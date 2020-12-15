322
Metrics December 15

Fernandes looms large for top 10k FPL managers in tight Gameweek 13 captaincy

Fantasy Premier League managers will already have one eye on the end of Gameweek 13 when Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) visits Sheffield United.

Manchester United are not in action until Thursday evening when their midfield maestro shoulders the responsibility of 1.2 million captain armbands.

No asset comes into Gameweek 13 backed by that many, although among the top 10,000 managers, he plays a secondary, yet not insignificant, role.

As you can see, Fernandes was seen as the best alternative to Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) for the Gameweek 13 captaincy, backed by 28.1% at this level.

The strength of the Portuguese international’s following makes for a gap of just 4.2 percentage points compared to Manchester City’s number 17, who was chosen as skipper by 32.3% of the top 10k – and blanked in a favourable home matching against West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, at least 20% of the top 10k are expecting goals at Anfield on Sunday, despite predictions of Jose Mourinho spoiling the occasion with his big-game conservative approach.

That’s because 11.0% of these managers have captained Harry Kane (£10.9m), FPL’s highest-scoring asset with just one blank since Gameweek 2.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) has blanked just once at Anfield this season, convincing 9.1% of the top 10k to captain the Egyptian for Gameweek 13.

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) completes the top-five continuing as a niche captain at this level with 5.4% backing for the armband ahead of facing Everton.

Incredibly, De Bruyne is still something of a differential among the top 10k.

Despite coming into Gameweek 13 as the most popular captain in this rank bracket, three more players can boast higher effective ownership.

As already alluded to, Fernandes is the most significant of these, sitting in 61.1% of top 10k squads and his captaincy backing taking him to effective ownership of 89.2%

Kane (81.2%) and Son Heung-min (78.5%) remain powerful effective ownership weapons, each one at least six percentage points better off than De Bruyne in this department.

This season best-performing Fantasy managers are slowly losing patience with the Chelsea defence.

Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) came into Gameweek 12 as the top 10k’s most-fashionable defender – sat in 56% of their squads at the last deadline.

However, James Justin (£4.9m) has overtaken him for Gameweek 13, edging past by 0.01 percentage points, although Chilwell has still suffered a decrease of 5.6 percentage points of his own.

Kurt Zouma (£5.7m) and Reece James (£5.3m) also suffered mild decreases in popularity at this level, owned by 30.1% and 24.3% respectively for Gameweek 12 and just 29.7% and 23.5% after Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

For the second Gameweek in a row, the midfield is the area of biggest fluctuation, although the top-four players in this position have held onto their places in the template.

Diogo Jota‘s (£6.9m) injury sees him drop out of the top five while De Bruyne finally creeps in with 39.6% ownership.

Assessing how the top 10k made room for him in their squads is difficult considering that Salah’s ownership has stayed the same between Gameweeks 12 and 13, Son dipped from 79.9% to 77.3%, while Fernandes and Jack Grealish (£7.8m) have all increased their popularity at this level.

There has not been any sign of sacrificing funds up-front to facilitate changes in midfield either.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) suffered only a minor ownership decrease (from 72.2% to 71.1%), Kane’s has remained virtually stable and Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) became more popular, rising from 54.4% top 10k ownership to 57.6%.

Wildcards continue to fall slowly among the top 10k as another 1.2% of them pulled the trigger on a new squad for Gameweek 13.

Unsurprisingly, interest in the Triple Captain and Free Hit chips was low indeed, although there was a smattering of Bench Boost deployments.

In fact, roughly as many made use of the enhanced bench as did Wildcards this time out – an interesting decision considering recent announcements about Double Gameweek 19.

Continuing the trend of top 10k managers finally taking notice of De Bruyne, we can see that he is the most popular midfielder on Wildcarders at this level for Gameweek 13.

Only Kane was chosen more often by such managers for the midweek deadline, the general theme of these Wildcard selections clearly involving templating-up among the forwards and securing the key premium midfielders plus Grealish.

322 Comments
  1. baines is god
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    really wanna do Son and Mahrez to Salah and Klich but feel like holding Mahrez cus i reckon he's gunna start against Soton

    Open Controls
    1. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      How long are you gonna hold on to him until realizing that even if he starts he's still a bad option though ?

      Open Controls
      1. baines is god
        • 8 Years
        just now

        probably after this weekend if he blanks again!

        Open Controls
    2. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mahrez is a bit like Werner. I will keep for one more week. Might even captain him at home to wolves... you know how that ended...

      Both are liabilities

      Open Controls
  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    How many DGW’s will there be towards the end of the season? Any idea how big they’ll be?

    Open Controls
    1. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      2 more DGWs, but smaller ones. I think.

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        So less than 5 teams with doubles / blanks would you say?

        Open Controls
  3. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you rather have for Xmas period?

    A) chilwell ings/dcl
    B) james vardy
    C) 4.7 kane

    Also have son

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. baines is god
        • 8 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      c

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    BOTTOMED

    People with WC remaining! When are you planning to use it and with what plan in mind? Please help!

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      As late as possible

      Open Controls
    2. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’d potentially use last Gameweek in prep for Gameweek 19 saves using the other one

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Was going to suggest that but there's a blank gameweek in 18, so WC the team for GW19 means you could be without players for GW18.

        Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don’t have one but I’d use it GW16 to prepare for DGW19 BB. FH BGW18. Your in a good position

      Open Controls
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I always wait for as long as I possibly can (in my case that’s usually GW 3-4). Use it when you feel you have to due to injuries, bandwagons or fixture swings.

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1997 teams)

    Current safety score = 3
    Top score = 28
    LMS average = 10.42 (-0.83) = 9.59
    Players played = 3.22/12.01
    Captains played = 64.95%

    8 games + autosubs to go

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  6. Team Bobcat
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    After that defensive c#$k up is it fair to say Stones will be back in with immediate effect..

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      It’s Pep so no

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      The c#$k up was technically Dias who starts every game.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. Ederson and De Bruyne are nailed on.

      Open Controls
  7. AD2110
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best defender for up to 5.1m?

    Rest of back line is:
    Robbo, Chilwell, xxx, Coufal, Ferguson,

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Vestergaard

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dier

      Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dier a decent option to imo

      Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dier

      Open Controls
  8. liner
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    We all focus KDB's 2 bps but Sterling is on 2 too. Sterling who cant shot nor pass the ball to teammates. And if they both get 2 bps than no one will get 1 bps. So nothing for keeper... I have KDB as my C but this is lame

    Open Controls
  9. JIMMY764
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    BREAKING: West Brom boss Slaven Bilić now facing the sack in the coming days. @talkSPORT

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wow! Times have changed when getting something away vs Man City isn’t good enough 😆

      Open Controls
  10. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    With Mahrez being my vc, i gotta pray that Bruno plays tomorrow, right? Autosub doesnt get a vc?

    Open Controls
    1. Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah it'll stay where it is.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No.

      Open Controls
  11. Blush Response
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Such a soulless match tonight. Ultra rich club with players not even in the squad who'd be the best player for their opponents, attack v defence, no crowd, Amazon commentary team trying to add drama. I miss football.

    Open Controls
    1. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Are you kidding? Peter Drury is the best commentator around

      Compared to the atrocities of Martin Tyler or Steve McManaman especially...

      Open Controls
  12. JIMMY764
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    https://talksport.com/football/804756/slaven-bilic-sacked-west-brom-manager-sam-allardyce/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

    Open Controls
  13. JonSnow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Fernandes (C) and Mahrez (VC) was not a wise move in hindsight, going to be sweating until i see the teamsheet.
    Reguillon to dias on a ft went well too.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bruno starts 100%

      Don't worry

      Open Controls
  14. Sterling Archer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    2 weeks in a row captain fail with Kdb, may look elsewhere for a while!!

    Open Controls
  15. sthelenslad92
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I keep getting let down by the double up on Chelsea defence. Do I keep both for next game - West Ham - or move one on now?

    Open Controls
  16. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Should I walk into the same trap as I usually do and ship Vardy when his “difficult fixtures”/purple patch begin?

    Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
  17. AzzaroMax99
    • 4 Years
    just now

    KDB locked on 2 bps?

    Open Controls
  18. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Those of us that have already played their WC, is it best to play free hit in GW 18 and BB in GW 19?

    Open Controls
  19. Covid Martial
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Second week on the trot with a dreaded zero scorer for me but hey at least it's not a minus I guess. Hope for a bit more joy tomorrow eh everyone.

    Open Controls
  20. antoinehude
    • 4 Years
    just now

    I only own KDB and captain him in GW10 (10p) and GW11 (14p).

    I almost sell Salah to get him back on this GW. Hopefully I didn’t.

    In my opinion, at the moment Salah / Bruno / Son / Kane are the holly four and essentials.

    Open Controls

