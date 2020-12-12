Werner back on Chelsea’s left as Pulisic misses out on trip to Everton

Timo Werner (£9.5m) is back on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s attack for a Gameweek 12 trip to Everton.
That’s because Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) misses out on the fixture entirely, absent from the matchday squad – although Frank Lampard did not mention there was anything wrong with the player in his pre-match press conference.
After scoring in the 3-1 win over Leeds, Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) gets a second consecutive Premier League start, keeping Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) on the bench.
Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) dropping out of the side means Kai Havertz (£8.3m) returns to the front-three, stationed on the right-hand side.
Mason Mount (£6.8m) joins Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) in midfield while Chelsea’s defence, which has contributed eight goals and four assists this season, remains unchanged.
Carlo Ancelotti has named a somewhat patched-up side in light of recent injuries.
Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) takes up James Rodríguez‘s (£5.4m) spot in the front-three alongside Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) while Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) are named as the left and right wing-backs respectively.
Everton XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Holgate; Sigurdsson, Allan, Doucouré, Godfrey; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.
Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, T Silva, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Giroud, Havertz.
Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 12
- Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United
- Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa
- Newcastle United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
- Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City
- Everton v Chelsea
- Southampton v Sheffield United
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
- Fulham v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Burnley
- Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
3 mins ago
Which move?
A) Grealish to Mahrez
B) Kilman to Dier
C) None...save transfer.