 20/1 to bag the first goal on the south coast this weekend.

And if you fancy the in-form James Ward-Prowse to strut his stuff against Wilder’s troops, it’s 18/1 for the first goal method to be a free-kick.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer

Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner.

Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

CLEANING UP

And while we’re on the subject of the blunt Blades, all three of the sides currently in the relegation zone are away from home this weekend.

As it happens, they’re also the three clubs who have scored the fewest goals this season.

Backing an Arsenal, Newcastle United and Southampton clean sheet treble returns just over 11/1 with bet365, should you think the Premier League whipping boys will draw a blank again in Gameweek 12.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

OLE TO PIP PEP?

Manchester United are a difficult team to fathom, capable of a superb display one week and an abject one the next.

Big games do (mostly) seem to bring the best out of the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, mind, especially their local derbies.

United won both Premier League meetings with Manchester City last season and beat City in their own backyard in the EFL Cup semi-final, admittedly having lost the home leg first.

Of all managers to have faced Pep Guardiola at least four times in all competitions, Solskjaer has the highest win rate against the Spaniard (60%).

What price on another United victory? Well, we’ll tell you: bet365 are offering enhanced match odds of 4.450 on a home win this weekend.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12

  1. Blush Response
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Back to the betting content, brill.

    Get stuffed Bet365.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      What's wrong with betting exactly? It's a fun hobby for most. It also meshes with FPL very well. You don't ban alchohol because a few people are alcoholics...

      1. Blush Response
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Plenty. Fixed odds betting terminals and online casinos are my biggest issue and sports betting can be a gateway to both.

        I don't want gambling banned, but I think advertising and the types of games available should be reduced. I just feel its sad that FFS doesn't want to break from the football clubs and broadcasters and is happy to take money from this toxic industry.

      2. F_Ivanovic
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Nothing wrong with betting but the ethics of most betting companies leaves something to be desired. Sports betting is generally fine but fruit machines + betting on virtual races is very much on the questionable side for me.

        1. Blush Response
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Yep this is my issue. They have no ethics.

  2. Lucky Z
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Does it makes sense to captain Son in order not to gamble with Salah?

    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Yes, I am going for a same thing

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Would still take the risk and c Salah

    3. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Captain Salah is not a gamble.

      Not captain Salah may be.

  3. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I have 14 playing players, narrowed down some options - which 3 to bench?

    1. Ayling
    2. Mahrez
    3. Podence
    4. DCL
    5. Watkins
    6. Justin
    7. Lamptey

    1. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      7, 6, 3/4

      1. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Chers, I have 7 and 6 on the bench at the moment. Feels wrong to bench DCL but that's probably just FOMO rather than common sense. I have 5 on the bech ATM.

        Appreciate our response, thank you.

        1. Hadebayor Mum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          *your

  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Best Liverpool MF to double up with Jota for the next few GWs

    Mane
    Salah

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Salah has shown more consistant form

    2. Krafty Werks
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Obv Mane / Salah if you can afford?!! I have bought both in + Robbo on a wildcard on Fanteam.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Mane more likely to starts vs Fulham and then following week has Palace who he has scored against in each of his last 6 games

      1. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Pizza this weekend Miguel? I can finally go to Kingfield to watch Woking so that's me sorted.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yup - firing up the pizza oven for the Chelsea game Saturday night. Cheers for reminding me, need to get some fresh basil and some tinned tomatoes today.

          Chorizo, goats cheese and caramelised onion is my current fave topping.

    4. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Mo. Same price, takes pens, more creative

    5. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Mane may have more playing time than Salah in this week.

      But, you should still get Salah in.

  5. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Would really appreciate some help please:

    Martinez
    Robertson Chilwell Cancelo Dallas
    Fernandes Son KDB Grealish
    DCL Bamford

    Forster Foden Brewster Ferguson

    1 FT, 1.9 itb

    As a way to get Salah in...
    How’s this for a plan with fixtures in mind:

    GW12: Fernandes >> Salah
    GW13: Son Foden >> Soucek Fernandes

    Thoughts?

    Thanks.

  6. B Sharp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Good morning fellow sports fans.
    Help required if possible.

    Competitive draft league on official FPL. Currently hold Jota but I'm set on Raphina. Would you let Jota go for the reliability of Raphina starting or is it a risk too big to undertake letting an in form player leave to be picked up by players beneath me in the table. Bon apetite

  7. zalar88
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hi

    Should I play Jota or Bamford ???
    Thanks

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bamford, certain starter

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bamford

    3. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      bench someone else!

    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Bamford is my captain and Jota is too good to bench

  8. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Salah coming on for the last 20 minutes would be nightmare and it feels like its very possible

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just doesn't make sense why the UCL game in midweek wasn't used to rest him. Maybe he just doesn't need it after the Covid absence.

      1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Klopp said post match that he had been planning to take him off and that Mo said he was fine so stayed on.

        He hasn't been quite up to speed after COVID as he missed out on training. It was hardly an intense match. He will almost definitely start at the weekend.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not very possible

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Of course it's possible. But what if Salah starts and plays the full 90 and gets a hat-trick.

      Will you not kick yourself way more if you missed out on that?

      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        are you getting salah?

        1. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          this is the kind of post i hate. (Copy from someone)

          Is it relevant?

      2. Salan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Good say. It's a simple logic.

    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      he'll play 60 mins and come off after his hat-trick.

  9. Corn Eto'o
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    A) Neto & DCL
    B) Bamford & Zaha

    HELP!

    1. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  10. Michelle Davin
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Maybe salah needed more gametime to get more fit ,that could also be a possibility..

  11. youzef
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Justin Chillwell Aurier
    Son Salah Jota Ward-Prowse
    DCL Vardy Watkins
    Bench: Ryan Mahrez Cancelo Mitchell

    Good to go, got 1 FT.

    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No transfer needed, not sure I'd play Ward-Prowse over Mahrez though.

  12. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Wilson owners, simply just play and hope he’s not one of the many missing?
    Soucek first sub

    1. MMN
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I was told he is confirmed fit by a few on here.

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Good stuff

    2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He was pictured in training earlier in the week

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. Lali D
        just now

        yep, he's fit

    4. jth
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Do we know if Jamal Lewis is fit this weekend? Thinking of bringing him in.

    5. Weerman
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Ziyech has to gon 1FT

      a) Ziyech -> Son for free (have no Spurs)
      b) Ziyech + Vardy -> Salah(c) + Bamford -4 (Have no Liverpool attack)

      1. tibollom
        • 4 Years
        just now

        a

    6. MMN
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Vardy or KDB captain? (and why)

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        KDB - VArdy hasn't been great at home this season. Wouldn't be surprised if an improving Brighton sneak a win

    7. Right In The Stanchion
        53 mins ago

        Best chance of CS??

        Martinez (wolves away)
        Johnstone (depleted Newcastle away)

        Or Kelleher (Fulham away) bought with FT

        Need some GK points this week.

        1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          How many keepers have you got?

          1. John Nerdelbaum
            • 8 Years
            46 mins ago

            season keepers?

          2. Right In The Stanchion
              41 mins ago

              can you read son??

          3. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            51 mins ago

            Johnstone - don't use a FT to get Kelleher

          4. LSK
            • 2 Years
            49 mins ago

            Johnstone

        2. Totti
          • 4 Years
          51 mins ago

          who to play?

          A) coufal
          B) Lamtey

          1. Johnny 8
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            A

        3. LSK
          • 2 Years
          50 mins ago

          Who to captain?
          A) KDB
          B) Son
          C) Kane

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            C

        4. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          Johnstone
          Chilwell Lamptey Coufal
          KDB Fernandes Foden Jota
          Kane Vardy DCL

          Steer Taylor Mitchell Alzate
          0.6m 1FT

          A) Fernandes & Foden to Salah & Coufal -4
          B) Vardy & Foden to Brewster & Salah -4
          C) Foden to Bowen

          Really stuck. B) feels wrong as gives me another non player that i really can't afford. A) feels wrong considering Fernandes is a great captaincy shout next week.

          But not having Salah is scary.

        5. ZAWAd25
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          DCL > Wilson? Yay or nay

          Selling price is 7.5m

          Open Controls
          1. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            West Brom will beat Newcastle tomorrow so I'd hold that transfer.

          2. OptimusBlack
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Yaay

        6. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          So, Salah to start on the bench and only be brought on if required or for 15 minutes exercise.. Is that the general consensus?

          1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            nope, he should start

          2. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            there is no consensus.

            my view is he is likely to start and play 60, for what it is worth.

          3. LSK
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            I think most think he’ll play with a slight possibility of him being rested. Still more likely to play than not to play, but a rest won’t be as surprising as in other weeks.

            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              26 mins ago

              a good summary

        7. trafalgarlaw
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          McCarthy
          Justin Konsa Ayling
          Ziyech KDB Bruno Son
          DCL Vardy Bamford

          Nyland Cancelo Bissouma Mitchell

          A. Ziyech, Vardy -> Salah, Wilson (-4)
          B. Ziyech -> Jota
          C. Ziyech -> Grealish
          D. Ziyech -> Neto/Zaha/other

          1. Blush Response
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            I think C. is the most sensible move. Midfield of KDB Bruno Son Grealish is really nice.

            Open Controls
            1. trafalgarlaw
              • 1 Year
              just now

              no cover from liverpool ?

        8. JenkoJunko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          44 mins ago

          Squad: 2FTs 1.0ITB
          Mcarthy
          Chilwell Cresswell Lamptey
          KDB Bruno Ziyech Grealish
          DCL Bam Vardy

          Forster / Bissouma / Kilman / Neco

          A. Ziyech / Vardy / DCL to Salah / Ings / Giroud or Wilson -4
          B. Ziyech / Vardy / DCL to Salah / Werner / Welbeck -4
          C. Ziyech / Vardy / Kilman to Salah / Wilson or Giroud / KWP -4

          Thanks and GL all

        9. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Bench one please:
          a)James
          b)Coufal
          c)Pva
          d)Targett

