Dugout Discussion December 12

Wilson and Lewis start as Newcastle muster solid side for West Brom clash

441 Comments
Newcastle have been able to name a relatively strong side for Gameweek 12 after a surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at their training ground.

That saw their Gameweek 11 trip to Aston Villa postponed and called today’s encounter into question too.

Despite Steve Bruce’s midweek revelations that he was short on personnel, owners of Callum Wilson (£6.6m), Jamal Lewis (£4.3m) and Karl Darlow (£5.0m) can breath a sigh of relief.

They all start the Saturday afternoon meeting with West Bromwich Albion in a 4-4-2 formation.

Wilson is paired with Joelinton (£5.7m) in the front-two, with whom he shared a profitable partnership in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 10.

Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) staff the flanks while Bruce has been forced to compromise most in the defence.

Lewis and Emil Krafth (£4.3m) are at left and right-back respectively but midfielder Isaac Hayden (£4.8m) drops in at centre-back alongside Ciaran Clark (£4.5m).

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.2m), Federico Fernández (£4.8m), Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m), Fabian Schär (£4.9m) and Javier Manquillo (£4.4m) are all absent for Newcastle today although the club is yet to confirm which of these are because of self-isolation.

West Bromwich Albion look to be matching Newcastle’s formation with a 4-4-2 of their own featuring Callum Robinson (£5.5m) and Karlan Grant (£5.9m) up-front.

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Hayden, Krafth; Ritchie, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Almirón; Joelinton, Wilson.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-4-2): Johnstone; O’Shea, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Krovinovic, Sawyers, Gallagher, M Phillips; Robinson, Grant.

441 Comments
  Underdogs11
      14 mins ago

      How bad are West brom?

      Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        #JusticeForBrunt

        Open Controls
      Underdogs11
          8 mins ago

          Have no City coverage for next gameweek.

          Open Controls
          Plant Based Footballer
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Newcastle are making them look like City.

            Open Controls
      Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        How's Wilson looking?

        Open Controls
        JBG
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Think Tom Hanks is still looking for him.

          Open Controls
          Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Nice one

            Open Controls
        Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Same old. He's a poacher so doesn't need to look involved and then all of a sudden he comes away with 13 points

          Open Controls
        Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Fit

          Open Controls
        Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Got into a great position just there only Joelinton failed to tee him up for a tap in.

          Open Controls
        Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Brought him in as part of a hit, won't do anything

          Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Would appreciate some advice from some of the veterans in here.

        Switching between premiums, doing the Hokey Cokey etc. What’s your opinion/experience of doing it? Has it worked for you before? Been effective or a disaster?

        Thinking of using this approach between Salah and KdB.

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          You'll miss some premium scores.

          Open Controls
          KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah can imagine, better to pick and stick do you think?

            Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Depends on the alternative who you would play.
              Sold Bruno for Salah this GW and kept Vardy, probably need to rectify it next GW.

              Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Hate it. Never goes how you expect it to.

          Open Controls
          KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not exactly a veteran but you need a lot of luck for it to work and my experience with it hasn't been good

          Open Controls
          KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not a veteran here 😉 If you have no injuries, extra ft to burn and nothing better to do, why not?!?

          Open Controls
          KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Well I guess there's always something to do!

            Open Controls
        Jack Burton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I was thinking about it but I think transfers are valuable just pick one and stick with it I have gone KDB and no Salah because after Fulham I wouldn't have captained for a few game weeks

          Open Controls
        Pumpy Pro
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not many experienced players who know what they are doing will do it. I did think about it actually but i can't think of a time it has ever worked and it is a waste of team value

          Open Controls
        Keeptrying
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          You will also run into some -4 as injuries and suspensions to your other player will happen. Or someone loses form and other tempting options pop up.
All the while you've already committed to switching a premium.
          All the while you've already committed to switching a premium.

          Open Controls
        Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          It's a bit of a high wire act,great if it works out and things go your way.

          The thing is that if you get flags or other issues pop up in your squad then you are looking at a hit to do the hokey cokey and that will not always work out.

          If you are happy with the cover you have on your bench it's worth a try over a group of fixtures.

          Open Controls
        Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I am keeping Salah/De Bruyne but tempted to swap between Fernandes and Son.. My next move is Son to Fernandes which personally I think makes some sense..

          Open Controls
          KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks for all the input everyone, seems fairly unanimous to avoid. Happy to keep Salah anyway to be fair over KdB

            Open Controls
        Olson
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Everyone will tell you their limited experience of it or what they reckon overall is the right way to play.

          The only right answer is the best one for your own team and way forward. That might be hokey, or any other number of approaches

          Open Controls
        Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Premium players can score against anyone. Cheaper players are better with good fixtures. Therefore i prefer to move cheap players around and trust my premiums longer term.

          Open Controls
      ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Need 1 of Cancelo,Neco Williams or Riedewald to play to field 11 this week...
should be alright I guess?
        should be alright I guess?

        Open Controls
        JBG
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah but could just be a bench cameo for one of them

          Open Controls
        Donnie D
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cancelo is probably your best bet to get some minutes. I think Riedewald is back on the bench with Mili in starting XI and Trent should start tomorrow (maybe Neco on for the last 10 min or so)

          Open Controls
      Avery78
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Who scores more next game week?

        A. Vardy vs Eve (a)
        B. Son vs Liv (a)
        C. Mahrez/Jesus vs WBA (h)
        D. Werner vs Wol (a)

        Thnx

        Open Controls
        Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          C - Mahrez

          Open Controls
        Milkman Bruno
            6 mins ago

            C if they play

            Open Controls
          ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Mahrez

            Vardy is home not away otherwise I would have fancied him

            Open Controls
            Avery78
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Yeah sorry Vardy is home

              Open Controls
          tokara
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            A, everton is leaky

            Open Controls
          Donnie D
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            One of City guys if they start

            Open Controls
          Party time
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Vardy

            Open Controls
        Milkman Bruno
            10 mins ago

            Knew I should have went with Joelinton over Wilson 😉

            Open Controls
            Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Joelinton is the FPL stopped clock

              Open Controls
            TOLV TUMS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Said no one ever

              Open Controls
          Vazza
              8 mins ago

              Thoughts on Ruben Dias to bring in for a few GWs

              Open Controls
              ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Why few GW's?
                They have good fixtures for a while

                Open Controls
                Vazza
                    3 mins ago

                    I still have my wildcard which I need to use by GW16

                    Open Controls
                    ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Go for it then imo

                      Open Controls
                      Vazza
                          just now

                          Cancelo or Dias?

                          I’m going to have one non fodder on the bench in Charlie Taylor if Cancelo doesn’t play

                          Open Controls
                  Warby84
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    I think it's a very solid move

                    Open Controls
                    Vazza
                        2 mins ago

                        Thanks. Would you say Cancelo is better?

                        Open Controls
                        Warby84
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          I think Dias is nailed on, almost peps Van Dijk

                          Open Controls
                    Africa United
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Decent

                      Open Controls
                  Super Saints
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    That goal was really bad for Wilson point's

                    Open Controls
                    TOLV TUMS
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      The delay in the broadcast in the US is really something - I still haven't seen the second goal, watching a WBA corner currently

                      Open Controls
                      Africa United
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        What second goal?!

                        Open Controls
                      Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        just now

                        Open Controls
                      Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        What second goal?

                        Open Controls
                  ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Jamal Lewis on 4 YC's now, might hold me off bringing him in for now

                    Open Controls
                    Vazza
                        2 mins ago

                        That is always the danger

                        Open Controls
                      Party time
                        • 1 Year
                        1 min ago

                        Wow. Thanks for the heads-up

                        Open Controls
                      Bobby Digital
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        You'd only play him in GW14 anyhoo...

                        Open Controls
                        ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Scenes if I bring him in and he gets suspended for 14 😆

                          Open Controls
                    Rashers
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      If you had to choose:

                      A. Kane and Soucek
                      B. Son and Antonio (if fit)

                      Open Controls
                      JBG
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      Keeptrying
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        out of these combos A)

                        Although I shipped out Kane and kept Son.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Bobby Digital
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        A because Antonio is fragile

                        Open Controls
                    3. Africa United
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      A Salah + Jota. To. Sterling and Zaha
                      3-5-2

                      B Kane + Jota to Sterling and Watkins
                      3-4-3

                      Which one?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dynamic Duos
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I'm pretty sure one of them is selling Salah, if I read it right, definitely not that!

                        Open Controls
                      2. Milkman Bruno
                          1 min ago

                          Neither

                          Open Controls
                        • Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Hate both. Just sell Jota.

                          Open Controls
                        • UNDERWORLD7
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Salah out?! You kidding? Lol

                          Open Controls
                      3. Cali
                          2 mins ago

                          Thinking about Jota & DCL to Son & Wilson depending on how Everton plays.

                          That would give me a power midfield of Salah, KDB, Bruno, Son, Grealish with Bamford and Wilson up top.

                          Would you do it?

                          Defence is Chilwell, KWP, Coufal, Targett, 4.3.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Keeptrying
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Yes

                            Open Controls
                        • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          DCL = Best header of the ball in the league this season

                          Zouma = Best defender aerially in Europe this season

                          Tonight they go head-to-head (literally!)

                          Open Controls
                          1. Keeptrying
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            🙂

                            Open Controls
                          2. Vazza
                              just now

                              Haha!

                              Open Controls
                          3. Podorsky
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Is Jota definetly out

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.