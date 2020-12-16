£4.0m defender starts for Liverpool as Ryan drops out of Brighton squad

Liverpool come into Gameweek 13 with yet another budget defender in their starting line-up, this time to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Centre-back Joel Matip (£5.4m) sustained an injury against Fulham and misses out on a place Wednesday evening’s matchday squad, replaced by Rhys Williams (£4.0m).

He joins the more familiar names in Liverpool’s back-four, which features Andrew Robertson (£7.2m), Fabinho (£5.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m).

All of the premium attackers retain their berths for this table-topping clash, Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) and Sadio Mané (£11.9m) flanking Roberto Firmino (£9.2m).

It is the same story for Spurs, who feature a front-four of Son Heung-min (£9.6m), Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m) in support of Harry Kane (£10.9m).

However, Sergio Reguilón (£5.7m) misses out, dropping to the bench for Ben Davies (£4.6m) to come in and provide a little bit more defensive nouse and aerial ability.

Fabian Balbuena (£4.5m) appears to have been the mystery injury that David Moyes referenced in his pre-match press conference.

The centre-back is not part of the West Ham squad for their home clash with Crystal Palace, with Issa Diop (£4.4m) drafted into the Hammers’ back four.

“Fabian Balbuena just felt his groin slightly. If it was a one-off game and we weren’t in a busy period, we could have probably taken a risk with him, but I just felt with the amount of games coming up, we’re trying to keep the injuries to a minimum if possible.” – David Moyes

West Ham have confirmed that Balbuena misses out in Gameweek 13 with a “minor groin injury”.

The Irons are otherwise unchanged in their new-look 4-2-3-1 system. That includes a fluid attacking-midfield trio of Pablo Fornals (£6.3m), Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m).

Sebastian Haller (£6.1m) continues up-front as Michail Antonio (£6.2m) remains absent.

“Michail is coming on, he is back on the grass. I think the game tomorrow [vs Palace] might come too early for him. He is coming on and we are getting him closer. We want to get him right, be correct with him.” – David Moyes

Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m), meanwhile, is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following a knee operation. The wing-back’s absence looks to have led Moyes to moving from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1.

“Arthur will probably be out for a few months. He has had a knee operation which I think will keep him out for three months but I am not a doctor. That is my guess.” – David Moyes

Roy Hodgson has left Gameweek 12 goalscorer Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) on the bench at the London Stadium.

Andros Townsend (£5.8m) replaces Schlupp, while Scott Dann (£4.4m) and Joel Ward (£4.3m) come into Hodgson’s back-four.

Neither Gary Cahill nor Nathaniel Clyne (both £4.5m), who started in GW12, are part of the Palace matchday 18. That frees up a space on the bench for budget defender Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m).

“We are concerned about Gary, in particular with the three games where he came back and did so well after the hamstring injury he picked up in the post-lockdown period. So I suppose that’s precautionary and to some extent the same with Nathaniel Clyne, as well. Jeff Schlupp took quite a nasty kick in the Tottenham game. It’s true, he could have probably played and he can play in the game but with Andros Townsend fully fit and ready to go, I thought it was the right decision to make that change.” – Roy Hodgson

Fulham are unchanged from the side that drew with Liverpool in Gameweek 12, which means yet another out-of-position start for penalty-taking FPL midfielder Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m).

Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Bobby De Cordova (£5.3m) provide the width either side of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) with André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) the anchor men in midfield.

Brighton continue to search for a winning formula with Robert Sánchez (£4.4m) coming in for Mat Ryan (£4.4m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) returning at right wing-back.

Graham Potter has left Neal Maupay (£6.1m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) on the bench so Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Adam Lallana (£6.2m) are the attacking midfielders backing up Danny Welbeck (£5.5m), who makes his sixth successive Premier League start.

Gameweek 13 Line-ups

Fulham XI: Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Reed; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Dunk, Webster, White; March, Bissouma, Alzate, Lamptey; Trossard, Lallana; Welbeck.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Fabinho, R Williams, Alexander-Arnold; C Jones, Wijnaldum, J Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier; Højbjerg, Sissoko; Son, Lo Celso, Bergwijn; Kane.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen; Haller.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Ward; Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend; Zaha, Benteke.

Written by David Munday and Colm Hayes

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 13

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal v Southampton

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Burnley

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT