Dugout Discussion December 12

Werner back on Chelsea’s left as Pulisic misses out on trip to Everton

Timo Werner (£9.5m) is back on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s attack for a Gameweek 12 trip to Everton.

That’s because Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) misses out on the fixture entirely, absent from the matchday squad – although Frank Lampard did not mention there was anything wrong with the player in his pre-match press conference.

After scoring in the 3-1 win over Leeds, Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) gets a second consecutive Premier League start, keeping Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) on the bench.

Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) dropping out of the side means Kai Havertz (£8.3m) returns to the front-three, stationed on the right-hand side.

Mason Mount (£6.8m) joins Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) in midfield while Chelsea’s defence, which has contributed eight goals and four assists this season, remains unchanged.

Carlo Ancelotti has named a somewhat patched-up side in light of recent injuries.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) takes up James Rodríguez‘s (£5.4m) spot in the front-three alongside Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) while Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) are named as the left and right wing-backs respectively.

Everton XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Holgate; Sigurdsson, Allan, Doucouré, Godfrey; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, T Silva, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Giroud, Havertz.

  1. sandman58
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which move?
    A) Grealish to Mahrez
    B) Kilman to Dier
    C) None...save transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      just now

      C don't think Mahrez will start.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Save transfer if starting XI is solid

      Open Controls
  2. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jota to Foden for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you think Foden starts vs WBA? Yes if so.

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I think he will..

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not fancy the starting headache

      Open Controls
    4. ivantys
        just now

        Trading of traps?

        Open Controls
      • Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Foden is also crossing my mind, kinda player who will haul in it..
        Plus he is the only city I can afford apart from the Torres and im not going there

        Open Controls
    5. The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Expected minutes for sterling next week?

      Open Controls
    6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Last week my bench got 17 points. This week I’m on 15 points with Lamptey to play.

      Next week I’m planning on benching DCL, Lamptey and Vestergaard. Just saying.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Use bench boost?

        Open Controls
    7. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hoping for a full house today with a DCL blank! Coufal KDB Bruno Grealish Wilson

      Open Controls
    8. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      All the midweek games will be on Prime.

      Open Controls

