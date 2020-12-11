The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

Inspired by our love of FPL and the occasional flutter, we’re once again selecting a few sensibly staked punts on the Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend.

PAYING THE PENALTY

Graham Potter brought us news this week that Pascal Gross has toppled Neal Maupay from the top of the Brighton and Hove Albion penalty-taking pecking order, with the German having scored spot-kicks in back-to-back Gameweeks in his team-mate’s absence.

And we all know who is first in line from 12 yards at Leicester City: Jamie Vardy has taken more penalties than any other Premier League player this season, with five of his nine goals coming from the spot.

Why do we tell you this? Well, Leicester and Brighton meet at the King Power Stadium this weekend, and the portents are positive for more of the same.

No club has been involved in more spot-kick decisions than Brighton this season, with ten penalties – five for, five against – being awarded in their 11 top-flight fixtures so far.

While no team has given away more penalty-kicks than Albion, no team has been awarded more than Brendan Rodgers’ side: there have been eight in total, with Youri Tielemans also chipping in with a couple when Vardy has been off the field.

And, in case you were wondering after Potter’s declaration that Gross is his go-to, most trustworthy guy from 12 yards, Brighton to miss a penalty is 20/1.

Backing each of the first-choice penalty-takers to be the first goalscorer is another route to explore, of course, with Vardy at 3/1 and Gross at 17/2.

BLUNT BLADES

Southampton have scored exactly two goals in all five of their home games this season and their attack is further boosted by the return of Danny Ings from injury, with the talismanic striker looking as sharp as ever and back on the scoresheet in the win over Brighton last Monday.

The omens are good for their fixture against Sheffield United this weekend, with the Blades still without a clean sheet (or a win) after 11 games of the season.

Not that Chris Wilder’s side get turned over that often: on only one occasion have they shipped more than two goals in a game this season.

With Sheffield United being the joint-lowest-scoring team in the division (five goals in 11 matches), 2-0 Saints looks to be the par score here – and bet365 will give you 15/2 on that happening at St Mary’s.

Tipping up Jannik Vestergaard to score seems like the laziest example of chasing last week’s returns but there is some logic there, as Chris Wilder’s side have allowed the most headed chances and opportunities to be created from set plays in 2020/21.

The big Dane is 20/1 to bag the first goal on the south coast this weekend.

And if you fancy the in-form James Ward-Prowse to strut his stuff against Wilder’s troops, it’s 18/1 for the first goal method to be a free-kick.

CLEANING UP

And while we’re on the subject of the blunt Blades, all three of the sides currently in the relegation zone are away from home this weekend.

As it happens, they’re also the three clubs who have scored the fewest goals this season.

Backing an Arsenal, Newcastle United and Southampton clean sheet treble returns just over 11/1 with bet365, should you think the Premier League whipping boys will draw a blank again in Gameweek 12.

OLE TO PIP PEP?

Manchester United are a difficult team to fathom, capable of a superb display one week and an abject one the next.

Big games do (mostly) seem to bring the best out of the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, mind, especially their local derbies.

United won both Premier League meetings with Manchester City last season and beat City in their own backyard in the EFL Cup semi-final, admittedly having lost the home leg first.

Of all managers to have faced Pep Guardiola at least four times in all competitions, Solskjaer has the highest win rate against the Spaniard (60%).

What price on another United victory? Well, we’ll tell you: bet365 are offering enhanced match odds of 4.450 on a home win this weekend.

