The Fantasy Forgotten Gameweek 11

In this article, I’d like to highlight some of the players who performed well and bagged points in the last gameweek but who fell under the radar – call them the “Fantasy Forgotten.”

A “Fantasy Forgotten” is different than a differential in that the particular player may be heavily owned but was not covered or forgotten by the “experts” in the FPL community “bubble.”

I am not denigrating any person or any FPL site in this article as I have been guilty of forgetting or dismissing many of the players below myself. Please do leave your comments and tell me what you think. Alternatively you can reach me on Twitter @FPL_Fetish.

Without further ado, here’s the list:

Joel Matip (£5.4m)

We all cried fire when news broke that Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) had suffered a long term injury. Our pessimism with the Liverpool defence only increased when Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) received a hamstring injury.

And when the mighty Brighton got a goal and wiped out Liverpool’s clean sheet, we were as sure as ever that Liverpool’s defence was a no-go area.

But, after their 4-0 taming of Wolves, we should expect the Liverpool assets to become fashionable again.

Andy Robertson (£7.2m) still marauds up and down the Liverpool left, Alexander-Arnold made an appearance off the bench and seems fit again, and even youngsters Neco Williams (£3.9m) and Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) impressed. The former two though are expensive Christmas gifts, the latter two may be cheaper but are not guaranteed starters.

With Van Dijk injured long-term, Matip seems the most nailed on defensive partner to Fabinho (£5.4m). Add to that his half-decent aerial ability epitomised by his goal vs Wolves, and we may have just found the most budget friendly way back into the Liverpool defence.

Serge Aurier (£5.2m)

One can be forgiven for overlooking Serge Aurier this season. The arrival of Matt Doherty (£5.8m) in the summer has increased the probability of the right-backs rotating at Spurs this season.

Looking at Aurier’s Gameweek history we see that he didn’t play from Gameweeks 1-3 (EVE-sou-NEW), hauled in Gameweek 4 vs Utd, blanked vs West Ham in Gameweek 5 and then was benched for Gameweeks 6-8 (bur-BHA-wba). He was back at it again in the last three Gameweeks with three straight clean sheets (MCI-che-ARS).

A pattern seems to be emerging: Mourinho plays Aurier in games against the “bigger” opposition (MCI-CHE-ARS-MUN) and tends to rest him vs the so-called “smaller” teams (EVE-SOU-NEW-BUR-BHA-WBA). You have been warned. Proceed with caution.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m)

We had big expectations from Crystal Palace and their relatively easy fixtures (bur-NEW-wba) and many a manger plumped for their Ivorian talisman. The party was slightly soured when it was announced that Zaha had contracted the dreaded coronavirus and would miss two plum fixtures vs Burnley and Newcastle (he’d returned in three out of his last four games prior to Palace’s nice fixture swing).

For those managers who kept the faith (including, frustratingly, the two managers above me in my mini-league!!) they were amply rewarded with a mega-haul to compensate for the last two zeros. Zaha does tend to haul against lowly opposition, so his upcoming holiday season fixtures (TOT-whu-LIV-avl-LEI) may dampen enthusiasm amongst astute FPL managers.

Christian Benteke (£5.5m)

In our search for budget sub-£6m strikers we have looked at Che Adams (£6.0m), Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), Alexander Mitrovic (£5.6m) and even the likes of Keinan Davis (£4.3m) and Karlan Grant (£5.9m). Enter into the fray Christian Benteke, another classic fantasy forgotten. His two goals were his first of the season – perhaps even his first in a century!!

Nonetheless, he is cheap and he does tend to come off the bench, missing only four out of 11 games this season. He got a brace in his first start and first full 90 minutes of the season and that should count for something.

Managers looking to free up cash to bring in Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) et al. may be convinced.

Pascal Gross (£5.8m)

Fair play to AVFC82 for calling out Gross in his differential article for the Scout this past week. He is the only person I have found on Twitter/the forums/other fantasy websites who made the shout and so Gross counts as a forgotten as far as I am concerned. He really shouldn’t be.

True, he only played a bit-part at the start of the season but since making it back into the first XI in Gameweek 7 he has scored 6-3-5-10 & 8 points to date. Not a bad return and Brighton do have an okay fixture run during the holiday season. Gross is also the nailed on penalty taker for Brighton after the recent travails of Neal Maupay (£6.2m).