FPL’s most-owned player in action as leaders Spurs take on unchanged Palace

Fantasy Premier League’s top two points scorers are in action at Selhurst Park this afternoon in the second of five matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 14:15 GMT.

Son Heung-min (£9.6m), FPL’s newly crowned most-owned player, and Harry Kane (£10.9m) have already plundered 198 points between this season and both start, as expected, in south London.

Jose Mourinho has made only one change to his line-up from the side that defeated Arsenal last weekend, with Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) replacing Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m).

Gareth Bale (£9.4m) isn’t part of the visitors’ matchday squad but Dele Alli (£7.4m) makes the bench, having been out in the cold on the domestic front since Gameweek 4.

Bale is apparently absent through illness.

The Palace team news is even more straightforward, with Roy Hodgson unsurprisingly naming the same starting XI that thrashed West Bromwich Albion in Gameweek 11.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) was sent home from training on Friday with an illness and misses out, although the budget FPL defender has only made Hodgson’s 18-man squad once since Gameweek 6 anyway.

Along with Kane and Son, Wilfried Zaha is among the top five FPL players for points per match.

The Ivory Coast international averages exactly 8.0 points per game in 2020/21, with three double-digit hauls to his name already – although all of those have come away from home.

A further 287,699 FPL managers brought Zaha into their squads ahead of Friday’s deadline and the Palace talisman is already the most-bought player of Gameweek 13, too.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyaté, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 12

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT