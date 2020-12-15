The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the midweek Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

Gameweek 13 follows hot on the heels of Gameweek 12, with less than 48 hours separating the end of the latter from Tuesday’s deadline.

Inspired by our love of FPL and the occasional flutter, we’re once again selecting a few sensibly staked punts on this next round of Premier League fixtures.

The full-time result odds for the Gameweek 13 matches are listed below, with an in-form Southampton at 9/4 to beat goal-shy Arsenal one of the stand-out prices:

BANKERS V BAGGIES

There are no surprises that the home bankers on the midweek Premier League match coupon are Manchester City, who are a very short 1/11 to beat struggling West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are bottom of the table for goals, efforts on target and shots in the box conceded this season, with an upturn in defensive displays from Gameweeks 5-10 giving way to two morale-sapping defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

With Slaven Bilic’s future uncertain, the Baggies low on confidence and a 36-year-old Branislav Ivanovic looking creaky at the back at St James Park on Saturday, it seems like the ideal time for City to be facing Albion – contrast their form to that of fellow Premier League new-boys Fulham, who have made strides in recent weeks.

So where best to get value at the bookies from this plum home fixture?

Well, Kevin De Bruyne (as only the fourth-favourite) to score first at 9/2 looks generous, with an each-way bet on the Belgian allowing you a safety net if someone else breaks the deadlock.

And if you fear a spot of rotation from Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, check the ‘Void if player does not start’ tick-box when placing your bet.

De Bruyne is top of all Premier League players for attempts on goal over the last six Gameweeks, with his more advanced role behind City’s central striker boosting his goal potential.

He’s not stopped creating chances either: only Bruno Fernandes has supplied more of them over the past half-dozen Gameweeks.

De Bruyne is 1/1 to record more than 0.5 assists against Albion.

At the other end of the pitch, the Baggies have scored just four goals in their last nine league matches.

Saturday’s defeat at Newcastle saw Bilic turn to the previously out-of-favour Charlie Austin and wing-back Matthew Phillips to lead the attack in the second half, with desperate times calling for desperate measures.

Although it’s odds-on, City to win to nil at 8/13 still looks like good value.

Let’s not stick the boot into the Baggies any further, however.

One player who has been impressing of late is loanee Conor Gallagher, who has had 12 shots on goal – two of them finding the net – in the last four Gameweeks alone.

If you’re a die-hard Baggie with an aversion to betting on the opposition or merely a lover of underlying stats, then Gallagher to have more than 0.5 efforts on goal – no matter where they end up – at 4/7 could form part of your personalised bet if you’re having a punt on Tuesday’s game at the Etihad.

WHEN HARRY MET OLI (MCBURNIE)

It feels like we’re picking on Sheffield United a lot lately but when you’re bottom of the league with one point from a possible 36, it’s only natural to target the Blades.

Sheffield United are without a clean sheet all season and have only five goals to their name in 2020/21, so the omens look good for Manchester United on Thursday.

The Red Devils to win to nil, just for kick-off, is a decent 13/10.

No side has conceded more headed chances or opportunities from set plays than Chris Wilder’s troops, meanwhile.

Bet365 gives you the option to bet on the first goal method in Premier League games and 5/1 for a header looks appealing.

Harry Maguire, who has had more headed attempts from set plays than any other player in the division this season, is 22/1 to grab the first goal at Bramall Lane.

