Werner back on Chelsea’s left as Pulisic misses out on trip to Everton

Timo Werner (£9.5m) is back on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s attack for a Gameweek 12 trip to Everton.

That’s because Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) misses out on the fixture entirely, absent from the matchday squad – although Frank Lampard did not mention there was anything wrong with the player in his pre-match press conference.

After scoring in the 3-1 win over Leeds, Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) gets a second consecutive Premier League start, keeping Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) on the bench.

Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) dropping out of the side means Kai Havertz (£8.3m) returns to the front-three, stationed on the right-hand side.

Mason Mount (£6.8m) joins Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) in midfield while Chelsea’s defence, which has contributed eight goals and four assists this season, remains unchanged.

Carlo Ancelotti has named a somewhat patched-up side in light of recent injuries.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) takes up James Rodríguez‘s (£5.4m) spot in the front-three alongside Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) while Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) are named as the left and right wing-backs respectively.

Everton XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Holgate; Sigurdsson, Allan, Doucouré, Godfrey; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, T Silva, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Giroud, Havertz.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 12

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United

Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City

Everton v Chelsea

Southampton v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Liverpool

Arsenal v Burnley

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT